Care Property Invest : Amendment of the decision to include the Care Property Invest share in the EPRA index

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian Law
Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

AMENDMENT OF THE DECISION TO INCLUDE THE

CARE PROPERTY INVEST SHARE IN THE EPRA INDEX.

Schoten, Belgium - 7 June 2020

Care Property Invest announces that Friday after trading hours FTSE Russell amended its earlier announcement1 and that Care Property Invest will no longer be an addition to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index and the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index.

Care Property Invest understands that this decision is purely motivated by a further technical, non-quantitative assessment, in particular that finance leases are considered as irrelevant real estate activities. Income from non- relevant activities may not exceed 25% of EBITDA and income from finance leases is significantly higher (approximately 48%).

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'Despite the fact that we regret the withdrawal of our inclusion in the EPRA index, we still fully support the current composition of our real estate portfolio. Its quality remains our first priority. Our financial leasing portfolio, which mainly consists of government contracts and therefore generates extremely stable revenues, is and will continue to be an indispensable part of the whole property portfolio.''

1 The press release of FTSE announcing this decision can be read here: Press release FTSE

