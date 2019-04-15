Silver State Schools Credit Union Chooses Newly Launched Allpoint+ Deposit ATM Network to Expand Full-Service Banking Access in Las Vegas

HOUSTON, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Silver State Schools Credit Union , one of Nevada’s five largest credit unions in assets, will soon have more self-service options for making deposits, withdrawals and conducting other basic banking transactions through a new agreement with Cardtronics. Building on an existing ATM branding relationship, the credit union is expanding member convenience by providing access to Allpoint+ deposit-taking ATMs throughout the Las Vegas area while also enabling surcharge-free cash access through Cardtronics’ Allpoint ® Network with over 40,000 ATMs across the U.S. and another 15,000 internationally.



Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) began its relationship with Cardtronics in 2015 when the credit union placed its name on 19 Cardtronics-owned ATMs located in well-known retailers in the Las Vegas valley. The branding program made those ATMs fee-free for SSSCU cardholders while expanding the credit union’s brand beyond its 11 branches in the area.

A new concept in banking, Allpoint+ ATMs provide consumers with a full-service ATM experience similar to a branch ATM, complete with cash and check deposits, in convenient retail locations that consumers visit daily. Enhancing the user experience further, Allpoint+ ATMs can accept up to 200 bills at a time when making bulk cash deposits and also allow the user to select his or her preferred note denominations when making a cash withdrawal.

"Our mission at Silver State Schools Credit Union is to provide excellent member service and financial solutions for life,” said Mike Randall, SVP and Chief Operating Officer. “By joining Allpoint, we are providing our members with fee-free cash virtually anywhere they may find themselves, while adding Allpoint+ ATMs in our home market greatly enhances banking convenience for our members who now have many more locations to complete deposit transactions that used to require a trip to the branch. Our existing partnership and prior experience with Cardtronics made the decision to expand member service with these new offerings a seamless one.”

Members of SSSCU can use the credit union’s website to find branches, Allpoint+ deposit-taking ATMs and global Allpoint surcharge-free ATM locations.

”Competing in today’s financial services market requires financial institutions to be nimble, enabling always-on banking anywhere and everywhere a consumer demands it,” said Brian Bailey, EVP and Managing Director, North America. “Through its combination of Cardtronics services, SSSCU has the tools they need to compete: on-demand fee-free cash access for members at more locations nationwide than even the largest banks, and an enhanced local brand presence and deposit capabilities that extend the branch experience well beyond the branch. SSSCU is able to put its focus where it matters most, on its members, while Cardtronics efficiently provides the ubiquitous physical cash infrastructure required to grow and succeed. More financial institutions are enabling the Allpoint suite of solutions, with SSSCU being the fifth to see the value of the Allpoint+ platform.”

About Silver State Schools Credit Union

Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), founded in 1951, is a state-chartered financial co-operative. The Credit Union serves over 54,000 members of the educational community and their families in Nevada with eight branches throughout the Las Vegas Valley. SSSCU provides “Excellent Member Service and Financial Solutions – for Life!” via a wide range of banking products, discounts, and resources. By members' choice, member shares and deposits are insured by American Share Insurance up to $250,000 per account. This institution is not federally insured. For more information, visit silverstatecu.com

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 227,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

