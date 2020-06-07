Care Property Invest : Amendment of the decision to include the Care Property Invest share in the EPRA index

Log in
06/07/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Free translation, the Dutch version prevails 7 June 2020

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

AMENDMENT OF THE DECISION TO INCLUDE THE

CARE PROPERTY INVEST SHARE IN THE EPRA INDEX.

Schoten, Belgium - 7 June 2020

Care Property Invest announces that Friday after trading hours FTSE Russell amended its earlier announcement1 and that Care Property Invest will no longer be an addition to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index and the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index.

Care Property Invest understands that this decision is purely motivated by a further technical, non-quantitative assessment, in particular that finance leases are considered as irrelevant real estate activities. Income from non- relevant activities may not exceed 25% of EBITDA and income from finance leases is significantly higher (approximately 48%).

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'Despite the fact that we regret the withdrawal of our inclusion in the EPRA index, we still fully support the current composition of our real estate portfolio. Its quality remains our first priority. Our financial leasing portfolio, which mainly consists of government contracts and therefore generates extremely stable revenues, is and will continue to be an indispensable part of the whole property portfolio.''

1 The press release of FTSE announcing this decision can be read here: Press release FTSE

Care Property Invest NV/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Caution regarding forecasts

This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.

For any additional information, please contact:

Filip Van Zeebroeck

CFO -Member of the Management Committee

filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Peter Van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 459 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten Info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Public SIR/GVV) under Belgian law. Based on a solid organisation, Care Property Invest helps healthcare entrepreneurs to undertake property projects by offering real estate tailored to the end user, that is both qualitative and socially responsible. For its shareholders, Care Property Invest strives for a stable long-term rate of return.

This year, Care Property Invest's share is celebrating its 24th anniversary on Euronext Brussels. The share is listed under the name of CPINV and has the following ISIN-Code:BE0974273055. As from December 2016, the share is a constituent of the Belgium BEL Mid Index and the Company has become a member of EPRA. In September 2019, the Company received its third EPRA BPR Gold Award. As from 1 November 2019, the share is a constituent of the Euronext Next 150 Index.

Care Property Invest NV/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 16:05:05 UTC
