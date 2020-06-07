Care Property Invest : Amendment of the decision to include the Care Property Invest share in the EPRA index

PRESS RELEASE
7 June 2020
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian Law
Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)
(the "Company")
AMENDMENT OF THE DECISION TO INCLUDE THE
CARE PROPERTY INVEST SHARE IN THE EPRA INDEX.
Schoten, Belgium - 7 June 2020
Care Property Invest announces that Friday after trading hours FTSE Russell amended its earlier announcement1 and that Care Property Invest will no longer be an addition to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index and the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index.
Care Property Invest understands that this decision is purely motivated by a further technical, non-quantitative assessment, in particular that finance leases are considered as irrelevant real estate activities. Income from non- relevant activities may not exceed 25% of EBITDA and income from finance leases is significantly higher (approximately 48%).
Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:
'Despite the fact that we regret the withdrawal of our inclusion in the EPRA index, we still fully support the current composition of our real estate portfolio. Its quality remains our first priority. Our financial leasing portfolio, which mainly consists of government contracts and therefore generates extremely stable revenues, is and will continue to be an indispensable part of the whole property portfolio.''
1 The press release of FTSE announcing this decision can be read here: Press release FTSE
Caution regarding forecasts
This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.
For any additional information, please contact:
Filip Van Zeebroeck
CFO -Member of the Management Committee
filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be
-
+32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Peter Van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer
-
+32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 459 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten Info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
About Care Property Invest
Care Property Invest NV is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Public SIR/GVV) under Belgian law. Based on a solid organisation, Care Property Invest helps healthcare entrepreneurs to undertake property projects by offering real estate tailored to the end user, that is both qualitative and socially responsible. For its shareholders, Care Property Invest strives for a stable long-term rate of return.
This year, Care Property Invest's share is celebrating its 24th anniversary on Euronext Brussels. The share is listed under the name of CPINV and has the following ISIN-Code:BE0974273055. As from December 2016, the share is a constituent of the Belgium BEL Mid Index and the Company has become a member of EPRA. In September 2019, the Company received its third EPRA BPR Gold Award. As from 1 November 2019, the share is a constituent of the Euronext Next 150 Index.
