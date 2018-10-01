Log in
Cardno : Toxicology expert, Mark Maddaloni joins Cardno ChemRisk in Brooklyn

10/01/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Cardno is pleased to announce that Dr. Mark Maddaloni, DrPH, DABT, has joined Cardno ChemRisk as a Senior Managing Health Scientist in its Brooklyn, NY, USA office. Dr. Maddaloni brings 35 years of professional experience in environmental health, toxicology, and human health risk assessment.

Prior to joining Cardno ChemRisk, Dr. Maddaloni served as a senior toxicologist and the Regional Risk Assessment Coordinator in the Office of the Regional Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - Region II. He has served on numerous EPA National Workgroups including: metals, asbestos, chemical mixtures, PCBs, perfluoroalkyl substances, and bioavailability. The EPA recognized Dr. Maddaloni as a national expert in lead (Pb) risk assessment. During the early part of his EPA career, he focused on developing and reviewing risk assessments at Superfund sites. He also worked closely with the Superfund Removal Program, developing exposure guidelines and action levels for emergency response and time-critical response actions.

Prior to joining EPA in 1991, Dr. Maddaloni was employed as a clinical toxicologist at the New York City Poison Control Center, where he specialized in occupational/environmental exposures. He is presently the longest serving member (appointed in 2000) of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's Institutional Review Board.

'We are very pleased that Dr. Maddaloni has joined Cardno ChemRisk', said Cardno ChemRisk Managing Principal Health Scientist Dr. Brent Finley. 'Mark's 28 years of experience at EPA Region II will bring a fresh perspective to the numerous complicated environmental issues we are routinely asked to evaluate.'

For further information:

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 00:46:01 UTC
