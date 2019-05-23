Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Care.com Inc    CRCM

CARE.COM INC

(CRCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Care com : Moore Kuehn Encourages Care.com (CRCM) Investors to Contact Firm For Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. 

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Care.com insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of Care.com to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.  ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-carecom-crcm-investors-to-contact-firm-for-possible-claims-against-officers-and-directors-300856049.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARE.COM INC
12:03pCARE COM : Moore Kuehn Encourages Care.com (CRCM) Investors to Contact Firm For ..
PR
05/18CARE COM : CFO Sells 2,610 Shares of Stock
AQ
05/16CARE.COM : to Participate at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference
BU
05/09CARE COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/09CARE.COM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09CARE.COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
05/09CARE COM : Enhances Its Caregiver Screening with in-Depth Background Checks and ..
BU
05/09CARE.COM : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Highlights Increased ..
BU
05/03CARE COM : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Jo..
PR
04/25LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About