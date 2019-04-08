Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Care.com, Inc. Investors

0
04/08/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Care.com, Inc. investors (“Care.com” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRCM) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 8, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that caregivers with police records were “listed on Care.com and later accused of committing crimes while caring for customers’ children or elderly relatives.” The crimes allegedly committed include child/elder abuse, theft, sexual assault, and murder.

On this news, shares of Care.com fell $2.93 per share, or over 12%, over several trading sessions to close at $20.48 on March 11, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 31, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published another article in which it reported that hundreds of daycare centers listed on Care.com as state licensed did not appear to be state licensed. Additionally, thousands of previously unverified listings for day-care centers had been removed from Care.com shortly before the publication of the March 8, 2019 Wall Street Journal article.

On this news, shares of Care.com fell $1.31 per share, or over 6%, over several trading sessions to close at $18.45 on April 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Care.com securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
