Care Property Invest : Acquisition of 3 residential care centres in Laeken, Lennik and Westende (BE)

REGULATED INFORMATION 4 June 2020 After trading hours - Under embargo until 17h45

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian Law
Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

ACQUISITION OF 3 RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRES

IN LAEKEN, LENNIK AND WESTENDE (BE)

Schoten, Belgium - 4 June 2020

After fulfilment of the suspensory conditions (see press release of 7 April 2020), Care Property Invest announces the acquisition of a portfolio of 3 residential care centres in Belgium. This concerns more specifically the residential care centres 'De Wand' in Laeken, 'Keymolen' in Lennik and 'Westduin' in Westende (BE). These projects have a total capacity of 366 residential places in residential care centres and a licensed group of assisted living apartments with 22 residential units.

The transaction took place in the form of a share deal whereby Care Property Invest acquired 100% of the shares in Zorginfra nv from the Belgian non-listed infrastructure investment fund DG Infra Yield, managed by TDP. Zorginfra NV, in turn, owns 100% of the shares in the companies in which the real estate of these residential care centres is held.

The above projects are operated by Armonea nv (part of Groupe Colisée), the operation of which is guaranteed by the takeover of the existing long-term, annually indexable, leasehold agreements. The leasehold agreements are of the 'triple net' type and currently have a remaining duration of at least 29 years (renewable).

The total conventional value of this portfolio is estimated to be approximately €86.9 million.

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'With the acquisition of these residential care centres, we are continuing to expand our healthcare real estate portfolio, which now includes 119 effectively acquired projects, including these 3 projects. This acquisition substantially increases the fair value of our real estate portfolio. In addition, we are proud to continue our collaboration with the operator Armonea nv.'

The operational management

These residential care centres are operated by Armonea nv (part of Groupe Colisée), and are guaranteed by the takeover of the existing, annually indexable long-term leasehold agreements of the 'triple net' type with a remaining duration of at least 29 years (renewable).

Armonea nv, with 87 sites and 6,400 employees, is the second largest healthcare operator in Belgium and became part of the French healthcare operator Groupe Colisée in February 2019. With 241 sites, Groupe Colisée is active throughout Europe and has a capacity of no less than 26,700 beds. This makes it the fourth largest operator in Europe.

Care Property Invest NV/SA