CARDNO LIMITED (CDD)

CARDNO LIMITED (CDD)
Cardno : Utility engineering and surveying expert Scott Throm joins Cardno's Denver office

08/21/2018

​Cardno, is pleased to announce that Scott Throm, PLS, RLS, CFedS, has joined the firm as Branch Manager of the company's Lone Tree, CO, USA office. Scott has more than 19 years of experience as a project surveyor and manager for large engineering firms, including as survey manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

He has managed surveying, mapping, and utility projects for a number of sectors, including land development, transportation, utility, and civil design. Scott specializes in helping clients overcome challenges and reduce risks through his expertise in geospatial, engineering, aerial mapping, and planning and controlling services.

'Scott is known for educating transportation clients about the specific services they may need, including surveying, utility location, and right of way,' said Robert Ramsey, Cardno Utility Engineering & Surveying West Business Unit Manager. 'He'll provide our clients throughout the West with important insight to manage any risks and challenges they may encounter.'

Scott earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science in Project Management. He is a Certified Federal Surveyor (CFedS) and is currently licensed as a Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) in Colorado and Arizona and a Registered Land Surveyor (RLS) in Arizona.

He is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the Professional Land Surveyors of Colorado and the Arizona Professional Land Surveyors Association, and he currently serves as Treasurer for the Central Colorado Surveying Chapter.

For further information:

Scott Throm
Branch Manager
Phone: +1-720-257-5778
Email: scott.throm@cardno.com

Robert Ramsey
Utility Engineering & Surveying West Business Unit Manager
Phone: +1-602-977-8037
Email: robert.e.ramsey@cardno.com

Nancy Cline
Director Client Marketing & Communications
Phone: +1-813-664-4500
Email: nancy.cline@cardno.com

Cardno Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:11:06 UTC
