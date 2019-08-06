Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Care.com Inc    CRCM

CARE.COM INC

(CRCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Care com : Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and CEO of Care.com, to Be Named Executive Chairwoman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Marcelo to Lead on Advocacy and Innovation to Improve the Nation’s Care Infrastructure; Board Begins Search for CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo of Care.com (NYSE: CRCM), the world’s largest online marketplace for finding and managing family care, announced today on behalf of the Company that she will assume the role of Executive Chairwoman of Care.com. A search will begin for a new CEO ​led by Lead Independent Director George Bell and Board Director Marla Blow​, along with Ms. Marcelo​. Ms. Marcelo will serve as CEO until a new CEO is named.

As Executive Chairwoman and board member, Ms. Marcelo will advocate for improvements and innovations in the country’s care infrastructure to better enable families to find quality care and caregivers to find meaningful work. At the same time, she will champion efforts to drive systemic change across the care economy as a whole and support initiatives to leverage the Company’s data, scale and influence.

Ms. Marcelo will also advise the new CEO in areas such as Care@Work client relationships, policy initiatives and public engagement.

In making the announcement, Ms. Marcelo said, “Solving the care challenges families face is my passion and mission, and I’m profoundly fortunate to make it my life’s work. I’m so proud of what our team is accomplishing and the positive impact we have on millions of families and caregivers around the world. After 13 years as CEO, I’m excited to be able to focus on broader policy and advocacy issues, while being available to advise and support our new leadership on the next phase of growth and innovation.”

Mr. Bell said, “Sheila is a visionary who saw the massive need for disruptive innovation in the care space and led Care.com to become an international resource for millions of families looking for care and caregivers looking for work. We’ve worked together to create a transition plan designed to provide leadership continuity and steer the company into that next stage of growth.”

Ms. Blow added, “All of us on the Board share Sheila’s commitment to Care.com and we are thrilled she will be working alongside us as we conduct the search for her successor.”

Ms. Marcelo founded Care.com in 2006 after her personal challenges as a young working mother finding care for two small children and ailing parents shed a spotlight on the enormous care needs of families everywhere. She led the company through a successful IPO in 2014 – in an era in which only 3% of companies to IPO had a female CEO. Today, Care.com is the market leader, serving more than 34 million members in more than 20 countries.

Ms. Marcelo sits on the boards of Northwestern Mutual, Boston Children’s Hospital, and the U.S. Library of Congress Trust Fund. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and is an Aspen Crown Fellow. Ms. Marcelo graduated from Mount Holyoke College and received her J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard University.

About Care.com
Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) has been committed to solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers, employers, and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with 19.8 million families and 14.3 million caregivers* across more than 20 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe, and approximately 1.7 million employees of corporate clients having access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care, housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions - such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform funded by household employer contributions which provides caregivers access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds customized benefits packages covering child care, back up care and senior care consulting services through its Care@Work business, and serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin, Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.
*As of June 2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARE.COM INC
06:25aCARE.COM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23aCARE COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
06:15aCARE.COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
06:06aCARE COM : Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and CEO of Care.com, to Be Named Execut..
BU
06:02aCARE.COM : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/16CARE.COM : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 6, 2019
BU
07/16CARE COM : Survey Finds Rising Cost of Child Care Is Causing Families to Save Le..
BU
06/26Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Boa..
AQ
06/25CARE.COM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles..
AQ
06/25CARE COM : CFO Sells 7,621 Shares of Stock
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 3,08 M
Net income 2019 2,08 M
Finance 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 154x
P/E ratio 2020 51,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart CARE.COM INC
Duration : Period :
Care.com Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE.COM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,50  $
Last Close Price 10,22  $
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Lirio Marcelo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Echenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Krupinski Chief Technology Officer
Ian Duncan Robertson Independent Director
Chetan Ovinder Kapoor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARE.COM INC-47.07%332
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.20%412 346
NETFLIX14.93%134 691
NASPERS LIMITED19.64%97 183
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA32.16%26 961
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR4.16%22 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group