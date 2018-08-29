Cardno : shines in support of Australian Defence Force Reserves

​Cardno is honoured to be nominated as a supportive employer in the large private sector category and received thanks for the continued support to the nation and its Defence Reservists.

Ryhan Thompson, Business Unit Manager - South Coast, and Sam Barlow, Civil Engineer, represented Cardno and its serving Defence Reserves at the Defence Reserves Support Council (DRSC) Employer Support Awards in the ACT.

The South Coast office currently employs three Reservists covering all three branches of the military. All based in the South Coast office, Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Risden Knightley works as a senior project manager, Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant Michael St Clair works as a planner and Australian Army Private Sam Barlow works as a civil engineer.

The Defence Reserves Support Council (DRSC) is established to promote the benefits of Reserve service to employers and the community and create an effective link between the community, employers, Reservists, the Australian Defence Force and all levels of government. Defence Force Reservists have the difficult task of juggling a full-time civilian job with the requirements of their second life in the military. However, it is worthwhile with the unique skills learnt in the military being easily transferred to a civilian role.

The Employer Support Awards acknowledge and publicly recognise the contributions made by employers of Reservists at the State and Territory level. For more information, visit the DRSC website at https://www.defencereservessupport.gov.au/

Figure 1: (Left to right) Ryhan Thompson, LEUT Michael St Clair, PTE Sam Barlow, and FLTLT Risden Knightley. Sam is in uniform after return from a Victory in the Pacific Ceremony.