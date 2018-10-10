Care com : Appoints Matt O’Connor Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world’s largest online platform for finding
and managing family care, announced today that Matt O’Connor has joined
the Company as Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work, its
enterprise arm.
In making the announcement, Scott Healy, EVP and GM, Global B2B &
HomePay for Care.com, said, “Matt is a seasoned executive with deep
experience in the HR space from his time at Monster Worldwide where he
had an impressive track record of leading and growing multiple
businesses. We’re excited to bring on a leader his caliber to drive new
growth and expand client relationships for our Care@Work business,
already one of the fastest growing areas within Care.com.”
Mr. O’Connor, said, “The HR space is changing rapidly. Providing care
benefits like Care@Work is becoming a must-have for leading employers,
who are investing more in programs directed towards retaining talent
with services that support them and their families. I’m excited to join
the Care.com team and help build on the momentum of this growing
business.”
Mr. O’Connor joins Care.com from Monster Worldwide where he had most
recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager. During the
course of his 17-year tenure at Monster, he held a variety of executive
positions across multiple business areas, including Enterprise,
Staffing, Healthcare, SMB Sales, Software and e-Commerce. Prior to
Monster, Mr. O’Connor spent nine years in the Financial Services and
Insurance industry at HSB Inc. and Zurich Financial, in numerous sales
and general management roles.
Mr. O’Connor received his BS degree from Nichols College in 1993. He is
on the Board of Trustees for the State Library at the Massachusetts
Statehouse and serves on the Board of Advisors for both the 15-40
organization which promotes cancer awareness and Nichols College.
Care@Work’s services are available to more than 1.4 million employees of
corporate clients. Most recently and as noted in the media, Care@Work’s
services have launched to the US employees of a global retailer, as
referenced during the Company’s July 30th earnings call.
About Care.com
Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM)
has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact
families, caregivers, employers, and care service companies. Today,
Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and
managing family care, with 16.9 million families and 12.7 million
caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK,
Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.4 million
employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning
child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com
provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to
find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a
comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to
help make more informed hiring decisions – such as third-party
background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best
practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app;
and Care.com
Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com
HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled,
portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions
which provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For
enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages
covering child care, back up care and senior care consulting services
through its Care@Work business, and serves care businesses with
marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham,
Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San
Francisco Bay area.
*As of June 2018
