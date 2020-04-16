Log in
Rellevate Joins Cardtronics' Allpoint Network To Provide ATM Access

04/16/2020 | 08:46am EDT

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rellevate, LLC, a digital banking fintech company aimed at facilitating consumers’ access, movement, and use of their money-anytime, anywhere, has teamed with Cardtronics to provide surcharge-free cash access through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network.

Rellevate customers can withdraw cash at over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide using their Rellevate Visa® Debit Card, avoiding costly ATM surcharge fees.

“Whether it’s digital banking, saving, paying bills, moving money, accessing earned pay between payroll cycles, or obtaining cash, our mission is to offer access to consumer financial services at fair, affordable prices,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate. “By offering convenient and worldwide   access to cash through its extensive Allpoint Network, Cardtronics makes an ideal partner in realizing that goal.”

Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network gives fintech innovator Rellevate convenient access to a physical infrastructure of secure, high-performing ATMs at top retail establishments including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

“By reinventing the way people manage and access money, virtual banking innovators like Rellevate are making transactions more seamless and user-friendly,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “Providing convenient access to cash is an important part of that equation, and we are pleased to offer this service through our worldwide network.”

About Rellevate

Rellevate, LLC is a digital banking services company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative banking and payment services that allow consumers to access and use their money anytime, anywhere. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include digital banking, Visa® debit cards, Pay Any-Day, bill pay, and send money (www.rellevate.com).

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations and Communications
832-308-4000
corporatecommunications@cardtronics.com

Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP – Treasurer
832-308-4000
ir@cardtronics.com

For more information, please visit:
www.cardtronics.com
www.allpointnetwork.com 

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
