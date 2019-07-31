Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cardtronics PLC    CATM   GB00BYT18414

CARDTRONICS PLC

(CATM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Bank of Omaha Turns to Cardtronics to Manage Its ATM Fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics will provide complete turnkey ATM managed services for all First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) branch and off-branch ATM locations. The new agreement builds on a successful existing partnership in which FNBO leverages Cardtronics retail-based ATMs to expand cash access and brand visibility through its Allpoint Network and ATM branding programs. With the completion of this new agreement, Cardtronics will enable 100% of the bank’s ATM self-service strategy.

Cardtronics will own and operate all 239 ATMs previously owned by FNBO. Included in the overall ATM estate are approximately 140 multi-function image deposit-taking ATMs, located principally at FNBO branches. The relationship also covers over 100 non-branch ATMs. Spread across the bank’s entire seven-state footprint, the managed ATMs can be found in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

The ATM managed services program will enhance ATM security and user experience for FNBO customers. With a modernized ATM fleet covering everything from drive-up ATMs to interior cash dispensers, FNBO customers will enjoy a rich, dynamic experience that rivals the best in the industry.

“With a proud history of serving our customers for over 160 years, the decision to outsource our entire ATM program was not taken lightly,” commented Jerry O’Flanagan, executive vice president, Consumer Banking Group at FNBO. “Cardtronics is simultaneously mitigating our hardware refresh challenges, improving our ATM experience and eliminating the need for First National Bank of Omaha to manage future ATM upgrades – that, plus our existing Cardtronics relationship and the company’s proven reputation, made them the clear choice to manage our full ATM fleet.”

Through its membership in the Allpoint Network, which FNBO joined in 2018, the bank began providing cardholders with fee-free cash access at 55,000 ATMs in prime retail locations around the country and the world. Expanding the bank’s visibility and presence in key growth markets, FNBO subsequently placed its brand on nearly 150 Cardtronics ATMs in early 2019, strengthening its position in those markets and raising awareness among current and prospective customers alike. With the newly announced ATM managed services agreement, Cardtronics provides a comprehensive ATM solution for FNBO, extending from the branch into every community where the bank’s customers live.

“The story of First National Bank and Cardtronics is the story of a strong, growing partnership,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics’ EVP and Managing Director, North America. “We are empowering FNBO to efficiently improve customer experience across the ATM channel while freeing up the bank’s resources to focus on the core competitive strengths that will drive future growth.”

A complete listing of FNBO ATMs and locations, including branded ATMs and Allpoint Network ATMs, is available through the bank’s ATM locator.

About First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.  Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions.  Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations.  As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

Contact Information:

Cardtronics  
Media Relations
Joel Antonini
SVP – Marketing
832-308-4131
joel.antonini@cardtronics.com
Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP – Treasurer
832-308-4975
ir@cardtronics.com

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDTRONICS PLC
07:31aFirst National Bank of Omaha Turns to Cardtronics to Manage Its ATM Fleet
GL
07/30UPDATE -- Fifth Third Bank Expands Presence in Michigan by Placing its Brand ..
GL
07/30Synapse Adds Surcharge-Free Cash to its Fintech Banking Platform by Joining C..
GL
07/30Fifth Third Bank Expands Presence in Michigan by Placing its Brand on Cardtro..
GL
07/25Extraco Banks Simplifies and Expands ATM Service Through Cardtronics Partners..
GL
07/24Timewise Extends Exclusive ATM Service Agreement with Cardtronics
GL
07/11Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
GL
05/29Allpoint Network and Visa Partner on Convenient Cash Access for Southeast Asi..
GL
05/17Cardtronics to Present at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum
GL
05/02Cardtronics Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 341 M
EBIT 2019 89,2 M
Net income 2019 35,5 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,1x
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 1 340 M
Chart CARDTRONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cardtronics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDTRONICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 28,93  $
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Hamilton West Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Rossi Non-Executive Chairman
Gary W. Ferrera Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Mackinnon Chief Information Officer
Dan Antilley Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDTRONICS PLC8.81%1 340
WORLDPAY INC80.36%42 868
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 799
CINTAS CORPORATION55.18%26 717
EDENRED42.57%12 502
TELEPERFORMANCE34.89%12 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group