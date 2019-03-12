Log in
CARE.COM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Care.com, Inc. to Contact The Firm

03/12/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Care.com, Inc. (“Care.com” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CRCM).

If you invested in Care.com stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CRCM. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 32,0 M
Net income 2019 8,58 M
Finance 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 79,38
P/E ratio 2020 65,02
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 659 M
Chart CARE.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Care.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Lirio Marcelo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Echenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Krupinski Chief Technology Officer
Ian Duncan Robertson Independent Director
Chetan Ovinder Kapoor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARE.COM INC6.06%659
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD12.71%430 665
NETFLIX34.07%156 678
NASPERS LIMITED12.38%95 664
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.95%26 493
IQIYI INC76.40%18 982
