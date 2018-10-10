Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Care.com Inc    CRCM

CARE.COM INC (CRCM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Care com : Appoints Matt O’Connor Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world’s largest online platform for finding and managing family care, announced today that Matt O’Connor has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work, its enterprise arm.

In making the announcement, Scott Healy, EVP and GM, Global B2B & HomePay for Care.com, said, “Matt is a seasoned executive with deep experience in the HR space from his time at Monster Worldwide where he had an impressive track record of leading and growing multiple businesses. We’re excited to bring on a leader his caliber to drive new growth and expand client relationships for our Care@Work business, already one of the fastest growing areas within Care.com.”

Mr. O’Connor, said, “The HR space is changing rapidly. Providing care benefits like Care@Work is becoming a must-have for leading employers, who are investing more in programs directed towards retaining talent with services that support them and their families. I’m excited to join the Care.com team and help build on the momentum of this growing business.”

Mr. O’Connor joins Care.com from Monster Worldwide where he had most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager. During the course of his 17-year tenure at Monster, he held a variety of executive positions across multiple business areas, including Enterprise, Staffing, Healthcare, SMB Sales, Software and e-Commerce. Prior to Monster, Mr. O’Connor spent nine years in the Financial Services and Insurance industry at HSB Inc. and Zurich Financial, in numerous sales and general management roles.

Mr. O’Connor received his BS degree from Nichols College in 1993. He is on the Board of Trustees for the State Library at the Massachusetts Statehouse and serves on the Board of Advisors for both the 15-40 organization which promotes cancer awareness and Nichols College.

Care@Work’s services are available to more than 1.4 million employees of corporate clients. Most recently and as noted in the media, Care@Work’s services have launched to the US employees of a global retailer, as referenced during the Company’s July 30th earnings call.

About Care.com
Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers, employers, and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with 16.9 million families and 12.7 million caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.4 million employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions – such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions which provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages covering child care, back up care and senior care consulting services through its Care@Work business, and serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.

*As of June 2018


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARE.COM INC
02:31pCARE COM : Appoints Matt O’Connor Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Wo..
BU
09:22aCARE COM : Biz ear Biz ear
AQ
01:48aSTARBUCKS : adds subsidized backup child and senior care to U.S. benefits packag..
AQ
09/16POLICE : Man faked Down syndrome, hired caregivers to bathe him and change diape..
AQ
08/27CARE COM : Be prepared for parent/teacher conferences
AQ
08/10CARE COM : Being a military family
AQ
07/30CARE COM : Acquires Town + Country, Galore and Trusted
BU
07/30CARE COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/30CARE.COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/30CARE.COM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03A Care-Free Approach To Reporting Earnings At Care.com 
07/30Care.com, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/30/2018) 
07/30Care.com's (CRCM) CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/30Care.com acquires Town + Country, Galore and Trusted 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 5,53 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 140,00
P/E ratio 2019 65,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 657 M
Chart CARE.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Care.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Lirio Marcelo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Echenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Krupinski Chief Technology Officer
Ian Duncan Robertson Independent Director
Chetan Ovinder Kapoor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARE.COM INC16.41%657
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-27.95%357 842
NETFLIX85.30%154 897
NASPERS LIMITED-18.98%83 987
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%28 771
IQIYI INC0.00%18 859
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.