Care Property Invest : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Monday 15 June 2020 at 11 a.m.

Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail Invitation Extraordinary General Meeting Regulated information 29 May 2020 CARE PROPERTY INVEST Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglémentée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp) (the "Company") Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Monday 15 June 2020 at 11 a.m. In accordance with the Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and corporate and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic (the "RD") and as extended by the Royal Decree of 28 April 2020, Care Property Invest will not provide a paper copy of the convocation letter and documents for each EGM convened or taking place as long as the corona measures are in force, currently foreseen until 30 June 2020. The EGM will take place digitally during this period. As the required attendance quorum was not reached at the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 27 May 2020, the shareholders, directors and statutory auditor of Care Property Invest NV (the "Company" or "CP Invest") are hereby again invited to digitally attend the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company (the "EGM") on Monday 15 June 2020 at 11 a.m. which will be deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company, in order to deliberate, mutatis mutandis, on the same agenda and proposed resolutions as those of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 27 May 2020, as described below. 1. Acknowledgement of the special report of the Board of Directors drawn up in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations with respect to the extension of the authorisation authorised capital. As it concerns a mere acknowledgement, this agenda item does not require a resolution by the general meeting.

Proposal to renew and extend the authorisation of the Board of Directors in respect of the authorised capital, for a period of five (5) years from the publication of the decision of the EGM in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette to increase the share capital on one or more occasions, in accordance with the powers and under the conditions set out in more detail in the aforementioned report, and in accordance with the alternative proposals set out below, and accordingly to replace the text of the first two paragraphs of article 7 of the Articles of Association as follows: Care Property Invest NV Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be Proposed resolution: Depending on the option chosen by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the new text of Article 7 of the Articles of Association shall be adopted as follows: "ARTICLE 7 - AUTHORISED CAPITAL The Board of Directors is authorised, on dates and at conditions at its discretion, in one or more tranches,: (i) to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of one hundred and twenty-eight million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand six hundred and fifty-three euro thirty-nine cents (EUR 128,777,653.39); (ii) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the first proposal - to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of (a) one hundred and twenty-eight million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand six hundred and fifty-three euro thirty-nine cents (EUR 128,777,653.39), if the possibility is provided for the shareholders of the Company to exercise statutory preferential subscription rights or irrevocable allocation rights, and (b) one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euro and five euro cents (EUR 115.899,888.05) for all other forms of capital increase,, with the proviso that the total amount of capital increases decided on within the framework of this authorisation may never exceed one hundred and twenty-eight million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand six hundred and fifty-three euros and thirty-nine cents (EUR 128,777,653.39); (iii) if the Extraordinary General Meeting approves neither the first nor the second proposal - to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of (a) one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euros and five euro cents (EUR 115,899,888.05), if the possibility is provided for the shareholders of the Company to exercise statutory preferential subscription rights or irrevocable allocation rights and (b) one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euro and five euro cents (EUR 115,899,888.05) for all other forms of capital increase, with the proviso that the total amount of capital increases decided upon within the framework of this authorisation may never exceed one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euros and five euro cents (EUR 115,899,888.05); (iv) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the first, second or third proposal - to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of (a) one hundred and twenty-eight million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand six hundred and fifty-three euro thirty-nine cents (EUR 128,777,653.39), if the possibility is provided for the shareholders of the Company to exercise statutory preferential subscription rights or irrevocable allocation rights, and (b) one hundred and three million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand one hundred and twenty-two euro and seventy-one euro cents (EUR 103,022,122.71) for all other forms of capital increase, with the proviso that the total amount of capital increases decided under this authorisation may never exceed one hundred and twenty-eight million seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand six hundred and fifty-three euro and thirty-nine cents (EUR 128,777,653.39); (v) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the first, second, third or fourth proposal - to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of (a) one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euros and five euro cents (EUR 115,899,888.05), if the possibility is provided for the shareholders of the Company to exercise statutory preferential subscription rights or irrevocable allocation rights and (b) one hundred and three million one hundred and twenty-two thousand one hundred and seventy-one euro cents (EUR 103,022,122.71) for all other forms of capital increase, with the proviso that the total amount of capital increases decided under this authorisation may never exceed one hundred and fifteen million eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight euros and five euro cents (EUR 115,899,888.05); Care Property Invest NV Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be (vi) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the first, second, third, fourth or fifth proposal - to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of (a) one hundred and one million one hundred and forty-four thousand eight hundred and seventy-nine euro thirty-three euro cents (EUR 101,144,879.33), if the possibility is provided for the shareholders of the Company to exercise statutory preferential subscription rights or irrevocable allocation rights, and (b) one hundred and one million one hundred and forty four thousand eight hundred and seventy nine euro and thirty three euro cents (EUR 101,144,879.33) for all other forms of capital increase, with the proviso that the total amount of capital increases decided under this authorisation may never exceed one hundred and one million one hundred and forty-four thousand eight hundred and seventy-nine euros and thirty-three euro cents (EUR 101,144,879.33). This authorisation is valid for a period of five years from the announcement of the decision of the EGM of [●] 2020 16 May 2018 in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette." If this proposal to authorise the Board of Directors and the amendment of the Articles of Association in this respect would not be approved by the General Meeting, the existing authorisation as approved on 16 May 2018 will remain valid. 3. Proposal to renew the authorisation of the Board of Directors to acquire its own shares or to accept them in pledge for a renewable period of five (5) years from the date of the publication in the Annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette of the minutes of the decision for a unit price that may not be less than ninety per cent (90%) of the average price of shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels in the past thirty (30) days, nor higher than one hundred and ten per cent (110%) of the average price of shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels in the past thirty (30) days, or a maximum increase or fall of ten per cent (10%) in relation to the aforementioned average price. Proposed resolution: Depending on the option retained by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the new text of Article 14 of the Articles of Association is adopted as follows: "ARTICLE 14 - ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES The company may acquire its own shares or accept them in pledge, in compliance with the conditions provided for in the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations. Pursuant to the decision of the EGM of [●] 2020, the Board of Directors is authorised to acquire its own shares, or to take them into pledge, (i) up to the maximum possible number of shares, i.e. 100% of the total number of shares in issue;

(ii) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the first proposal - with a maximum of twenty percent (20%) of the total number of shares issued;

(iii) if the Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve the second proposal - with a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the total number of shares issued, for a unit price that may not be less than ninety per cent (90%) of the average price of shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels in the past thirty (30) days, nor higher than one hundred and ten per cent (110%) of the average price of shares listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels in the past thirty (30) days, or a maximum increase or fall of ten per cent (10%) in relation to the aforementioned average price. This authorisation is granted for a renewable period of five (5) years from the date of the publication in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of [●] 2020. Care Property Invest NV Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be The Company may dispose of its own shares on the stock exchange or privately, subject to the conditions set by the Board of Directors, without the prior consent of the General Meeting, provided that the applicable market regulations are respected. The Board of Directors is permitted to dispose of its own listed shares, in accordance with Article 7:218, §1, paragraph 1, 2° of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations. The above authorisation also applies for the acquisition and disposal of shares in the Company held by one or more direct subsidiaries of the company, within the meaning of the statutory provisions concerning the acquisition of shares of the parent company for its subsidiaries." If this proposal to authorise the Board of Directors and the amendment of the Articles of Association in this respect would not be approved by the General Meeting, the existing authorisation as approved on 16 May 2018 will remain valid. 4. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire, take into pledge and dispose of its own shares in the event of serious imminent disadvantage Proposed resolution: The Extraordinary General Meeting decides to add a last paragraph to Article 14 of the Articles of Association, which reads as follows: "The Board of Directors is authorised, for a period of three (3) years from the publication in the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of [●] 2020, to acquire, take into pledge and dispose of, on behalf of the Company, the Company's own shares, without a prior decision of the general meeting and without application of the restrictions imposed in the previous paragraphs, when such acquisition or disposal is necessary to avoid serious and imminent damage to the Company.".

5. Abolition of the possibility of delegating operational management to a Management Committee and amendment of Article 27 of the Articles of Association concerning the delegation of daily management to a College of daily management Proposed resolution: The extraordinary general meeting decides to abolish the possibility of delegating the operational management to a Management Committee and consequently to repeal article 28 of the Articles of Association. In Article 27, the first paragraph is rewritten as follows: "The Board of Directors entrusts the daily management as well as the representation concerning the daily management of the Company to a College of daily management consisting of at least three members. A director who is also a member of the College of daily management shall be referred to as a "managing director". The second, third and fourth paragraphs are deleted.

6. Statutory authorisation to pay interim dividends Proposed resolution: The Extraordinary General Meeting decides to make use of the legal possibility to allow the Board of Directors to pay an interim dividend at any time and therefore decides to replace the second paragraph of article 44 as follows: "The Board of Directors may pay interim dividends, within the limits specified in Article 7:213 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations.". Care Property Invest NV Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be 7. Adaptation of the Articles of Association in order to bring them in line with the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations and other recent legislative alterations, taking into account the existing characteristics, without altering the object of the Company: 7.a. Proposed resolution: In Article 1, the fifth paragraph is deleted, the last paragraph is completed with the wording "and with effect from 1 January 2015 inserted in Article 2.7.6.0.1. of the Decree of 13 December 2013 containing the Flemish Tax Code)" and the wording "(the "inheritance tax exemption decree")" is deleted.

7.b. Proposed resolution: The text of Article 2 is replaced by the following: "The registered office of the Company is located in the Flemish Region. It may be transferred to any other place in Belgium by decision of the Board of Directors, subject to compliance with language legislation. The Company may, by decision of the Board of Directors, establish administrative offices, offices, branches, agencies and business offices at any other place in Belgium or abroad. For the application of Article 2:31 of the Companies and Associations Code, the company's website iswww.carepropertyinvest.be. The company's e-mail address isinfo@carepropertyinvest.be.".

7.c. Proposed resolution: In the title and in the text of Article 3, the word "purpose" is replaced by the word "object";

7.d. Proposed resolution: In Article 4, the term "property developer" is replaced by the term "real estate promoter" and, under 1°, the term "association" is replaced by the term "syndicate" and the term "an underwriting" is replaced by the term "a permanent takeover".

7.e. Proposed resolution: Article 6 also states the number of shares in full, namely "twenty-one million six hundred and forty-five thousand one hundred and twenty-two".

7.f. Proposed resolution: In Article 7, the word "warrant" is replaced by the words "subscription rights".

7.g. Proposed resolution: In Article 8 the following words are added to the first paragraph "and in accordance with the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations and the RREC legislation" and two new paragraphs are added after the first paragraph as follows: "The company is prohibited from directly or indirectly subscribing to its own capital increase. On the occasion of each capital increase, the Board of Directors shall determine the price, the issue premium, if any, and the terms and conditions of the issue of new shares, unless the General Meeting decides otherwise itself.".

7.h. Proposed resolution: In Article 8.1, the following wording is added after the second paragraph: "However, according to the RREC legislation, this should in any event not be granted in the case of a capital increase by contribution in cash carried out under the following conditions: 1. the capital increase shall be made using the authorised capital; 2. the cumulative amount of capital increases carried out in accordance with this paragraph over a period of twelve (12) months shall not exceed 10% of the amount of the capital at the time of the decision to increase the capital." and in the original third subparagraph the words "are not applicable" are replaced by 'shall also not apply".

7.i. Proposed resolution: In Article 8.2, article numbers 601 and 602 are each time replaced by "7:196" and "7:197" respectively, the term "Companies Code" is each time replaced by "Code for Companies and Associations" and, in point 3, after the word "issue price", the following words are added: ", or, in the case referred to in Article 8.3, the exchange ratio,". Care Property Invest NV Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be Attachments Original document

