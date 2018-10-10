Care com : Appoints Matt O’Connor Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world’s largest online platform for finding and managing family care, announced today that Matt O’Connor has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work, its enterprise arm.

In making the announcement, Scott Healy, EVP and GM, Global B2B & HomePay for Care.com, said, “Matt is a seasoned executive with deep experience in the HR space from his time at Monster Worldwide where he had an impressive track record of leading and growing multiple businesses. We’re excited to bring on a leader his caliber to drive new growth and expand client relationships for our Care@Work business, already one of the fastest growing areas within Care.com.”

Mr. O’Connor, said, “The HR space is changing rapidly. Providing care benefits like Care@Work is becoming a must-have for leading employers, who are investing more in programs directed towards retaining talent with services that support them and their families. I’m excited to join the Care.com team and help build on the momentum of this growing business.”

Mr. O’Connor joins Care.com from Monster Worldwide where he had most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager. During the course of his 17-year tenure at Monster, he held a variety of executive positions across multiple business areas, including Enterprise, Staffing, Healthcare, SMB Sales, Software and e-Commerce. Prior to Monster, Mr. O’Connor spent nine years in the Financial Services and Insurance industry at HSB Inc. and Zurich Financial, in numerous sales and general management roles.

Mr. O’Connor received his BS degree from Nichols College in 1993. He is on the Board of Trustees for the State Library at the Massachusetts Statehouse and serves on the Board of Advisors for both the 15-40 organization which promotes cancer awareness and Nichols College.

Care@Work’s services are available to more than 1.4 million employees of corporate clients. Most recently and as noted in the media, Care@Work’s services have launched to the US employees of a global retailer, as referenced during the Company’s July 30th earnings call.

About Care.com

Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers, employers, and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with 16.9 million families and 12.7 million caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.4 million employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions – such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions which provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages covering child care, back up care and senior care consulting services through its Care@Work business, and serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.

*As of June 2018

