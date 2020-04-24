MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Bruxelles > Care Property Invest NV CPINV BE0974273055 CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV (CPINV) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 04/23 11:35:07 am 27 EUR +0.56% 02:13a CARE PROPERTY INVEST : Publication annual financial report 2019 Care Property Invest PU 04/07 CARE PROPERTY INVEST : Agreement for the acquisition of 3 residential care centres in Laeken, Lennik and Westende (BE) PU 03/26 CARE PROPERTY INVEST : Presentation FY 2019 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Care Property Invest : Publication annual financial report 2019 Care Property Invest 0 04/24/2020 | 02:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual Financial Report 2019 REGULATED INFORMATION Published on 24 April 2020 before trading hours ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 AUDITED This annual financial report is a registration document within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The Dutch version of this report was approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), in its capacity as competent authority in accordance with the aforementioned Regulation, on 7 April 2020. The FSMA only approves this registration document if the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency laid down in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 are met. The approval of this registration document by the FSMA should not be considered as an approval of the Company to which this registration document relates. Purely for informational causes, the present report is also made available in English and French on the Company's website (www.carepropertyinvest.be). The Dutch version as well as the French and English version of this annual financial report are legally binding. Within the framework of their contractual relationship with the Company, investors can therefore always appeal to the translated versions. Care Property invest, represented by its responsible people, is responsible for the translation and conformity of the Dutch, French and English language versions. However, in case of discrepancies between language versions, the Dutch version always prevails. In 2019 the hard work of the Company's employees was rewarded with 10 new investments. 4 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Annual Financial Report 2019 Annual Financial Report 2019 Care Property Invest NV/SA | 5 Table of contents I. Risk factors 8 VIII. Permanent document 234 1. Operational risks 9 1. General information 234 2. Financial risks 13 2. Information likely to affect any public takeover bid 242 3. Regulatory and other risks 18 3. Other declarations (Annex I to Regulation (EU) No. 2019/980) 245 II. Letter to the shareholders 24 4. Other declarations 246 III. Report of the board of directors 30 5. History of the Company and its share capital 247 1. Strategy: Care building in complete confidence 30 6. Coordinated articles of association 248 2. Important events 39 7. The public regulated real estate company (RREC) 257 3. Synthesis of the consolidated balance sheet and the global result statement 50 IX. Glossary 266 4. Appropriation of the result 59 1. Definitions 266 5. Outlook 60 2. Abbreviations 275 6. Main risks and insecurities 64 7. Research and development 64 8. Capital increases within the context of authorised capital 64 9. Internal organisation and functioning of Care Property Invest 65 10. Corporate Governance Statement 68 IV. Care Property Invest on the Stock Market 118 1. Stock price and volume 118 2. Dividends policy 120 3. Bonds and short-term debt securities 121 4. Shareholding structure 122 5. Financial calendar 123 V. EPRA 126 1. EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) 126 VI. Real estate report 138 1. Status of the property market in which the Company operates 138 2. Analysis of the full consolidated property portfolio 142 3. Summary tables consolidated property portfolio 147 4. Report of the real estate expert 154 VII. Financial statements 158 1. Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019 (1) 160 2. Notes to the consolidated financial statements 166 3. Auditors' report 218 4. Abridged statutory financial statements as at 31 December 2019 224 I. Risk factors 8 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors I. Risk factors The strategy of Care Property Invest is aimed at creating stability for the investors, in terms of both dividends and income in the long term. The management committee and the board of directors are aware of the specific risks associated with the management of the Care Property Invest property portfolio and aim for optimal management of these and to limit them as far as possible. The list of risks which are described in this section is not exhaustive. Most of these factors relate to uncertain events that could occur. In connection with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA),(1) the Company has limited guidelines concerning risk factors in relation to the Prospectus Directive to the risk factors that apply specifically to the Company and not, therefore, to the entire real estate sector, to the public regulated real estate companies (RREC) sector or to all listed companies, and at the same time, to those risk factors that are also material. It is possible that general, non-material or other unknown or unlikely risks, or risks which, based on the information currently available, are not assumed to be able to have an adverse effect on the Company, its business or its financial situation may exist. Care Property Invest believes that the factors described below are a reflection of the main risks currently associated with the Company and its activities. The sequence in which the risk factors are described is not an indication of their importance, per category (in relation to the probability that they will occur and the expected scale of their negative effects). It should also be noted that risk management is not an exercise only conducted at certain intervals, but an integral part of the way in which Care Property Invest is run on a daily basis. The main risk factors that Care Property Invest faces are the subject of regular and daily monitoring by the risk manager, the effective managers and the board of directors, who have defined a prudent policy in this respect, which they will update regularly if necessary. This ranges from daily financial and operational management, analysis of new investment projects and formulating the strategy and objectives to laying down strict procedures for decision-making. Understanding and protecting against/eliminating risks arising from both internal and external factors is essential in order to achieve a stable total return in the long term. The Company decided in 2019 to form an audit committee. This audit committee has a mandate in relation to risk management to monitor the efficiency of the Company's risk management systems. Impact of the coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in early 2020 and the associated measures to control the spread of the virus may have an impact on the financial performance in 2020 and the valuation of certain assets and liabilities in the medium term. This is coupled with the possibility that the Company will need to include adjustments of material significance in its figures during the course of the 2020 financial year. On the basis of the data currently available, we have no knowledge of a potential impact on the financial statements for 2019. (1) The term 'Company' refers in this annual financial report to: Care Property Invest nv. Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 9 1. Operational risks 1.1 Risks associated with the solvency of lessees 1.1.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risk of (partial) default or mandatory liquidation of tenants, lessees and long-term leaseholders. 1.1.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns a sudden, unexpected diminution in rental income due to a deterioration in the debt collection rate or a fall in the occupancy rate, as well as rising commercial costs for re-letting if the insolvency of tenants leads to voids. There is a risk that if the relevant tenants, lessees or long-term leaseholders remain in default, the surety will not suffice and the Company will consequently bear the risk of being unable to recuperate sufficient amounts, if any. This all has an impact on the profitability of the Company and the capacity to distribute dividends or at least to maintain the level of these. The Company assesses the probability of this intrinsic risk as average and its potential impact as average. 1.1.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK The Company arms itself against these risks on different levels. For the projects in the initial portfolio,(1) the costs of any mandatory liquidation of an operator (in this case a public centre for social welfare (OCMW/ CPAS)) are hedged by the municipal guarantee fund. A carefully selected portfolio of operators with a balanced spread further provides for an excellent spread of risks. The solvency of the tenants is thoroughly screened before inclusion in the portfolio, with the aid of an external financial adviser. The Company aims to expand its portfolio via long-term contracts with stable and solvent first-class tenants. Before investing in a particular health care property, a thorough analysis is conducted of the business plan of the operator and certain ratios that reflect the quality of life of the project. On a half-yearly or quarterly basis, the Company also monitors the financial position of the operators and reviews a number of operational parameters that the operators are required to provide on the basis of the provisions of the rental agreements or lease contracts. As of the publication date of this registration document, none of the Company's tenants had defaulted on payments related to the 2019 financial year and no tenants, lessees or leaseholders had become insolvent. Nevertheless, it estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors of the risk and management of the risk as described above, as average in terms of both probability and in terms of impact. The initial portfolio concerns the financial leases that the Company contracted until 2014 (with a balance sheet value of €156,518,609.97 and a generated rental flow of €14,404,935.35 as of 31.12.2019). 10 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors 1.2 Risks associated with the concentration risk 1.2.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risk of concentration of lessees or investments in one or more buildings in relation to the overall real estate portfolio. In accordance with the RREC legislation the Company is required to limit these risks and to spread its risks by respecting a diversification of its real estate on the geographical level, per type of property and per lessee. Article 30 of the RREC legislation provides that 'no action performed by the Public RREC may result in (1°) more than 20% of its consolidated assets being invested in real estate forming a single real estate unit; or (2°) this percentage increasing further if it already amounts to more than 20%, regardless of the cause, in the latter case, of the original overrun of this percentage. This restriction applies at the time of the action concerned'. If the Company exceeds the 20% diversification rule, it may not make any investments, divestments or take other actions that could result in a further overrun of this percentage. In other words, this limits the possibilities of the Company in relation to additional investments or divestments. The reason for this is that excessive exposure to an operating lessee also entails excessive exposure to the risk of that lessee's insolvency (see '1.1 Risks associated with the solvency of lessees' on page 9). In view of the dynamism of the large groups of operators active in the accommodation for senior citizens sector and the consolidation that has been underway in the sector for several years, one or more concentrations between two or more groups that are affiliated to legal entities with which the Company has contracted rental or long-term lease contracts cannot be ruled out. This could potentially impact the diversification level of the lessee. As of 31 December 2019, the ratio of the fair value of the three largest investment properties to the consolidated assets of the Company (including the fair value of the financial leases) was as follows: Les Terrasses du Bois (Watermaal-Bosvoorde): 5.42%

(Watermaal-Bosvoorde): 5.42% Residentie Moretus (Berchem): 4.79%

Wiart 126 (Jette) 2.97% With regard to the lease agreements, the ratio of rental income from these properties to the consolidated rental income on 31 December 2019 was as follows: Les Terrasses du Bois (Watermaal-Bosvoorde): 6.07%

(Watermaal-Bosvoorde): 6.07% Residentie Moretus (Berchem): 6.01%

Wiart 126 (Jette) 3.83% The concentration risk for Vulpia Care Group and Armonea is less than 15% for each of these individual operators, i.e. 12.27% and 12.45% respectively. 1.2.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns a sharp diminution in income or cash flow in the event of the departure of a lessor, which in turn has an impact on the profitability of the Company and the possibility of paying dividends or at least maintaining the level of these. The impact could be strengthened by a fall in the fair value of the real estate and consequently, a fall in the NAV in the event of a concentration of investments in one or more buildings (see also below under 'risk factor''1.3 Risks associated with negative changes in the fair value of the buildings' on page 11). Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 11 The Company assesses the probability of the intrinsic risk as average and the impact of the intrinsic risk also as average. 1.2.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK Care Property Invest strictly follows the statutory diversification rules in this regard, as provided in the RREC legislation. The Company did obtain permission from the FSMA to take account of the fair value of the financial leases in the denominator in the calculation of the ratio of the concentration risk instead of the book value of these leases. The Company has no opportunities to expand its activities to sectors other than health care real estate, which means that diversification at the sectoral level is not possible, although this is possible on the geographical level. Care Property Invest aims for a strongly diversified lessee base. At the close of the financial year, the largest lessee accounted for 14% of the total revenue, spread over several sites (see the '2.3 Distribution of income received from rental and long lease agreements per operator' on page 143 diagram in Chapter 'VI. Real estate report'). Furthermore, the Company's real estate portfolio already has a good spread over more than 110 sites, with the largest site representing less than 6% of the fair value of the portfolio (see diagram '2.2 Distribution of the number of projects per operator' on page 143 in Chapter 'VI. Real estate report'). The Company estimates the residual risk, taking account of the limiting factors of the risk and management of the risk as described above, associated with the concentration risk, as average in terms of both probability and impact. 1.3 Risks associated with negative changes in the fair value of the buildings 1.3.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the exposure of the Company to a potential fall in the fair value of its real 'VI. Real estate report'estate portfolio, as a result of a revaluation of the real estate portfolio or otherwise. The Company is also exposed to the risk of a diminution in the value of the real estate in its portfolio as a result of: wear and tear/damage or voids

errors during the transaction (e.g. erroneous plans and/or measurements or errors in the due diligence process)

failure to comply with the increasing (statutory or commercial) requirements, including on the level of sustainable development

economic cycle or market conditions: the acquisition of real estate for an excessively high price in relation to the underlying value or the sale of real estate for too low a price in relation to the underlying value, e.g. by investing or disinvesting at an unfavourable moment in the investment cycle. In the longer term, the impact of the Covid19 crisis could manifest itself in a reduction (negative variation) in the fair value of the buildings. 12 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors 1.3.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The impact of a fall in the fair value is a fall in the Company's equity, which has a negative impact on the debt ratio. If the fair value of the buildings as at 31 December 2019 were to fall by €137.7 million, or 38.6% of the fair value of the investment properties as at 31 December 2019, this would result in the Company's debt ratio rising to 65% (see also '2.2 Risks associated with the evolution of the debt ratio' on page 14). If the cumulative changes in the fair value exceed the distributable reserves, there is a risk of partial or total inability to pay dividends. The Company monitors its debt ratio and the evolution of the fair value of its investment properties on a regular basis (see also risk factor '2.2 Risks associated with the evolution of the debt ratio' on page 14). The Company also runs the risk that, as a result of the application of Article 7:212 of Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA/WVV) (previously Article 617 of the Belgian Companies Code) it would no longer be able to pay the priority dividend or a dividend in accordance with Article 7:212 of the BCCA/ WVV (previously Article 617 of the Belgian Companies Code). If the Company conducts a transaction, through investment or disinvestment in real estate, it also runs the risk that it will not identify certain risks on the basis of its due diligence inquiries or that, even after performing due diligence inquiries and an independent real estate assessment, it will acquire or sell real estate for too high or too low a price in relation to the underlying value, for example by conducting transactions at an unfavourable moment in an economic cycle. The Company assesses the probability of the intrinsic risk as low. 1.3.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK Care Property Invest therefore has an investment strategy aimed at high quality assets that offer a stable income and provides for adequate monitoring of its assets, combined with a prudent debt policy. The real estate portfolio (more specifically, the part shown as real estate investment) is valued by a real estate expert every quarter. The lease receivables portfolio is hedged in accordance with IFRS 16 and the book value is consequently not subject to negative changes. A value fluctuation of 1% of the real estate portfolio would have an impact of about €3.57 on the net results, of about €0.175 on the net result per share and of about 0.30% on the debt ratio. This value fluctuation concerns a non-cash element that therefore, as such, has no impact on the adjusted EPRA Earnings, except in the case of a realisation that entails net added value that is not exempt from distribution and therefore the Company's result for the payment of its dividend. In the event of accumulated variations, it is possible that the Company's ability to pay its dividend will come under pressure. The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk as described above, as low in terms of probability. Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 13 The Company is conducting talks with its real estate expert on the impact of the Covid19 crisis on the fair value of the buildings in its portfolio. At present, there is no question of any negative variation in the fair value of the buildings in the short term and an upward trend is more likely, as a result of the falling market yield for health care real estate. 2. Financial risks 2.1 Risks associated with covenants and statutory financial parameters 2.1.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risk of non-compliance with statutory or contractual requirements to comply with certain financial parameters in relation to the credit contract. The following parameters were included in the covenants: A maximum debt ratio of 60%. As at 31 December 2019, the maximum consolidated debt ratio of the Company was 49.32%, resulting in an available scope of €151.8 million.

The limitation of the debt ratio to 60% is included in the loans for a total sum of €134,329,526.88 on

31.12.2019 (shown for a sum of €84,329,526.88, or 30.7% of the total financial debts). For more information on the debt ratio, reference is made to '2.2 Risks associated with the evolution of the debt ratio' on page 14.

The limitation of the debt ratio to 60% is included in the loans for a total sum of €134,329,526.88 on 31.12.2019 (shown for a sum of €84,329,526.88, or 30.7% of the total financial debts). For more information An interest coverage ratio (being the operating result before the result on the portfolio, divided by the interest charges paid) of at least 2.

On 31 December 2019 the interest coverage ratio was 4.22 and on 31 December 2018 this amounted to 3.77. The Company's interest charges must increase by €6,879,701.12, from €6,205,674.70 to €13,085,375.82 in order to reach the required minimum of 2. However, severe and abrupt pressure on the operating result could jeopardise compliance with the interest coverage ratio parameter. The operating result for the portfolio must fall by more than half (53%) from €26,170,751 to €12,411,349.4 before the limit of 2 is reached in terms of the interest coverage ratio. 2.1.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns any cancellation of loans and damaged trust between investors and bankers on non-compliance with contractual covenants. It is possible that the Company would no longer be able to raise the external financing necessary for its growth strategy on favourable terms or that the market conditions are of a nature that necessary external financing can no longer be found for the activities of the Company. The Company runs the risk of the termination, renegotiation or cancellation of financing agreements or that these contain an obligation to make early repayment if certain undertakings, such as compliance with financial ratios, are not met. This could lead to liquidity problems, in view of the similar character in the covenants of the financial institutions of the maximum debt ratio or interest cover ratio of a cumulative nature and could force the Company to liquidate fixed assets (e.g. sale of real estate) or to implement a capital increase or other measures in order to bring the debt level below the required threshold. There is also a possibility that the regulator will impose sanctions or tighter supervision in the event of failure to comply with certain statutory financial parameters (e.g. compliance with the statutory debt ratio, as laid down in Article 13 of the RREC Royal Decree). 14 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors The consequences for the shareholders could include a reduction in the equity and, therefore, net asset value, because a sale must take place at a price below that book value, a dilution can take place because a capital increase will have to be organised and this will have an impact on the value of the shares and the future dividend prospects. The Company assesses the probability of this risk factor as average. The impact of the intrinsic risk is assessed as high. 2.1.3 RESTRICTIVE MEASURES AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK In order to limit these risks, the Company pursues a prudent financial policy with continual monitoring in order to comply with the financial parameters of the covenants. The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk as described above, as average in terms of probability and as high in terms of its impact. 2.2 Risks associated with the evolution of the debt ratio 2.2.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK The Company's borrowing capacity is limited by the statutory maximum debt ratio of 65% which is permitted by the RREC legislation. At the same time, thresholds have been set in the financing contracts concluded with financial institutions. The maximum debt ratio imposed by the financial institutions is 60% (see also '2.1 Risks associated with covenants and statutory financial parameters' on page 13). The Company runs the risk of the termination, renegotiation or cancellation of financing agreements or that these contain an obligation to make early repayment if certain undertakings, such as compliance with financial ratios included in covenants, are not met. On exceeding the statutory maximum threshold of 65%, the Company runs the risk of losing its RREC certificate through withdrawal by the FSMA. In general, it is possible that the Company would no longer be able to raise the external financing necessary for its growth strategy on favourable terms or that the market conditions are of a nature that necessary external financing can no longer be found for activities of the Company. The Company runs the risk of the termination, renegotiation or cancellation of financing agreements or that these contain an obligation to make early repayment if certain undertakings, such as compliance with financial ratios, are not met. As at 31 December 2019, the consolidated debt ratio was 49.32%. In January 2020, the Company also increased its capital by €33,594,044 through a contribution in kind as a result of which the margin again increased to 60% (i.e. €50,391,066). As at 31 December 2018, the consolidated debt ratio was 45.70%. As at 31 December 2019, the Company had an extra debt capacity of €256.5 million before reaching a debt ratio of 65% and of €151.8 million before reaching a debt ratio of 60%. The value of the real estate portfolio also has an impact on the debt ratio. Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 15 Taking account of the capital base as at 31 December 2019, the maximum debt ratio of 65% would be exceeded only with a potential fall in the value of the real estate portfolio of about €137.7 million, or 38.6% of the real estate portfolio of €357.2 million as at 31 December 2019. With a fall in the value of about €102 million, or 28.6% of the property portfolio, the debt ratio of 60% would be exceeded. The Company does wish to note that it has contracted payment obligations for the unrealised part of the developments that it has already included in its balance sheet, representing €31.5 million. As a result, the available capacity for the debt ratio is €120.3 million before reaching a debt ratio of 60% and €225 million before reaching a debt ratio of 65%. 2.2.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns the risk that statutory sanctions may be imposed if certain thresholds are exceeded (including a prohibition of payment of a dividend) or that a breach of certain conditions of the financing contracts is committed. Like all public RRECS, Care Property Invest is subject to tighter supervision by the supervisory authority of compliance with these maximum debt levels. The Company assesses the probability of this intrinsic risk factor as low and the impact of the intrinsic risk as high. 2.2.3 RESTRICTIVE MEASURES AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK In this case too, it pursues a prudent financial policy with continual monitoring of all planned investments and earnings forecasts, and the coordination of the possibility of a capital increase under the forms permitted by the RREC legislation in order to avoid any statutory sanctions for exceeding this maximum limit at all times. The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors as described above, associated with the risk as low in terms of probability and high in terms of impact. 2.3 Risks associated with the cost of the capital 2.3.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risk of unfavourable fluctuations in interest rates, an increased risk premium in the stock markets and/or an increase in the cost of the debts. 2.3.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns a material increase in the weighted average cost of the Company's capital (equity and debts) and an impact on the profitability of the business as a whole and of new investments. 16 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors As at 31 December 2019, the fixed-interest and floating rate loans accounted for 45.52% and 54.48% of the total financial liabilities respectively. The percentage of floating rate debt contracted that was converted into a fixed-interest instrument (in relation to the total financial debt) via a derivative instrument amounted to 33.79% as at 31 December 2019. An increase in the interest rate of 1% would mean an extra financing cost for the Company of €127,544.53. The conclusion relating to this cost can be extended on a linear basis to sharper changes in the interest rate. Such an increase will have an impact on the adjusted EPRA Earnings and, therefore, on the scope for the Company to pay a dividend of €0.006 per share. A change in the interest curve of 1% (upward) would have an impact on the fair value of the credit portfolio of approximately €9.7 million. The conclusion relating to the impact of the change in the interest curve can be continued on a linear basis. An increase in interest rates would have a positive effect on the status of the global result via the variations in the fair value of financial assets/liabilities, amounting to €0.57 per share, but a negative influence on the distributable result and also on the global result through the increase of part of the net interest costs that is exposed to fluctuations in interest rates, amounting to €0.006, so that the overall effect on the global result of an increase in the interest rate of 1% would amount to €0.564 per share. A fall in interest rates would have a negative impact on the status of the global result amounting to €0.65 per share, but a positive influence on the distributable result and also on the global result, amounting to €0.006, so that the overall effect on the global result of a fall in the interest rate of 1% would amount to €-0.644 per share. The increase in the required risk premium on the stock markets could result in a fall in the price of the share and make financing of new acquisitions more costly for the Company. The Company assesses the probability of this intrinsic risk factor as average and its intrinsic impact also as average. 2.3.3 RESTRICTIVE MEASURES AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK With regard to the initial portfolio, Care Property Invest protects itself against interest rate rises through the use of fixed-interest contracts or (1) swaps. For the initial portfolio, only the renewable loans at Belfius, amounting to €6,890,000, are subject to a limited interest risk, as these loans are subject to review every three years. For the new portfolio,(2) the outstanding CP of €105.6 million is subject to changes in interest rates on the financial markets. Care Property Invest aims to hedge itself against fixed interest rates for at least 80% via swaps. In this way the Company wishes to anticipate the risk that the increase in interest rates will be primarily attributable to an increase in real interest rates. There are also 7 renewable loans for the new portfolio. Care Property Invest monitors movements in interest rates with close attention and will hedge itself against timely any excessively high increase in interest rates. The initial portfolio concerns the financial leases that the Company contracted until 2014 (with a balance sheet value of €156,518,609.97 and a generated rental flow of €14,404,935.35 as of 31.12.2019). The new portfolio referred to here concerns the financial leases (with a balance sheet value of €27,324,077.92 and a generated rental flow of €746,048 as at 31.12.2019) and the investment properties that the Company contracted and acquired after 2014 (with a balance sheet value of €357,245,669.51 and a generated rental flow of €14,330,771.28 as at 31.12.2019). Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 17 Further notes on the credit lines are provided in Chapter VII. Financial statements, with 'Notes 5: Notes to the consolidated financial statements' on page 189 , 'T 5.9 Net interest expense' on page 193, 'T 5.27 Financial liabilities' on page 207 and 'T 5.16 Financial fixed assets and other non-current financial liabilities' on page 199. If the increase in interest rates results from an increase in the level of inflation, the indexation of the rental income also serves as a tempering factor, albeit only after the indexation of the lease agreements can be implemented, so that there is a delaying effect here. In general, Care Property Invest aims to build up a relationship of trust with its bank partners and investors and maintains a continual dialogue with them in order to develop a solid long-term relationship. Nevertheless, the Company continues to regard this risk as material. 2.4 Risks associated with the use of derivative financial products 2.4.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risks of the use of derivatives to hedge the interest rate risk. The fair value of the derivative products is influenced by fluctuations in interest rates in the financial markets. The fair value of the derivative financial products amounted to €-22,617,735.97 as at 31 December 2019, compared with €-19,556,182.94 as at 31 December 2018. The change in the fair value of the derivative financial products amounted to €-3,061,553.02 as at 31 December 2019. 2.4.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns the complexity and volatility of the fair value of the hedging instruments and consequently, also the NAV, as published under the IFRS standards and also the counter-party risk in relation to partners with which we contract derivative financial products. The fall in the fair value of the derivative products amounting to €3,061,553.02 represents a fall in the net result and the net asset value per share of €0.15 per share, without having an impact in the adjusted EPRA Earnings and, therefore, the capacity of the Company to pay its priority dividend. An increase in market interest rates by 1% results in an increase in the fair value of the derivative financial products amounting to €11,744,648.64 or €0.57 per share and an increase in the net asset value per share amounting to €0.57 per share. A fall in market interest rates by 1% results in a diminution in the fair value amounting to €13,351,435.86 or €0.65 per share and a fall in the net asset value per share amounting to €0.65. The Company assesses the probability of this intrinsic risk factor as average and its impact also as average. 2.4.3 RESTRICTIVE MEASURES AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK All derivative financial products are held solely for hedging purposes. No speculative instruments are held. All derivative financial products are interest rate swaps and loans taken up with a fixed forward interest rate. Care Property Invest also works only with reputable financial institutions (Belfius Bank, KBC Bank, CBC Banque, BNP Paribas Fortis and ING). 18 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors The Company conducts frequent talks with these financial institutions on the evolution of the interest rates and the impact on the existing derivative financial products. The Company also monitors the relevant interest rates itself. However, the Covid19 crisis causes greater volatility and pressure on the interest rates, so that this monitoring becomes all the more important in order to counter the volatility. Nevertheless, the Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk as low in terms of probability and average in terms of impact. 3. Regulatory and other risks 3.1 Risks associated with changes in the withholding tax rate 3.1.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK In principle, the withholding tax amounts to 30%, with the possibility of a reduction or exemption from this rate. On the basis of Articles 89, 90 and 91 of the Act of 18 December 2016, which entered into force on 1 January 2017, reduced withholding tax of 15% applies (instead of 30%) for RRECs in which direct or indirect investments in properties located in a member state of the EEA and are intended primarily for residential care or residential units adapted for health care account for at least 60% of their real estate. The shareholders of Care Property Invest have therefore enjoyed that reduced rate since 1 January 2017, since more than 60% of the Company's real estate portfolio is invested in the accommodation for senior citizens sector. There is a risk that, for budgetary or other reasons, (e.g. the expansion of the application scope of this exemption because other RRECs comply with this requirement) the government will scrap this exception and the general rate of 30% will become applicable or will be raised still further in its entirety. On the basis of the proposal of the board of directors, the Company will pay a gross dividend of €0.77 per share or a total of €15,703,954.42. An increase in the withholding tax from 15% to 30% would therefore mean an increase of €2,355,593.16 in the withholding tax to be withheld or a fall in the net dividend of €0.11, from €0.65 to €0.54. 3.1.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR THE COMPANY The potential impact concerns a negative influence on the net dividend for the shareholders that cannot recoup the withholding tax, which would make the Company less attractive as an investment and disrupt the contacts with the local authorities and charitable NPOs and would therefore have an impact on the current operating model in relation to these lessees (in connection with possible charging on to lessees - see below, for both existing and potential future investments). The Company assesses the probability of this risk factor as low. Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 19 3.1.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK For the(1) lease receivables in the initial portfolio, Care Property Invest can absorb fluctuations in withholding tax and charge these on to its lessees, so that this risk does not exist for the shareholders. This part of the portfolio represents 48.86% of the total rental income. For the new portfolio(2), no such clause is included. This means that the net dividend would amount to €0.59 per share in the event of this increase in the rental charges as a result of this contractual provision. The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk associated with this risk factor as low in terms of probability and average in terms of impact. 3.2 Risks associated with inheritance tax 3.2.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK This risk can be described as the risk concerning the changes in the conditions for exemption from inheritance tax. Subject to compliance with certain conditions, heirs of the shareholders enjoy an exemption from inheritance tax (Article 2.7.6.0.1. of the Flemish Codex (VCF)). The shares must have been in the possession of the holder for at least five years on the date of decease. In addition, the shareholder must have acquired the shares no later than the year 2005, excluding acquisition among spouses and heirs in the first degree, for which no exemption from inheritance tax has yet been granted. The market value of the shares may be exempted up to a maximum of the issue price of €5.95. Likewise, the sum of the net dividends paid during the period in which the deceased or his or her spouse was the holder of the shares may also be exempt, in as far as the shares form part of the estate. This means an exempted amount of €16.59 per share at year-end 2019, assuming that a share was acquired on the flotation of the Company. The last notice that the Company received from the banks pursuant to the promotor and formation agreement (BNP Paribas Fortis, VDK Bank, Belfius Bank, KBC, CBC and Bank Degroof Petercam) and its own register of shareholders show that 4,883,818 shares or 23.94% of the total number of outstanding shares were entitled to an exemption. The Company wishes to draw attention to the fact that the number of shares entitled to the exemption is higher as some of its shares are held by other financial institutions. As the exemption from the property tax for the future will be lost on violation of the conditions, this loss would at present represent a loss for the shareholders of the exemption for the net dividend paid for the 2019 financial year of €3,196,458.88. The ultimate amount would rise further, depending on the period for which the shares in question are held. The initial portfolio concerns the financial leases that the Company contracted until 2014 (with a balance sheet value of €156,518,609.97 and a generated rental flow of €14,404,935.35 as of 31.12.2019). The new portfolio referred to here concerns the financial leases (with a balance sheet value of €27,324,077.92 and a generated rental flow of €746,048 as at 31.12.2019) and the investment properties that the Company contracted and acquired after 2014 (with a balance sheet value of €357,245,669.51 and a generated rental flow of €14,330,771.28 as at 31.12.2019). 20 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Risk factors 3.2.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE COMPANY The potential impact on the Company lies in the fact that its shareholders may claim against it if the permit is withdrawn due to an action of the Company in contravention of the recognition conditions. The Company assesses the probability of this risk factor as low. 3.2.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK In this case too, Care Property Invest permanently monitors the statutory requirements and compliance with these within the team, with the support of specialised external advisers. It also maintains an intensive dialogue with the Flemish tax authority (Vlabel). The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk as described above, as low in terms of probability and average in terms of the size. 3.3 Risks associated with the statute 3.3.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE RISK As a public RREC, the Company is subject to the RREC legislation, which contains restrictions regarding the activities, the debt ratio, the processing of results, conflicts of interest and corporate governance. The ability to (continually) meet these specific requirements depends inter alia on the Company's ability to successfully manage its asset and liability position and on compliance with strict internal audit procedures. 3.3.2 POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE COMPANY The Company may not be able to meet these requirements in the event of a significant change in its financial position or other changes. The Company is therefore also exposed to the risk of future amendments of the legislation on regulated real estate companies. There is also the risk that the FSMA, as the supervisory authority, will impose sanctions in the event of a violation of applicable rules, including the loss of the RREC status. If the Company were to lose its certificate as an RREC, it would no longer enjoy the different fiscal system for RRECs and the full taxable base for corporation tax would therefore become applicable. This would mean a corporation tax liability for Care Property Invest of about €8 million or approximately €0.40 per share. Furthermore, as a rule the loss of the permit for RREC status is noted in the Company's credit agreements as a circumstance as a result of which the loans that the Company has contracted could become payable on demand. (See risk factor '2.1 Risks associated with covenants and statutory financial parameters' on page 13). 3.3.3 LIMITING FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE RISK Care Property Invest therefore permanently monitors the statutory requirements and compliance with these within the team, with the support of specialised external advisers. It also has regular contacts with government authorities and regularly takes part in study days of associations and federations that represent the sector, such as the NPO BE-REIT Association, which it co-founded. The Company estimates the residual risk, i.e. taking account of the limiting factors and the management of the risk, as low to average in terms of probability and high in terms of impact on the Company. Risk factors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 21 II. Letter to the shareholders 24 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Letter to the Shareholders II. Letter to the shareholders Dear shareholder, We are pleased to present the annual report for the 2019 financial year, in which we aim to explain the operation of the Company and its performance as fully as possible. In 2019, great strides were made once again towards realising the challenging expectations on the level of the growth of both the portfolio and the financial results. In summary, we announced additional investments in health care real estate of about €100 million in this financial year. Investments were made in both existing care buildings and in the Company's own real estate developments, in collaboration with care providers and local authorities in both Belgium and the Netherlands. The fair value of the investment properties combined with finance lease receivables rose by more than 20%. We first gained a footing in the Dutch market in 2018. 2019 became the breakthrough year and by the end of the year, we held a portfolio of 10 care centres, the majority of which are still under development and will effectively become operational in the course of the coming two years(1). Judging by the well-filledpipeline, 2020 is also set to become a busy year. We can already report that these steps will not be the last. Our ambition is to make The Netherlands our second home market in due course, which should make an important contribution to the spread of the real estate portfolio by substantially increasing the number of partnerships with new operators outside Belgium. As a Company in full growth, we are now also looking beyond the national borders of Belgium and The Netherlands in that regard. In order to be able to take this next step to a new market in a responsible manner, the necessary study work is currently being performed and the first contacts have been made. It is our responsibility to not only detect the opportunities that a new target market offers us, but also to thoroughly analyse the accompanying risks. Growth is important in itself. Still more important, however, is the result that this growth creates for the Company and its stakeholders. The rental income rose by 17% to some €29.5 million. Despite that fact that we made substantial investments in human capital in order to support these remarkable growth results, we succeeded in keeping the costs under control and can announce that the adjusted EPRA earnings of Care Property Invest rose by some 12% in 2019 to €18.7 million, compared with €16.7 million in 2018. The conclusion here is that we were able to fully realise the expectations for 2019 that we announced in the annual report for 2018 and that we will pay out a gross dividend to you, as a shareholder, of €0.77 per share in June 2020, following the approval of this by the general meeting of shareholders on 27 May 2020. This is Letter to the Shareholders Care Property Invest NV/SA | 25 an increase of almost 7% in comparison with the €0.72 per share (gross dividend) paid out in 2019, despite the issue of more than 1 million additional shares that are entitled to dividends for the full year of 2019. We would also like to remind you once again that Care Property Invest, as a player focusing purely on health care real estate, is one of the few exceptions in which dividends are subject to only 15% withholding tax and you will therefore receive a net dividend of €0.65 per share for the 2019 financial year. As in 2019, the board of directors will offer you a choice between payment of the dividends in cash or shares. Details of this will follow later in specific separate communications. Last year, as many as 56% of the shareholders opted for scrip dividends. We also note that 2019 was the year in which the value of Care Property Invest shares rose by almost 50% to €29.5. The stock market capitalisation of the Company at year-end 2019 amounted to €649 million. The details of the activities that led to a successful year in 2019 are described extensively in this annual report. In the meantime, 2020 has begun and we can report that, despite the current circumstances, this year, too, started under favourable stars. Thanks partly to a number of investments made in 2019, the full income effects of which will start to be realised only in 2020, we can already count once again on further strong growth in rental income. In the meantime, we have several investments in the pipeline and we also expect to be able to meet our long-term growth ambitions in this new financial year. Since we discuss the results for the 2019 financial year and the outlook for 2020 in detail in this sizeable report, we refer to the remainder of this annual report for more figures and comments. Care Property Invest's ambitions for 2020 and subsequent years remain high. 2020 is an anniversary year for Care Property Invest. Our predecessor Serviceflats Invest was formed in November 1995, which will be 25 years ago this year and is certainly an occasion to celebrate. We thank the shareholders for their trust, our customers for their faith in the added value that Care Property Invest means for their projects, and of course, our employees for their dynamic commitment to realising the Company's goals. Peter Van Heukelom Mark Suykens CEO Chairman of the board of directors Care Property Invest Care Property Invest For further details, we refer to Chapter 'VI. Real estate report' on page 138. III. Report of the board of directors History 1995 Serviceflats Invest nv Establishment of 1996 Recognition as a Belgian real estate investment fund, on the initiative of the Flemish Presentation of government with the objective to build and finance 2,000 service flats for PCSW's and social the first 2 projects non-profit organisations in the Flemish and IPO on EURONEXT Brussels-Capital Region. Brussels. 2001 2000 Incorporation of reserves in the capital. Innovation Award for 'Technology and housing of elderly people'. 2017 15 March 2017 Capital increase through a contribution in kind for approx. €34 million. As from 15 March 2017 15,028,880 fully paid-up shares. 2018 Entry onto the Dutch market. Acquisition of 100th residential care project. 2016 Establishment Management Board. Inclusion in BEL MID index. Member of EPRA. 2 new investments for a total conventional value of approx. €32.4 million. 2017 Acquisition of the first projects in the Walloon and Brussels Capital Region. 2017 2012 Decision to amend the Articles of Association for the re-start of Serviceflats Invest. 2012 Initial investment program 2,000 serviceflats completed. 2019 Capital increase through Capital increase in cash. 27 October 2017 Care Property Invest raises a gross amount of over €72 million. As from 27 October 2017 19,322,845 fully paid-up shares. 2013-2014 Amendments to the Articles of Association to expand the objective. 2014 Serviceflats Invest becomes Care Property Invest. Share split 1: 1000 Capital increase within the framework of an interim dividend. Recognition as a Regulated Real Estate Company (RREC). a contribution in kind. 3 April 2019 Gross proceeds of the capital increase amounted to €16,372,079.85 764,031 new shares were issued As from 3 April 2019 20,086,876 fully paid-up shares. 2019 Optional dividend May-June 2019 57% of the shareholders subscribed. 307,870 new shares were issued for a total issue price of €6,688,783.62. As from 26 June 2019, 20,394,746 fully paid-upshares. 2015 NEW ADDRESS: HORSTEBAAN 3, 2900 SCHOTEN. 2015 Capital increase in cash. 22 juni 2015 Capital increase in cash with irreducible allocation right. Care Property Invest raises over €38 million. 2020 Capital increase through a contribution in kind. 15 January 2020 Total amount of capital increase: €33.594.044. 1,250,376 new shares issued. As from 15 januari 2020 as a result of a buy-backprogramme for the fulfilment of its remuneration obligations. 2019 Inclusion Euronext Next 150 Index 6 new investments for a total conv. value of approximately €74 million. 21,645,122 fully paid-up shares. 30 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors III. Report of the board of directors 1. Strategy: Care building in complete confidence Founded on 30 October 1995, Care Property Invest was the first listed property investor in the form of a Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 31 Our activities as a healthcare investor The legal structure of the initial portfolio(1) is structured as follows: INVESTMENT STRUCTURE PROJECTS property investment fund (currently RREC) specialised in senior citizens housing. It is using the expertise and know-how that it has since accumulated with the construction of 1,988 service flats (initial portfolio) to create affordable, high-quality and attractive care infrastructure and various types of housing for senior citizens and people with disabilities. A selection from the range of housing types are residential care centers, short-stay centers, groups of assisted-living apartments and residential complexes for people with physical and / or intellectual disabilities. In 2014, the last of 2 purpose changes took place that expanded the original geographical constraint, restricted to the Flanders and Brussels-Capital Region only, to the entire European Economic Area (EEA). This expansion opportunity was followed that same year by a name change to 'Care Property Invest' and there associated rebranding that clearly reflects its new approach. The Company will be pursuing the following operations in the field of health care real estate, both in the public and private domain: PRIVATE SECTOR (INVESTMENT PROPERTIES) PUBLIC SECTOR (FIN. LEASINGS) Needs care Needs care operator operator •Development •Development •Financing •Financing •Purchase •Purchase real estate real estate •Renovation •Renovation Existing Existing prop- properties erties Design - Build - Finance structure general contractor/ N V • O P E N B A R E B E VA K N A A R B E L G I S C H R E C H T Architect Developer Financier Owner building and its freehold footprint Building right(1) min. 32 years years Leasehold triple net building(2) 27 Canon min. Client: Retains freehold of land Local government(3) (ex. buildings) Recht van opstal/droit de superficie. Erfpacht/droit d'emphythéose. Same structure applies for NPOs. Structure: Local governments receives a yearly subsidy from the Flemish government per service flat. Upon termination of the building right period, ownership right of the building automatically gets transferred back to the local government. SFI is not responsible for maintenance or renting: economical occupancy rate of 100%. Structure subsidised by the Flemish Government 'Triple net leasehold contracts with 100% investment repayment at end of leasehold. Average remaining term of the finance leases at 30 September 2019 was 15.54 years. General General contractor/ contractor/ Architect Architect Leasehold building- Triple net canon CPI acquires land Triple net LT rental Rental fee right of superficie for min.27 years min.20 years and buildings agreement min.20 years CPI min.20 years min.30 years Private PCSW (1)/ Operator NPA (2) (Client) (Client) A legal analysis of the financial lease contract of the Company shows that the Company is and has always been the legal sole and full owner of the constructions, and will remain so for the total duration of the building right. The ownership of income - producing real estate is critical to the Company 's activities. Thus granting of a building right creates a horizontal division of ownership between on the one hand the holder of the building right until expiry of the building right and on the other hand the landowner (freeholder). The ownership of the buildings is linked to obligations towards the landowner/freeholder/holder of the leasehold: Design-Build-Finance-(Maintain):

a formula in which Care Property Invest is responsible for the entire development of the project, including funding. A Design Build & Finance ('DBF') contract is drawn up, that can be expanded with a 'maintain' component ('DBFM'). Upon provisional acceptance,.the building will be made available to the operator through a lease or leasehold agreement. Public Centre for Social Welfare - Local authorities NPA - Non-profit oganisations Refinancing of existing buildings: existing buildings in need of a thorough renovation, can be passed through to Care Property Invest by means of a right of lease, right of superficie or simply by purchase. After the renovation, the building will also be made available to an experienced operator.

Investing in health care real estate:

acquiring land and/or buildings, projects under development and new build projects. Care Property will make the projects available to the operator on the basis of a long-term agreement. The Company has the obligation to obtain all necessary permits and administrative authorizations in relation to the construction of the service flats during the construction period; The Company has the obligation to conclude (I) an insurance covering all building site risks, and (II) an insurance covering the 10 - year liability of the contractor and the architect of the constructions; The Company has the right to regularly check whether the tenant complies with its obligations under the leasehold contract, e.g. by visiting the service flats. The leasehold right on the constructions is granted against payment of periodical rental income (canon), indexed on a yearly basis, by the tenants. Receiving recurring income from properties owned is at the core of any REIT activity and not to be confused with financing activities. (1) The initial portfolio concerns the financial leases (with a balance sheet value of € 156,518,609.97 at 31/12/2019 and a generated rental income of €14,404,935.35) concluded by the Company until 2014. 32 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The Company has the legal possibility to dispose of the ownership of buildings over the course of the contract at market value (being different from the book value which equals the initial investment outlay) and thus take the opportunity the monetize the capital gain. A pre - emption right for the tenant, which is not uncommon in lease contracts for healthcare facilities whatever the legal structure or type of tenant, is included in the contracts and proves this ability. This pre - emption right can only be exercised at market value thus affirming the possibility for the Company to take the opportunity to monetize the capital gain. However it is not the strategy of the Company to dispose of the ownership and rental income generated by this historical portfolio as it is an important component of the top line. At the end of building right the constructions will automatically become the full ownership of the tenant, in accordance with the Belgian law on building rights, and in return, the tenant will owe a contractually agreed compensation amount equal to 98% of the total investment amount to CPI. As the Company is the legal owner of the constructions, the obligations of the operators under the agreements are not, and cannot, be secured or guaranteed by securities or collateral (e.g. a mortgage or other right in rem) on the constructions owned by the Company. Therefore, the obligations of the operators under the contracts with the Company are secured by undertakings or guarantees given by the local authorities (i.e. a mechanism similar to a parent guarantee in lease agreements) and an overall claim for the financing of local authorities against the Flemish government. The legal framework in Belgium describes the activities as an active, and operational Company that is specialized in making immovable goods available to users. Active management implies ownership of immovable goods as a prerequisite to obtain and maintain a REIT license in Belgium. According to current REIT laws activities as a mortgage REIT are not allowed. Therefore in the 25 years after the founding of the Company the income generated by the historical portfolio or indeed all financial leases the Company entered into is consistently accounted for as rental income and not interest income or any financial income as would be the case for a mortgage REIT. Care Property Invest plays an active role as the property developer; its objective is to make high-quality projects available to those operating in the healthcare sector. Investment projects for new acquisitions as well as new property developments are analysed in great detail. The board of directors thoroughly assesses both the property project and the future operator based on a detailed investment dossier and the feasibility of the business plan for the project. Care Property Invest aims for a balanced, diversified portfolio that can generate stable income. The affordability of its 'recognised' projects and the operation of these by professional, solvent and specialised care providers is designed to ensure this. The management of the Company also ensures that all the requirements of the Regulated Real Estate Companies Act (RREC Act) and the Regulated Real Estate Companies Royal Decree (RREC Royal Decree) are always observed. In order to further define its changing role, Care Property Invest has clarified its mission statement and recorded its values. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 33 MISSION STATEMENT Care Property Invest is a public regulated real estate company (public RREC) under Belgian law. Care Property Invest helps care businesses to realise their projects by offering good quality and socially responsible real estate tailored to the needs of the end users, on the basis of a solid organisation. For its shareholders, it always aims for stable long-term returns. VALUES Professionalism Care Property Invest always executes both current and future projects after completing a detailed research process, conducted both internally and by external research agencies. As a result, it can make an accurate assessment of the potential risks associated with every project. The internal processes are also monitored from close by and are adjusted on time where necessary to guarantee the smooth operation of the organisation. Care Property Invest aims for the highest possible form of professionalism in all its activities. Innovation Care Property Invest believes in excelling through continual innovation. Care Property Invest believes in growth through continual innovation in its approach to and execution of its projects and at the same time, through additional training and education of its staff. It aims to offer custom solutions for its health care real estate, in consultation and with the input of its main stakeholders. Trust Care Property Invest aims for a lasting relationship of trust with its shareholders, employees, the operators of its health care real estate, contractors, the political world, the RREC sector and all stakeholders in general. VISION STATEMENT Care Property Invest has the ambition to become the reference Company in the market for the development of and investment in health care real estate and to realise accelerated growth within this market. It is a dynamic player, aimed at independently realising innovation in property for care and welfare. 34 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors REAL ESTATE STRATEGY A growth market Its current strategy for residential healthcare real estate for senior citizens is based on the progressive ageing of the population which, according to the Federal Planning Bureau, will peak by 2070. Now and in the coming decades, this will lead to an increasing demand for healthcare real estate with social added value. A similar trend also applies to The Netherlands in terms of population ageing figures. For more details, we refer to the graphs below, which show the demographic evolution in Belgium and the Netherlands. The guaranteed demographic evolution in combination with its growth strategy, the implementation of its corporate purpose and the fact that it is the only RREC to invest 100% in health care real estate, ensures that its share always provides a stable return for its shareholders, and this at a reduced withholding tax rate of 15% (instead of the general rate of 30%). Care Property Invest spreads its risks by ensuring a good geographic market distribution of its real estate, diversifying between the operators of its real estate and by creating a good balance between public-private and private partnerships. This was, among other things, also a major motivator for the Company to take its step onto the Dutch healthcare real estate market in September 2018. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 35 CUSTOMISED QUALITY REAL ESTATE The careful selection of new projects for the Company always takes place after a detailed risk analysis with a well-founded assessment by the Company's board of directors, after the Company's management committee has had an initial discussion about the investment projects. This may involve the Company developing the property itself, or building and funding the construction, but may also involve refinancing or acquiring existing buildings, with an option of renovation or expansion, both in the private and the public market. The main selection criteria are presented below: Correct price-quality ratio of the project;

price-quality ratio of the project; Potential returns of the project;

Solvency, reputation and spread of operators;

Good location of the project: easy access, both by car and by public transport and absence of other health care real estate. For this purpose, an extensive market research is always carried out.

Environment: In the immediate vicinity of a village/city centre with shops, pharmacies and catering facilities;

The property complies with high quality standards in combination with advanced technological equipment and perfectly meets the needs of the Care Property Invest target public. In essence, Care Property Invest's strategy is of the 'buy and hold' type, and as such, is by definition aimed EXPECTED GROWTH total Belgian population of +15% +125% in age category. 85+ +19% in age category 67-84+ EXPECTED GROWTH total Dutch population of +7% +206% in age category 85+ +38% in age category. 67-84+ DEMOGRAPHIC EVOLUTION B E LG I A N POPULATION (1) 100 +168% 84+ +63% 67-84 80 0-66 60 -7% 40 20 0 2017 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 2070 DEMOGRAPHIC EVOLUTION D U TC H POPULATION ( 2 ) +206% 100 85+ +38% 65-85 0-65 80 60 9% -9% 40 20 0 2018 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 at keeping the property in the long term. Vision for the future As mentioned earlier, Care Property Invest is currently active in Belgium and The Netherlands and is cautiously looking at a select number of other key geographical markets within the European Economic Area, which are facing similar demographic trends. FINANCIAL STRATEGY Management of investor and stakeholder relations Care Property Invest aims to develop a continual dialogue with the care sector, the government, potential and current investors, credit providers and more in general, with all stakeholders. The Company attempts to align its financial strategy with the overall strategy and growth achieved by the Company. By continuously expanding its scale, the Company strives for a competitive distribution of debt and capital costs and an improvement of its operating margin. Origin of financial sources Care Property Invest aims to finance itself in the best possible way, making use of shareholders' equity and borrowed funds. Equity Equity is raised by using the capital market. By means of capital increases in cash and in kind, counterbalanced by immediately profitable assets and/or a concrete pipeline, growth in earnings per share can be ensured and maintained. Based on data from the Federal Planning Bureau - Report on demographic projections 2017-2070. Based on the following data source: 'Projections of population intervals; age group, 2018-2060', CBS - 19 December 2017 36 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors As a RREC, Care Property Invest is fully aware of the importance of its dividend policy for its shareholders. The Company therefore endeavours to increase its dividend whenever this is sustainably possible. This prevents the Company from having to reduce this again in a later financial year. Given the Company's strong growth, it attempts to allocate as much of its profits as possible so it can be reinvested within the legal framework. In doing so, the Company strives for a pay-out ratio (pay-out percentage of the dividend per share compared to the earnings per share) that comes as close as possible to the legal minimum of 80%, while at the same time striving for a sustainable increase in the dividend. It is also investigating the possibility of an optional dividend. Despite the already improved liquidity of its share, Care Property Invest is still in the process of increasing this further in order to boost the attractiveness of its share. To this end, it appointed KBC Securities as second liquidity provider in November 2018, following the appointment of Bank Degroof Petercam as liquidity provider in February 2018. The Company's strategic objective is to be included in the EPRA index, which will result in a further increase in the liquidity of the Care Property Invest share. In addition, the appointment of liquidity providers results in smaller price fluctuations and thus a steadier share price and a smaller bid-ask spread. Foreign funds The foreign funds were raised as diversified as possible. This allows the risk on the banking counterparty to be limited. Care Property Invest aims for a further spread of its lenders. In order to further diversify the origins of its sources of borrowed funds, the Company also has an MTN programme in place with Belfius that offers the possibility of issuing bonds and commercial papers. In the financial year 2018, the Company raised the ceiling of this programme from €50 million to €100 million and opted for the appointment of KBC as additional dealer in order to limit the placement risk. In 2019, the ceiling of the programme was further raised to €140 million. The Company disposes of the necessary lines for the portion of the commercial paper offering the necessary coverage, in order not to increase the liquidity risk. Care Property Invest tries to further limit its liquidity risk by keeping sufficient credit lines available for its short-term needs and the financing of additional investments over the current financial year. In addition, there is also a liquidity risk if the Company would no longer respect the covenants linked to these credit agreements. These covenants contain market-based provisions on, among other things, the debt ratio and compliance with the provisions of the RREC Legislation. Care Property Invest monitors the parameters of these covenants on a regular basis and whenever a new investment is being considered. At the end of the financial year, Care Property Invest did not mortgage or pledge any building in Belgium or The Netherlands. Correct financing is necessary for a profitable and solid business model, in view of the capital-intensive character of the sector in which the Company operates and the Company's buy-and-hold strategy. As a result, the Company has a structural debt position with mainly bullet loans. The investment loans that the Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 37 Company pays off are mainly loans that had already been contracted by subsidiaries prior to acquisition and that the Company acquired with the acquisition of the shares of the subsidiary. The cash position held permanently by the Company is limited. The Company's long-term objective is to have a debt ratio between 50% and 55%. This debt ratio allows for an optimal balance between own and foreign resources and also offers the possibility of taking advantage of investment opportunities. The Company also tries to limit the interest rate risk on its debts by striving for a hedging percentage of its debts between 75% and 80%. The Company closely monitors developments on the financial markets in order to optimise its financial structure and to obtain a good composition of short and long-term financing and the conclusion of derivative contracts in order to achieve the desired hedging percentage. The Company also aims to take into account the long-term income from its investments in the average duration of its loans. 38 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors LLow risk and resilient sources of income through long-term leasehold and rental contracts By contracting long-term leasehold and rental agreements, the Company creates long-term cash flows. Through the triple net character (1) of these contracts with solid operators and the transfer of the risk of voids to the operator (apart from in the case of the investment in Gullegem), the Company succeeds in maintaining a low risk profile. The fact that, at 31 December 2019, almost half of the rental income comes from agreements with local authorities, reinforces the low risk profile and makes the Company unique compared to other RRECs. This applies all the more since the health care real estate is linked to the demographic factors which, in view of the underlying demographic trend of the ageing of the population, are favourable, rather than to economic trends. FINANCIAL RESULT Vision for the future Broadening the Company objectives Care Property Invest positions itself as an investor in elderly care and modified infrastructure for the disabled. The objectives stated in the articles of association are set as broadly as possible. Priorities are set within the care and welfare property segment. Expansion of service portfolio Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 39 2. Important events 2.1 Important events during the 2019 financial year 2.1.1 PROJECTS 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR(1) IN BELGIUM Below is a brief overview of the acquisitions of several projects in Belgium during the 2019 financial year. For further information regarding the real estate of the acquired projects, reference is made to chapter 'VI. Real estate report' on page 138. 2.1.1.1 NEW PROJECTS GENERATING IMMEDIATE RETURNS FOR THE COMPANY All purchases were made at prices corresponding to the fair value as determined by the real estate expert. The transactions took place for a total conventional value of approx. €24.1 million. Investment properties Riemst - Huyse Elckerlyc • ACQUISITION DATE 19 February 2019 ADDRESS: Trinellestraat 23, 3770 Riemst, Belgium

OPERATOR: Senior Living Group

Senior Living Group CAPACITY: 77 residential places Care Property Invest focuses on investments in care and welfare and has also devoted opportunity-driven attention to concept development. Strategic objectives Market expansion and (internal) service portfolio in care and welfare. Managing investor and stakeholder relations. Internationalisation. Follow-up and influencing of the regulatory framework. Coordination of resources with growth (growth management). LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

CONVENTIONAL VALUE

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: In the centre of Millen (a municipality of Riemst), located in the province of Limburg on the edge of the Walloon Region and the Dutch border, in the middle of a green residential area, with a bakery next door and a number of catering establishments in the vicinity. 1997/2007; renovation 2008 New long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €6.5 million Acquisition 100% of the shares in Decorul nv, the company that owns the real estate of this residential care centre Acquisition of existing loans and loan capital Care Property Invest's ambitions are to be the (leading) reference company in its market and to realise accelerated growth. Care Property Invest is a highly dynamic player in its market, which generates innovation in property for care and well-being for seniors and people with disabilities. Care Property Invest would like to achieve this independently. With the exception of the 'Les Terrasses du Bois' in Watermaal Bosvoorde, project for which a long-term agreement of the 'double net' type has been concluded. Genval - La Résidence du Lac • ACQUISITION DATE 3 April 2019 • ADDRESS: Avenue Albert 1er 319, 1332 Genval, Belgium • OPERATOR: La Résidence du Lac SA • CAPACITY: 109 residential places • LOCATION: In Genval, with the centre of Genval within walking distance. Here you will find several supermarkets, cafes and restaurants. The famous lake of Genval is one kilometer away. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ 2011 RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 27 years

New long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 27 years CONVENTIONAL VALUE Approximately €17.6 million Acquisition of 100% of the shares in Immo du Lac SA, the company that owns the real estate of this residential care centre. For • TRANSACTION:the land, Immo du Lac SA obtained a 76 year long right of leasehold from the Association des Oeuvres Paroissiales de la région de Braine-l'Alleud (parish of Braine-l'Alleud). Through a successful contribution in kind of all the shares in Immo du Lac SA into the capital of Care Property Invest, and this • FINANCING:within the framework of the authorised capital. Following this contribution leading to a capital increase (including the issue premium) of €16,372,079.85. 764,031 new Care Property Invest shares were issued. The issue price equalled €21.43 per share. Information on the Company's activities and investments during the previous 2 financial years is included in the annual financial report 2018, chapter 'IV Report of the board of directors', paragraph '2. Important events' starting on page 55 and in the annual financial report 2017, chapter 'IV Report of the board of directors', paragraph '2. Important events' starting on page 51. Both reports are available on the website www.carepropertyinvest.be. 40 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 2.1.1.2 EXISTING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT Investment properties Vorst - Nuance • ACQUISITION DATE 28 February 2017 • ADDRESS: Vorst, Schaatsstraat (Rue du Patinage), 1190 Vorst, Belgium • OPERATOR: An entity 100% controlled by Anima Care nv • CAPACITY: 121 Licensed residential places • LOCATION: Located in the city centre, close to banks, stores and a hospital. The site is easily accessible by public transportation as well as by car due to the quick connection with the ring of Brussels and a carsharing parking spot in the street. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 41 2.1.2 PROJECTS FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 IN THE NETHERLANDS 2.1.2.1 NEW PROJECTS GENERATING IMMEDIATE RETURNS FOR THE COMPANY Investment properties Wassenaar - Villa Sijthof • ACQUISITION DATE 20 June 2019 ADDRESS: Oud Clingendaal 7, 2245 CH Wassenaar, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Vandaegh Nederland B.V. (part of the Ontzorgd Wonen Groep) CAPACITY: 19 residential care apartments RENOVATION: Completed on 13 January 2020 TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years • TOTAL ESTIMATED Approximately €14.5 million INVESTMENT COST: • TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR Approximately €15.7 million VALUE: • TRANSACTION: Acquisition of the land and takeover of all contracts relating to the construction of the residential care centre • FINANCING: Mix of loan capital and equity LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

CONVENTIONAL VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: On the outskirts of the wealthy community of Wassenaar, in the middle of a wooded area. year of construction 1922, year of renovation 2015 New long-term leasehold of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €5.9 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary Care Property Invest.NL5 B.V.. Loan capital Finance leases Laag-Keppel- De Gouden Leeuw Middelkerke - Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers • AWARD DATE 10 January 2018 ADDRESS: Sluisstraat 17, 8430 Middelkerke, Belgium • OPERATOR: PCSW Middelkerke • ACQUISITION DATE 9 July 2019 ADDRESS: Rijksweg 91, 6998 AG Laag-Keppel, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Woonzorgvoorziening zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw B.V. (part of 'De Gouden Leeuw Groep') CAPACITY: 5 care apartments, 14 care studios and care hotel with 17 places LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

FINANCING: CAPACITY: 60 assisted living apartments In the city centre of Middelkerke. Therefore the project will be located near several shops, banks, supermarkets and catering establishments. The new development is located just a stone's throw away from the beach. The group of assisted living apartments is easily accessible, by car as well as by public transportation. Completed on 7 January 2020 New long-term lease agreement of the 'triple net' type (annually indexable) with a duration of at least 27 years Approximately €8.2 million Mix of loan capital and equity LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

CONVENTIONAL VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: near the centre of Laag-Keppel, a strongly ageing neighbourhood of Bronckhorst. The rural surroundings, near the marina on the Oude Ijssel, provide a very peaceful living experience for the residents of 'De Gouden Leeuw'. Year of construction of main building 1769/ year of construction of extension 1980 New long-term leasehold of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €5.6 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL4 B.V. Loan capital 2.1.1.3 PROJECTS COMPLETED Finance leases Deinze - De Nieuwe Ceder • AWARD DATE 30 October 2017 Zelhem - De Gouden Leeuw • ACQUISITION DATE 25 November 2019 ADDRESS: Burg. Rijpstrastraat 3-5, 6998 7021 CP Zelhem, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Woonzorgvoorziening Zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw Zelhem B.V. (part of 'De Gouden Leeuw Groep') CAPACITY: 33 residential care apartments and care hotel with 7 places ADDRESS: Parijsestraat 34, 9800 Deinze, Belgium

OPERATOR: vzw Zorghuizen (non-profit association)

vzw Zorghuizen (non-profit association) CAPACITY: 86 residential places for persons with disabilities and acquired brain injuries • LOCATION: • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ RENOVATION: The care residence is housed in the former town hall of Zelhem, a district of Bronckhorst. The former municipality of Zelhem has three residential areas Zelhem, Halle and Velswijk, a number of hamlets and a beautiful natural, extensive outdoor area. Year of construction approx. 1867/ renovation year 2007 LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

FINANCING: The housing complex to be developed is located in a beautiful and green environment, right next to a care hotel. The project is located near the centre of Deinze and a stone's throw from the centre of Astene, close to several shops, banks, restaurants and a supermarket 2018-2019. The entire project was completed on 27 September 2019. New long-term lease agreement of the 'triple net' type (annually indexable) with a duration of at least 28 years Approximately €11.0 million Mix of loan capital and equity • TYPE OF CONTRACT: • CONVENTIONAL VALUE: • TRANSACTION: • FINANCING: New long-term leasehold of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years Approximately €10.1 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL6 B.V. Loan capital 42 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 2.1.2.2 NEW PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT Investment properties Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 43 Hillegom - St. Josephkerk • LOCATION: • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ RENOVATION: • TYPE OF CONTRACT: • TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST: • TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE: • TRANSACTION: Tilburg - Margaritha Maria Kerk • ACQUISITION DATE 26 March 2019 ADDRESS: Ringbaan West 300, 5025 VB Tilburg, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 32 care apartments The project is located in a pleasant residential area, centrally located in the municipality of Tilburg, on the triangle of the Zorgvlied, Rooi Harten and Korvel districts. 'Kromhoutpark', a pharmacy and several supermarkets, are located close to the project. Completion expected in second half of 2020. New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €7.6 million. Approximately €7.85 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V. LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: ACQUISITION DATE 27 september 2019 The Netherlands

27 september 2019 The Netherlands ADDRESS: Monseigneur van Leeuwelaan 1 & 3, 2182 EM Hillegom en Hoofstraat 141, 2181 EM Hillegom, Nederland • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 38 zorgappartementen The project is centrally located along the main road that crosses Hillegom lengthways. The 'Van Nispenpark' and various facilities are located close to the project. Construction works will start in early 2020 and the provisional delivery is planned in mid-2021. New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €9.07 million. Approximately €9.2 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL5 B.V. Loan capital • FINANCING: Loan capital Zutphen - De Gouden Leeuw • LOCATION: • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ RENOVATION: • TYPE OF CONTRACT: • TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST: • TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE: • TRANSACTION: Middelburg - Sterrenwacht • ACQUISITION DATE 12 June 2019 ADDRESS: Herengracht 50-52, 4331 PX Middelburg, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 25 care studios On the edge of the city centre of Middelburg and is idyllically located, right on the Middelburg Herengracht. Year of construction approximately 1930, completion expected first quarter of 2021 New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €5.6 million Approximately €5.7 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V. LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: • ACQUISITION DATE 19 December 2019 ADDRESS: De Clercqstraat 58, 7201 EC Zutphen, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Woonzorgvoorziening de Gouden Leeuw Zutphen B.V. (onderdeel van 'De Gouden Leeuw Groep') CAPACITY: 29 care apartments and care hotel with 7 studios The project will be one of three buildings within the high-end residential project 'De Veste' and is located near the Coehoornsingel, next to a historic fortress canal and the stately buildings that characterize the neighbourhood. The centre of Zutphen, with numerous restaurants, supermarkets, shops and banks, lies within walking distance. Construction works have started in April 2019 and completion is scheduled for 1 June 2021. New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years Approximately €11.65 million Approximately €11.86 million Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL4 B.V. Loan capital • FINANCING: Loan capital 2.1.2.3 EXISTING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT Investment properties Zeist - Villa Wulperhorst • ACQUISITION DATE 6 August 2019 ADDRESS: 3709 JP Zeist, Tiendweg 6-8, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Valuas zorggroep CAPACITY: Care residence with a total of maximum 44 rooms Nijmegen - De Orangerie • ACQUISITION DATE 23 October 2018 ADDRESS: Malvert 5002 en 5004, 6538 DM Nijmegen, The Netherlands • OPERATOR Korian Holding Nederland B.V. • CAPACITY: 68 care apartments LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: In Zeist, a municipality centrally located in the province of Utrecht, within the wooded area of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug. With the centre of Zeist 2.5 kilometres away, the project explicitly focuses on tranquillity and nature experience. Utrecht itself is about 11 kilometres away. The renovation and construction works for the manor are expected to start by mid-2019 and are expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The redevelopment of the coach house is expected to start in the third quarter of 2019 and to be completed in early 2021. New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 25 years Approximately €13,0 million Approximately €13,0 million The Company acquired 100% of the properties on the estate, together with the associated permits and certifications required for the renovation of the manor and the construction of the adjoining coach house, from Stichting Utrechts Landschap through its Dutch subsidiary Care Property Invest.NL2 B.V. and simultaneously entered into two turnkey agreements with the developer in charge of the redevelopment of 'Villa Wulperhorst'. . Loan capital LOCATION:

YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/

RENOVATION:

RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT:

TOTAL ESTIMATED INVESTMENT COST:

TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE:

TRANSACTION:

FINANCING: In the greenest neighbourhood of the city named Dukenburg. The neighborhood is known for its quiet character and is loved by both young and old alike. Completion foreseen in 2nd half of 2020 New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years Approximately €9.20 million. Approximately €9.20 million. Acquisition through its Dutch subsidiary, Care Property Invest.NL B.V. Loan capital 44 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 2.1.3 OTHER EVENTS DURING THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR 2.1.3.1 MERGERS Merging company Absorbing Date of Date publication Code publication Belgian company effective Belgian Official Official Gazette absorption Gazette Konli bvba Care Property Invest nv 1 January 2019 21 January 2019 BOG 2019-01-21/0010185 Daan Invest nv Care Property Invest nv 28 June 2019 24 July 2019 BOG 2019-07-24/0100723 VSP Wolvertem bvba Care Property Invest nv 28 June 2019 24 July 2019 BOG 2019-07-24/0100725 Aldante nv Care Property Invest nv 28 June 2019 24 July 2019 BOG 2019-07-24/0100299 Immo Kemmelberg bvba Care Property Invest nv 28 June 2019 30 July 2019 BOG 2019-08-30/0103659 Siger nv Care Property Invest nv 23 July 2019 7 August 2019 BOG 2019-08-07/0107352 Igor Balen nv Care Property Invest nv 23 July 2019 7 August 2019 BOG 2019-08-07/0107371 Tomast bvba Care Property Invest nv 24 October 2019 19 November 2019 BOG 2019-11-19/0150676 Anda Invest bvba Care Property Invest nv 24 October 2019 26 November 2019 BOG 2019-11-26/0153884 For more information on the merger proposals, see https://carepropertyinvest.be/en/investments/mergers/. 2.1.3.2 CRÉATION DE FILIALES Name established subsidiary Date of Purpose establishment Care Property Invest.NL3 B.V. 5 March 2019 acquire healthcare real estate sites in The Netherlands Care Property Invest.NL4 B.V. 15 April 2019 acquire healthcare real estate sites in The Netherlands Care Property Invest.NL5 B.V. 23 May 2019 acquire healthcare real estate sites in The Netherlands Care Property Invest.NL6 B.V. 8 August 2019 acquire healthcare real estate sites in The Netherlands 2.1.3.3 CONVERSIONS TO SPECIALISED REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND (GVBF/FIIS) On 15 March 2019, B.E.R.L. International nv with company number 0462.037.427 was included on the list of specialised real estate investment funds of the Federal Public Service Finance, pursuant to Article 3 of the Royal Decree of 9 November 2016 concerning specialised real estate investment funds. On 15 May 2019, Immo du Lac nv with company number 0888.891.766 was included on the list of specialised real estate investment funds of the Federal Public Service Finance, pursuant to Article 3 of the Royal Decree of 9 November 2016 concerning specialised real estate investment funds. 2.1.3.4 ESTABLISHMENT OF INTERNAL BODIES Establishment audit committee On 13 February 2019, the board of directors of the Company set up an audit committee to ensure the accuracy and reliability of all financial information, both internal and external. It is responsible for ensuring that Care Property Invest's periodic financial reports provide a fair, accurate and clear view of the situation and future prospects of Care Property Invest and, in particular, for auditing the annual and periodic financial reports before they are published. The audit committee also verifies the correct and consistent application of the various accounting standards and valuation rules applied. It also monitors the independence of the statutory auditor and has an advisory role during the (re)appointment of this auditor. Detailed information on the functioning of the audit committee can be found in the Corporate Governance Charter available on the website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 45 Establishment investment committee On 13 February 2019, the board of directors of the Company decided to establish an investment committee. The main objective is to allow greater flexibility in the assessment of investment dossiers. The committee is responsible for providing advice on investment and possible divestment dossiers in order to speed up the decision-making process. The board of directors remains responsible for supervising and taking the final decision on these matters. The investment committee performs its task in accordance with the Company's Integrity Policy. Detailed information on the functioning of the investment committee can be found in the Corporate Governance Charter available on the website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. 2.1.3.5 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN On 8 April 2019 Care Property Invest NV announced that the board of directors has decided to start a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to €250,000 to acquire up to 11,000 shares, within the limits of the authorization to buy back own shares granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of May 16, 2018. The purpose of the buy-back programme is to enable Care Property Invest to meet its obligations arising from share purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Care Property Invest. On 29 November 2019, the board of directors approved the continuation of the share buy-back programme for a total maximum of €52,500 to acquire a maximum of 1,500 shares. Care Property Invest acknowledges the need to have an active and committed management that is also responsible for the further expansion and integration of the investments made. Based on previous experience and current market practices and trends, the remuneration and nomination committee and the board of directors are also convinced that the engagement and involvement of the management increases if it can participate in the capital of Care Property Invest NV, thus aligning the interests of the management with those of the Company and its shareholders. This method of remuneration is therefore in line with the principles of good corporate governance pursued by the Company. After all, linking an appropriate part of the remuneration package to performance is also explicitly included in the Corporate Governance Code. Care Property Invest applies the provisions and guidelines of this Code in full to its long-term incentive plan. The buy-back programme will be carried out by an independent broker in accordance with the applicable regulations regarding the purchase of own shares. Phase 1: April 2019 Care Property Invest has started the buy-back programme on 8 April 2019 for a period ending on 30 April 2019 at the latest. 46 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors On 12 April 2019, the Company subsequently announced that, in accordance with article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 executing the Companies Code, it had purchased 10,780 of its own shares on Euronext Brussels on 10 April 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of €23.19 per share. Detailed overview of the transactions per day: Date Number of shares Average price Minimum price Maximum price Total price (in €) (in €) (in €) (in €) 8 April 2019 2,500 23.12 23.00 23.40 57,797.50 9 April 2019 5,000 23.26 23.00 23.40 116,295.00 10 April 2019 3,280 23.13 23.00 23.30 75,879.85 Total 10,780 23.19 249,972.35 2.1.3.6 MTN PROGRAM EXPANSION Care Property Invest has raised the ceiling of its MTN programme to €140 million, including an increase in additional backup lines. 2.1.3.7 RESULT OPTIONAL DIVIDEND Care Property Invest decided on 29 May 2019 to offer its shareholders the option of an optional dividend. At the end of the option period the Company confirmed that a total of 56.56% of the net dividend rights attached to the shares with coupon No. 10 (for the dividend for the 2018 financial year) have been exchanged for new shares of Care Property Invest, which resulted in a strengthening of the equity of €6,688,783.62, which will be used to realise a further growth of the property portfolio. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 47 For this purpose, 307,870 new ordinary shares were issued at a fixed issue price of €21.726 per share, within the framework of the authorised capital, for a total issue amount of €6,688,783.62 (€1,831,672.57 in capital and €4,857,111.05 in issue premium). Consequently, the share capital of Care Property Invest is now represented by a total of 20,394,746 shares. Dividend rights that have not been contributed, representing a total net amount to be paid out of €5,136,797.52, were paid out in cash. Summary of the result of the optional dividend Options for the shareholders (I)the contribution of the net dividend rights into the Company's capital, in exchange for new ordinary shares; (II) payment of dividend in cash; or (III) a combination of both foregoing options. Reinforcement of equity through optional dividend €6,688,783.62 % of dividend rights contributed attached to shares with coupon 56.56% No. 10 Number of newly issued ordinary shares due to the optional 307,870 shares for a total issue price of dividend and the total issue price associated with it €6,688,783.62 Share capital Care Property Invest as from 26 June 2019 €121,338,541.37 Total number of Care Property Invest shares as from 26 June 2019 20,394,746.00 shares (coupon No. 11, sharing in the result as from 1 January 2019) Net total amount to be paid in cash for uncontributed dividend €5,136,797.52 rights 48 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 49 2.2 Events after the closing of the 2019 financial year 2.2.1 ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS As already announced in a separate press release, Care Property Invest is proud to announce that it has made the following investment after the closing of the2019 financial year 2.2.1.1 ADDITIONAL PROJECTS IN IN BELGIUM 2.2.1.1.1 NEW PROJECTS GENERATING IMMEDIATE RETURNS FOR THE COMPANY Investment properties Bergen - La Reposée • ACQUISITION DATE 15 January 2020 • ADDRESS: Rue du Chemin de Fer 1, 7033 Mons, Belgium • OPERATOR: La Reposée Sprl (part of My Assist) • CAPACITY: Residential care centre with 111 residential places 87 rooms (57 single rooms and 30 double rooms) and 11 assisted living apartments under development • LOCATION At 300 m from the centre of Cuesmes (a municipality of Mons), at 250 m from banks, shops and supermarkets and at 4,5 km from the centre of Mons. Easy access by car (E4, R5 and the ring road of Mons). There is a bus stop 1 km away from the project. YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ 1980, with extensions in 2005 and 2011. The assisted living apartments are currently being completed and are expected to be RENOVATION: delivered in Q1 2020. TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 27 years • FAIR VALUE Residential care centre + assisted living apartments under construction: approximately €17.2 million • TOTAL ESTIMATED Residential care centre + assisted living apartments under construction: approximately €17.2 million INVESTMENT COST: Through a successful contribution in kind of the property into the capital of Care Property Invest, within the framework of the • FINANCING: authorised capital. As a result of this contribution, which led to a capital increase (including share premium) of €17,229,464.00, 641,284 new shares in Care Property Invest were issued at an issue price of €26.87 per share. Bernissart - New Beaugency • ACQUISITION DATE 15 January 2020 ADDRESS: Rue d'Ellezelles 57, 7321 Bernissart, Belgium

OPERATOR: New Beaugency Sprl (part of My Assist) • CAPACITY: Residential care centre with 93 residential places 74 rooms (55 single rooms and 19 double rooms) and 11 assisted living apartments At 600 m from the centre of Blaton, a district of the municipality of Bernissart. The centre of Bernissart is 3.5 km from the site. • LOCATIONThere are several restaurants, shops, banks, a supermarket and a pharmacy. The centre of Bergen is 26 km away. The project is easily accessible by car via the E42 (Bergen-Doornik). The train station of Blaton is 1.2 km away. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ Residential care centre: 1989, with an extension in 2012 Assisted living apartments: 2015. RENOVATION: TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 20 years • FAIR VALUE Approximately €16.4 million Through a successful contribution in kind of the property into the capital of Care Property Invest, within the framework of the • FINANCING: authorised capital. As a result of this contribution which led to a capital increase (including share premium) of €16,364,580, 609,092 new Care Property Invest shares were issued at an issue price of €26.87 per share. 2.2.1.1.2 NEW PROJECTS SIGNED UNDER SUSPENSORY CONDITIONS Stembert - La Lucine • ACQUISITION DATE 19 March 2020 • ADDRESS: Rue de la Papeterie, 4801 Stembert, Belgium • OPERATOR: La Lucine Asbl (part of Krysalia srl) Residential care complex for people with disabilities. (M.A.S. - Maison d'Accueil Spécialisée) - New • CAPACITY: development 10 care apartments (total of 40 rooms) In the town centre of Stembert, near banks, shops and supermarkets. The town centre of Verviers is 5 km away. The complex is • LOCATION easily accessible by car via the E42 and the N61, and by public transport thanks to a bus stop located 150 meters away from the property. • YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION/ Completion is expected in Q3 of 2021. RENOVATION: • TYPE OF CONTRACT: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a duration of at least 27 years • ESTIMATED Approximately €4.2 million CONVENTIONAL VALUE • FINANCING: Loan capital 2.2.2 CORONAVIRUS The outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020 and the results of the measures taken to contain the virus, could impact our financial performance of 2020 and the measurement of certain assets and liabilities. Accordingly, we may thus possibly need to record material adjustments in our accounts during 2020. Based on the facts known as of today, we have currently no knowledge of financial impacts on the 2019 financial statements. 2.2.3 MERGERS Merging company Absorbing Date of entry Date of effective Date publication Code publication company into force absorption Belgian Official Belgian Official Gazette Gazette Decorul nv Care Property 1 Jan. 2019 27 March 2020 to be published to be published Invest nv An overview of the subsidiaries of Care Property Invest can be found in chapter 'VII. Financial statements', paragraph 'T 5.36 Related party transactions' on page 212. 2.3 Outlook Care Property Invest actively pursues the development of a balanced and profitable real estate portfolio and investigates investment opportunities that are fully in line with the Company's strategy, both in Belgium, The Netherlands and in other key geographic markets within the EEA. More information on these projects can be found in section '2.1 Important events during the 2019 financial year' on page 39. The board of directors is also constantly examining various investment and financing possibilities in order to realise its activities. A capital increase by contribution in kind is also among the possibilities. 50 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 3. Synthesis of the consolidated balance sheet and the global result statement 3.1 Consolidated global result statement Amounts shown in euros. Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 I. Rental income (+) 29,481,755.26 25,236,782.83 NET RENTAL RESULT 29,481,755.26 25,236,782.83 Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 51 3.2 Net result per share on a consolidated basis Amounts shown in euros. Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 NET RESULT / GLOBAL RESULT 26,959,452.58 23,001,578.49 net result per share based on weighted average shares outstanding 1.3222 1.1904 gross yield compared to the initial issuing price in 1996 22.22% 20.01% gross yield compared to stock market price on closing date 4.48% 5.89% REAL ESTATE OPERATING RESULT 29,481,755.26 25,236,782.83 XIV. General expenses of the Company (-) -4,929,433.42 -3,907,848.62 XV. Other operating income and expenses (+/-) 1,618,429.80 86,705.90 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO 26,170,751.64 21,415,640.11 XVIII. Changes in fair value of investment properties (+/-) 10,129,699.75 3,727,705.52 XIX. Other results on portfolio (+/-) -274,558.63 2,645,270.81 OPERATING RESULT 36,025,892.76 27,788,616.44 XX. Financial income (+) 20,693.44 368.01 XXI. Net interest expense (-) -6,205,674.70 -5,713,031.51(1) XXII. Other financial costs (-) -244,039.87 -118,152.31(1) XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities (+/-) -3,061,553.02 -142,219.64 FINANCIAL RESULT -9,490,574.15 -5,973,035.45 RESULT BEFORE TAXES 26,535,318.61 21,815,580.99 XXIV. Corporation tax (-) -165,748.40 -396,961.64 XXV. Exit tax (-) 589,882.37 1,582,959.14 3.3 Components of the net result Financial year closed on 31 December NET RESULT/ GLOBAL RESULT NON-CASH ELEMENTS INCLUDED IN THE NET RESULT depreciation, impairments and reversals of impairments variations in fair value of investment properties variations in fair value of authorised hedging instruments projects' profit or loss margin attributed to the period provisions other results on portfolio ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS Adjusted EPRA earnings per share, based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares gross yield compared to the issue price gross yield compared to stock market price on closing date Amounts shown in euros. 20192018 26,959,452.58 23,001,578.49 -8,256,200.83-6,347,333.75 180,949.55 146,329.06 -10,129,699.75-3,727,705.52 3,061,553.02 142,219.64 -1,644,083.47-264,884.93 521.191,978.81 274,558.63 -2,645,270.81 18,703,251.75 16,654,244.74 0.91730.8619 15.42%14.49% 3.11%4.27% TAXES 424,133.97 1,185,997.50 NET RESULT ( group share) 26,959,452.58 23,001,578.49 0.00 0.00 Other elements of the global result 26,959,452.58 23,001,578.49 GLOBAL RESULT As a result of a reclassification between the net interest expense and the other financial costs, the figures as at 31 December 2018 have also been adjusted to allow for correct comparability. The weighted average number of outstanding shares was 19,322,845 as at 31 December 2018 and increased to 20,394,746 shares as at 31 December 2019. The increase is on the one hand the result of the contribution in kind of the company Immo du Lac on 3 April 2019 which led to a capital increase (including share premium) of €16,372,079.85 and for which 764,031 new Care Property Invest shares were issued, and on the other hand the optional dividend which led to the issue of 307,870 new Care Property Invest shares on 26 June 2019. This total number of shares has to be reduced by the 5,658 own shares held by the Company as at 31 December 2019 as a result of the repurchase of own shares in April and December to meet its remuneration obligation (Share Purchase Plan and Share Purchase Plan bis). As a result of the contribution in kind of Mons and Bernissart on 15 January 2019, 1,250,376 new shares were issued, bringing the total number of shares to 21,645,122. This led to an increase of €7,439,112.02 in the item capital and €26,154,931.98 in the item share premium. The gross return is calculated in table '3.2 Net result per share on a consolidated basis' by dividing the net result per share by the initial issue price in 1996 (i.e. €5.9495) on the one hand and the market value on the closing date on the other hand. In table '3.3 Components of the net result', the gross yield is calculated by dividing the adjusted EPRA earnings per share by the initial issue price in 1996 (i.e. €5.9495), on the one hand, and the market capitalisation on the closing date, on the other. The share price was €29.50 on 31 December 2019 and €20.20 on 31 December 2018. 52 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Notes to the global result statement Operating result The Company's operating result increased by 29.64% compared to 31 December 2018. Rental income as at 31 December 2019 increased by 16.82% compared to the same period last year. The increase in rental income from investment properties was caused, besides indexation, by the additional rental income following the acquisition of new investment properties during 2019. The acquired investment properties in the last quarter of 2018 also contribute to the increased rental income in 2019. The increase in income from financial leases can be explained, in addition to indexation, by the completion of the 'De Nieuwe Ceder' project in Deinze. The delivery of the 'Hof Driane' project in Herenthout and the acquisition of the 'Residentie de Anjers' project in Balen in 2018 also resulted in additional rental income in 2019. General operating expenses increased by €1,021,584.80 compared to 31 December 2018. The latter is mainly explained by an increase in the Company's number of employees, which grew on average from 8.2 FTEs as at 31 December 2018 to 12.4 FTEs as at 31 December 2019, as well as an increase in the remuneration of the directors. Other operating income and expenses have risen from €86,705.90 as at 31 December 2018 to €1,618,429.80 as at 31 December 2019, mainly as a result of the completion of the 'De Nieuwe Ceder' project in Deinze. These are mainly costs and revenues that are corrected as non-cash elements for the calculation of the adjusted EPRA earnings. The largest operating expenses related to the projects concerns the construction costs of €11,360,908.86, which are activated through the item 'other operating income'. In addition, the 'other operating income' item also includes the profit and loss margin on projects. The variations in the fair value of investment properties amount to € 10,129,699.75. The increase can largely be attributed to the variations in the fair value of the acquisitions and new project developments in 2019 as well as the tightening of the return on healthcare real estate in the investment market. Again, these are unrealised variations that are corrected in the adjusted EPRA earnings. Financial result Interest expenses increased due to the acquisition of existing loans from newly acquired subsidiaries and the raising of borrowed funds to finance the acquisitions that took place in 2019. As at 31 December 2019 this resulted in a weighted average interest rate of 2.35%. This is a significant decrease compared to the weighted average interest rate of 2.9% as at 31 December 2018. The Company had €105.6 million outstanding commercial paper as at 31 December 2019. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 53 The financial result was negatively influenced by the inclusion of the fair value of the financial instruments concluded. Due to a change in interest rates and the conclusion of 6 additional IRS's, despite the further expiry of the term of existing financial instruments, a negative value of €- 3,061,553.02 was obtained as at 31 December 2019. As a result, the total impact to date amounts to €-22,617,735.97 compared to €-19,556,182.94 as at 31 December 2018. The variation in fair value of financial assets and liabilities is a non-cash element and is therefore not taken into account for the calculation of the distributable result, i.e. the adjusted EPRA earnings. Taxes The amount of taxes as at 31 December includes the estimated and prepaid corporate income taxes as well as the modification of the calculated exit tax of the subsidiaries. The positive balance of the exit tax is the result of the modification of the exit tax rate from 16.995% to 12.75%, which had a total impact of €774,316.77. Adjusted EPRA earnings The adjusted EPRA earnings on a consolidated basis amounted to €18,703,251.75 on 31 December 2019 compared to €16,654,244.74 on 31 December 2018. This represents an increase of 12.30%. The adjusted EPRA earnings per share increased from €0.86 on 31 December 2018 to €0.92 on 31 December 2019. 54 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 3.4 Consolidated balance sheet Amounts shown in euros. Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 ASSETS I. NON-CURRENT ASSETS 566,900,062.25 467,278,472.23 B. Intangible assets 174,260.30 145,478.62 C. Investment properties 357,245,669.51 271,431,222.33 D. Other tangible fixed assets 9,909,596.03 9,124,239.06 E. Financial fixed assets 633,303.48 175,358.00 F. Finance lease receivables 183,842,687.89 173,160,837.65 G. Trade receivables and other non-current assets 15,094,545.04 13,241,336.57 II CURRENT ASSETS 5,978,297.14 6,358,789.69 D. Trade receivables 840,992.87 962,811.01 E. Tax receivables and other current assets 1,445,296.18 2,492,129.75 F. Cash and cash equivalents 3,347,195.27 2,746,139.42 G. Deferrals and accruals 344,812.82 157,709.51 TOTAL ASSETS 572,878,359.39 473,637,261.92 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 266,291,362.49 230,411,202.13 EQUITY A. Capital 121,338,541.35 114,961,266.36 B. Share premium 104,174,862.03 87,551,065.26 C. Reserves 14,258,126.53 4,897,292.03 D. Net result for the financial year (1) 26,519,832.58 23,001,578.48 LIABILITIES 306,586,996.91 243,226,059.79 I. Non-current liabilities 189,841,523.09 170,794,880.37 A. Provisions 2,500.00 1,978.81 B. Non-current financial debts 164,999,835.40 144,726,760.10 C. Other non-current financial liabilities 23,075,068.83 19,556,182.94(2) E. Other non-current liabilities 1,764,118.86 338,555.63(2) F. Deferred taxation 0.00 6,171,402.89 II. Current liabilities 116,745,473.82 72,431,179.42 B. Current financial liabilities 108,885,077.87 67,022,936.27 D. Trade paybles and other current liabilities 4,201,363.49 4,092,270.18 E. Other current liabilities 2,477,768.68 250,000.00 F. Deferrals and accruals 1,181,263.78 1,065,972.97 TOTAL EQUITY + LIABILITIES 572,878,359.39 473,637,261.92 The difference between the net result for the financial year as shown in the consolidated balance sheet and the net result as shown in the consolidated global result statement relates to the result as at 31 December 2018 of the Dutch subsidiaries Care Property Invest.NL B.V. and Care Property Invest.NL2 B.V., which have an extended financial year until 31 December 2019. Therefore, the result can only be allocated after the general meeting in 2020. As a result of a reclassification of the rights in rem from 'other non-current financial debts' to 'other non-current liabilities', the figures as at 31 December 2018 have been adjusted in order to allow a correct comparability. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 55 Notes to the consolidated balance sheet Investment Properties The Company's property portfolio increased by €85,814,447.18 in 2019 as a result of the acquisition of the investment properties, being the 'Huyse Elckerlyc' project in Riemst (Belgium), the project 'La Résidence du Lac' in Genval (Belgium), the project 'Villa Sijthof' in Wassenaar (The Netherlands) , the project 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Laag-Keppel (The Netherlands), the project 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zelhem (The Netherlands) and the developments, being the project 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (The Netherlands), the project 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (The Netherlands), the project 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (The Netherlands), the project 'Sint Josephkerk' in Hillegom (The Netherlands) and the project 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (The Netherlands). The increase is also explained by the further development of the projects 'Nuance' in Vorst (Belgium) and 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (The Netherlands). The 10 new projects in Belgium and The Netherlands together have a fair value of €67,271,280.02. The investment properties already in the portfolio as at 31 December 2018 increased in value to €289,974,389.19, including €23,194,320.58 for the development projects in Vorst and Nijmegen. The property expert confirms the fair value of the property portfolio for a total amount of €355.56 million (excluding €1.7 million in rights in rem). The fair value is equal to the investment value (or the registered value including all acquisition costs) from which the transaction duties were deducted for an amount of 2.5% for the real estate in Belgium and 6.5% for the real estate in The Netherlands. Other tangible fixed assets As at 31 December 2019, this item contains €2,031,766 in 'tangible fixed assets for own use' and €7,877,830.03 in 'finance lease receivables' relating to projects in progress. For the project in Middelkerke, this section also includes €694,875 in added value. Finance lease receivables The item Finance lease receivables includes all final building rights fees that were due for repayment within the context of the building rights contracts for the 76 projects in the initial property portfolio and for the projects 'Hof ter Moere' in Moerbeke, 'Hof Driane' in Herenthout, 'Residentie De Anjers' in Balen and the project 'De Nieuwe Ceder' in Deinze. The increase in the 'finance lease receivables' is mainly explained by the completion of the 'De Nieuwe Ceder' project in Deinze, for an amount of €11,427,372.32. Unlike the projects in the initial portfolio, the canon in the Moerbeke, Herenthout, Balen and Deinze projects consists not only of a revenue component, but also of a repayment of the investment value, as a result of which the amount of the receivable will gradually decrease over the term of the leasehold agreement. The fair value of the finance leases amounted to €286,714,450.35 on 31 December 2019. 56 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Trade receivables regarding the projects included in the item 'Finance lease receivables' The difference between the nominal value of the building lease payments (included under the heading 'finance lease receivables') and the fair value, which at the time of making available is calculated by discounting future cash flows, is included under 'trade receivables' and is depreciated on an annual basis. The increase in trade receivables related to the projects included in the 'Finance lease receivables' is mainly explained by the completion of the 'De Nieuwe Ceder' project in Deinze. Debts and liabilities The Company has an MTN programme at Belfius amounting to €140 million with dealers Belfius and KBC. The Company has set up the necessary backup lines for this purpose. As at 31 December 2019, the amount already drawn amounts to €105.6 million in commercial paper and €19.5 million in bonds, being 2 bonds of €5 million each with an initial term of 6 and 7 years, a bond of €7.5 million with an initial term of 11 years, a bond of €1.5 million for an initial term of 8 years and a bond of €0.5 million with an initial term of 11 years. Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 average remaining term of financial debts 6.77 years 9.18 years nominal amount of current and long-term financial debts 273,884,913.27 211,749,696.37 weighted average interest rate (1) 2.35% 2.90% nominal amount of derivative instruments 92,265,801.65 56,733,791.59 fair value of the hedging instruments -22,617,735.95 -19,556,182.94 financial debts movement 62,135,216.90 81,546,438.78 The weighted average interest rate refers to interest rates after conversion of variable interest rates to fixed interest rates through swaps. The Company expects that the weighted average interest rate will further decrease during the financial year 2020 as the Company incurs new debts to finance additional investments. The Company has provided the necessary room for manoeuvre in view of its debt ratio. The debt ratio, calculated in accordance with Article 13, §1, 2° of the RREC Decree, was 49.32% on 31 December 2019. The available margin for further investments and completion of the developments already acquired before reaching a debt ratio of 55% amounts to €72.25 million on 31 December 2019. The other non-current liabilities increase compared to 31 December 2018 to an amount of €1,764,118.86 and relate to the debt relating to the right in rem of the projects 'La Résidence du Lac' in Genval, 'Residentie De Anjers' in Balen and 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist, which are included in the balance sheet in accordance with IFRS 16. The other current liabilities also increase with respect to 31 December 2018 to an amount of €2,477,768.68 and relate to short-term liabilities with respect to development projects. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 57 3.5 Consolidated Balance sheet finance leases at fair value (1) Amounts shown in euros. Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Intangible assets 174,260.30 145,478.62 Investment properties 357,245,669.51 271,431,222.33 Finance lease receivables and trade receivables 286,714,450.35 249,138,429.41 Other assets included in the debt ratio 13,174,001.38 12,912,247.33 Other assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,347,195.27 2,746,139.42 TOTAL ASSETS 660,655,576.81 536,373,517.11 Equity 354,068,579.91 293,147,457.32 Debts and liabilities included in the debt ratio (2) 282,328,164.30 216,430,522.19 Other liabilities 24,258,832.60 26,795,537.60 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 660,655,576.81 536,373,517.12 DEBT RATIO 42.73% 40.35% This balance sheet has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards. The following debts and liabilities are not included in the calculation of the debt ratio: provisions, authorised hedging instruments, deferred taxes and accrued charges and deferred income. 58 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 3.6 Net assets and net value per share on a consolidated basis Amounts shown in euros. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 59 4. Appropriation of the result Financial year closed on 31 December Total assets Liabilities NET ASSETS Net value per share (1) Total assets Current and long-term liabilities (2) (excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' item) NET ASSETS, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' Net value per share, excluding the 'authorised hedging instruments' column Total assets including the calculated fair value of finance lease receivables Current and long-term liabilities (excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' and 'deferred taxes' item) NET ASSETS EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' AND 'DEFERRED TAXES' AND INCLUDING THE 'FAIR VALUE OF LEASE RECEIVABLES ' EPRA NAV Net value per share, excluding the 'authorised hedging receivables' and 'deferred taxes' and including the 'fair value of the finance lease receivables' 20192018 572,878,359.39 473,637,261.92 -306,586,996.91-243,226,059.79 266,291,362.48 230,411,202.13 €13.06€11.92 572,878,359.39 473,637,261.92 -283,969,260.96-223,669,876.85 288,909,098.43 249,967,385.07 €14.17€12.94 660,655,576.81536,373,517.11 -283,969,260.96-217,498,473.96 376,686,315.85 318,875,043.15 €18.47€16.50 At the Ordinary general meeting of the Company on 27 May 2020 the proposal will be made to distribute a total gross dividend for the financial year 2019 of €15,699,597.76 or €0.77 per share (subject to a reduced withholding tax of 15%). Net this amounts to a dividend of €0.65 per share. This proposal corresponds to the forecasts that the Company has communicated in its reporting since the beginning of the financial year. This represents an increase of 6.94% compared to the dividend paid over the previous financial year. The pay-out ratio is then 98.60% at statutory level and 83.94% at consolidated level, based on the adjusted EPRA earnings. In accordance with article 13 of the RREC Decree, the minimum dividend payment for the 2019 financial year is €13,127,799.38. In the event of a positive net result for the financial year, this is the minimum amount to be distributed as a remuneration for the capital, i.e. 80% of the corrected result less the decrease in debt levels during the financial year (see chapter 'VII. Financial statements' item '4.5 Dividend payment obligation pursuant to the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 concerning RRECs' on page 228). Summary table: number of shares entitled to dividend 20,389,088 remuneration of the capital €15,699,597.76 gross dividend per share (1) €0.77 gross yield in relation to share price on 31 December 2019 2.61% net dividend per share €0.65 net yield in relation to the share price on 31 December 2019 2.22% In accordance with the RREC Act, the net value per share is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares less own shares. On 31 December 2019, the Company held 5,658 own shares. For additional explanations on the interest rates and margins. used, reference is made to the note 'T 5.17 Finance lease receivables and trade receivables and other non-current assets' on page 201 in chapter 'VII. Financial statements'. dividend payment 29 May 2020 (1) Gross dividend after deduction of the 15% withholding tax. 60 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 5. Outlook The debt ratio is calculated in accordance with Section 13, paragraph 1, bullet 2 of the GVV-KB (Royal Decree regarding Regulated Real Estate Companies) and amounts to 49.32% as at 31 December 2019. In view of the fact that Care Property Invest's debt ratio does not exceed 50%, it is not subject to mandatory submission of a financial plan as referred to in Section 24 of the RREC Royal Decree. 5.1. Assumptions On the basis of the balance sheet and the global result statement for the financial year 2019, a forecast has been made for the following financial years, in accordance with the Company's accounting policy and in a manner comparable to the historical financial information. The following hypotheses are used as points of view: Assumptions regarding factors that can be influenced by the members of the Company's administrative, management and supervisory bodies directly: Increase in the Company's operating expenses;

For the time being, new projects are financed using own resources from operating activities and

Additional new credit lines, or the revenue from issuing debt securities;

Additional new credit lines, or the revenue from issuing debt securities; The financial costs are in line with the increase in financing during the 2019 financial year.

Additional financing costs for acquisitions during the first quarter of 2020 were also taken into account. Assumptions regarding factors that can not be influenced by the members of the Company's administrative, management and supervisory bodies directly: Rental income was increased by the annual indexation and the impact of new investments;

Further fluctuations in the fair value of both the investment properties and the financial instruments have not been included as they are difficult to predict and, moreover, have no impact on the result to be distributed. In the light of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the Company does not see any impact on the fair value of the investment properties to date. However, the increased volatility of interest rates may have an impact on the fair value of the financial instruments;

may have an impact on the fair value of the financial instruments; Care Property Invest expects no impact from any doubtful debt;

Due to the 'triple net' nature (1) of the agreement, no maintenance costs were taken into account for the investment properties. In spite of the fact that the finance lease agreements also concern 'triple net' agreements, a limited provision was created for these agreements. 5.2. Conclusion on debt ratio outlook Based on the aforementioned assumptions, the Company still has sufficient margin to make additional investments before the maximum debt ratio of 65% is exceeded on a consolidated basis. The consolidated debt ratio as calculated in accordance with Section 13 of the RREC Royal Decree amounts to 49.32% as at 31 December 2019. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 61 The Company forecasts an increase in the debt ratio during the financial year 2020 based on additional investments and further completion of the projects currently in development. The board of directors evaluates its liquidity needs in due time and may, in order to prevent the maximum debt ratio from being reached, consider a capital increase, which might include a contribution in kind. 5.3. Conclusion on outlook for dividends and distributable results Taking into account the uncertainty of the current economic situation and the impact on Care Property Invest's results, the Company would have no obligation to distribute a compensation for the capital in the event of a negative result. Based on the current contracts, which will on average generate income for another 16.69 years, barring unforeseen circumstances, the Company assumes an increase in the distributable result and the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year. The Company's solvency is supported by the stable value of its real estate assets. For the 2019 financial year, the Company received a total rental income of approximately €29 million. This represents an increase in rental income of approximately 17% compared to the 2018 financial year (total rental income for the 2018 financial year amounted to approximately €25 million). The Company expects to receive a rental income of at least €35 million over the 2020 financial year. This results in a adjusted EPRA result per share of minimum €0.93. Care Property Invest intends to pay a gross dividend of at least €0.80 per share for the 2020 financial year. After deduction of the 15% withholding tax rate, this results in a net dividend of €0.68 per share. In making this exercise the Company had counted on a total investment amount of €55 million, generating rental income as from 1 July 2020, with a yield of 4.5% and an optional dividend with a success rate similar to that of 2019 (56%). With the exception of the project 'Les Terrasses du Bois' in Watermaal-Bosvoorde, for which a long-term 'double net' agreement was concluded. For this project, the risk of the maintenance costs is incurred by Care Property Invest. 62 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Statutory auditor's report on the consolidated financial forecasts of Care Property Invest nv/sa As a statutory auditor of Care Property Invest nv/sa ('theCompany'), we have prepared the present report on the forecasts of the adjusted EPRA earnings per share and the rental income for the 12 months period ending 31 December 2020 (the 'Forecast') of Care Property Invest nv/sa, included in the paragraph III.5 'Outlook' of their yearly financial report as of 31 December 2019 as approved by the board of directors on 18 March 2020 of the Company. The assumptions included in the paragraph III.5 'Outlook' result in the following consolidated financial forecasts for the accounting year 2020: Adjusted EPRA earnings per share: €0,93;

Rental income: € 35 million. Board of directors' responsibility It is the Company's board of directors' responsibility to prepare the consolidated financial forecasts, together with the material assumptions upon which it is based, in accordance with the requirements of EU Regulation n° 809/2004. Auditor's responsibility It is our responsibility to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial forecasts as required by Annex I, item 13.2 of the EU Regulation n° 809/2004. We are not required nor do we express an opinion on the possibility to achieve that result or on the assumptions underlying these forecasts. We performed our work in accordance with the auditing standards applicable in Belgium, as issued by the Instituut van de Bedrijfsrevisoren/Institut des Réviseurs d'Entreprises including related guidance from its research institute and on the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3400 relating to the examination of prospective financial information. Our work included an evaluation of the procedures undertaken by the board of directors in compiling the forecasts and procedures aimed at verifying the consistency of the methods used for the forecasts with the accounting policies normally adopted by Care Property Invest nv/sa. We planned and performed our work so as to obtain all the information and explanations that we considered necessary in order to provide us with reasonable assurance that the forecasts have been properly compiled on the basis stated. Since the forecasts and the assumptions on which they are based relate to the future and may therefore be affected by unforeseen events, we can express no opinion as to whether the actual results reported will correspond to those shown in the forecasts. Any differences may be material. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 63 Opinion In our opinion: the forecasts have been properly compiled on the basis stated; and the basis of accounting used for these forecasts is consistent with the accounting policies of Care Property Invest nv/sa. Brussels, 17 March 2020 EY Réviseurs d'Entreprises srl Statutory auditor Represented by Christel Weymeersch (1) Christophe Boschmans Partner Director (1)Acting on behalf of a bv/srl 64 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 6. Main risks and insecurities The Company's activities are performed in an economic climate that involves risks. The main risk factors (which are the subject of a separate section of the annual financial report, but which are summarised here pursuant to Article 119 of the Companies Code- now article 3:32 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations) that Care Property Invest faces are the subject of regular monitoring by both the management and the board of directors; they have defined a prudent policy in this respect, which they will update regularly if necessary on a regular basis. The following risks are discussed in detail in Chapter 'I. Risk factors' on page 3 et seq. of this report: market risks, operational risks, financial risks, regulatory risks, risks associated with supporting processes and other risks. 7. Research and development Care Property Invest has not undertaken any activities within the meaning of Articles 3:6, 3:7 and 3:8 and 3:32 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (BCCA)(before Articles 96 and 119 of the Companies Code). 8. Capital increases within the context of authorised capital The Company renewed its authorisation with respect to its authorised capital for the entire amount of the share capital, being €114,961,266.34. This authorisation was used for the first time for the capital increase by contribution in kind of the Genval project on 3 April 2019 where € 4,545,602.44 was charged on the authorised capital. This authorisation was used a second time for the capital increase by contribution in cash on 26 June 2019 for the optional dividend, where € 1,831,672.57 was charged on the authorised capital. On 18 December 2019, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting decided to extend the authorisation granted to the board of directors to include all possibilities permitted under the applicable regulations. Accordingly, articles 7 ('Authorized Capital') and 8 ('Amendment of the capital') of the articles of association were amended. As at 31 December 2019, a balance of authorised capital of €108,583,991.30 was available. Following the capital increases by a contribution in kind for the projects in Mons and Bernissart on 15 January 2020, the authorised capital was reduced by €7,439,112.02, leaving € 101,144,879.30 available. Following the necessary amendment of the articles of association as a result of the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (BCCA), the board of directors will also ask the extraordinary general meeting to reduce the authorisation of the authorised capital to 5 years and to allow for 100% of the share capital, with the outstanding balance as a minimum. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 65 9. Internal organisation and functioning of Care Property Invest 9.1 General Corporate governance related considerations are set out in point '10. Corporate Governance Statement' on page 68 et seq. The operational functioning of the Company is structured as follows. Board of directors Nomination and Audit Management Investment remuneration Committee committee Committee committee Secretariat - HR -Communication Reception desk Financial team Legal team Operational and Investment team The Company's workforce 2019 2018 2017 number of people bound by an employment contract on 31/12 13 10 8 average number of employees in full-time equivalents during the financial year 12,40 8,2 6,6 9.2 management committee Care Property Invest has had a management committee since 1 July 2016. As at 31 December 2019, the Management committee consists of the following persons, all of whom are effective leaders within the meaning of Article 14 of the Act of 12 May 2014: name title Peter Van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Managing director + Chairman of the management committee Dirk Van den Broeck Managing Director/Risk Management - Risk Manager Willy Pintens Managing Director/Internal audit function Filip Van Zeebroeck Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Compliance Officer Valérie Jonkers Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ms. Nathalie Byl, paralegal at Care Property Invest, has taken over the position of compliance officer of Care Property Invest on 18

February 2020. 66 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The role of CEO The CEO is the head of the Company and leads, monitors and evaluates the performance of the staff. The CEO, CFO and COO are being monitored by the two other Managing Directors. Some examples of the operational tasks of the CEO include: The CEO also serves as the Personnel Director. He prepares all decisions regarding hiring and dismissal of employees and submits these for decision-making to the management committee, within the framework outlined by the board of directors.

decision-making to the management committee, within the framework outlined by the board of directors. The CEO is easily accessible to the clients and shareholders of Care Property Invest. Questions or complaints are presented almost directly to the CEO and are dealt with quickly. The CEO is therefore in close touch with and aware of all developments or complications in and relating to the business. 9.3 Secretariat - HR - Reception desk The secretariat consists of 2 people and is headed by the management secretary, who also manages the HR administration. The HR function is shared between the CEO and the management secretary, in cooperation with a social secretariat. The secretariat is also at the service of everyone within Care Property Invest and provides for support in the day-to-day operations of the Company. For example, the office manager mainly supports the operational and investment team in their preparatory tasks for the various investment projects and tenders for public contracts. 9.4 Communication The communications officer supports the practical development of all forms of communication by the Company: financial reporting, press releases, communications to investors and the market, stock markets, … . The communications officer also provides for the website, brochures, monitoring of the house style and in general, provides for higher visibility of the Company 9.5 Operational en investment team The daily management of the property portfolio in Belgium and The Netherlands and its further expansion is led by the COO. She is being supported by a team of internal and external employees who, in turn, can rely on the legal and financial team and the secretariat. Given the intense construction and investment activities of Care Property Invest, the investment team has a special central and important task, so that the CEO himself is also involved within this team. Care Property Invest specialises in the market for the elderly and people with disabilities. With regard to the management of the property portfolio, it can therefore be stated that the Company concludes mainly 'triple net' agreements with the operators, as a result the Company does not assume the day-to-day management of the buildings, but only exercises a periodic control on the quality of the management of the building by the relevant operator. By applying this method, the Company can develop a qualitative property portfolio with long-term net yields for its shareholders. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 67 In addition to the management of the international property portfolio, the operational and investment team is also responsible for the prospection and development of investment projects, as well as for the construction and development activities of the Company. The COO and her Investment Managers are the first point of contact in the context of potential new investment opportunities, they perform the research, analyze the files and prepare the investment project for the management committee and board of directors of the Company. After approval of the relevant investment project, the COO and her Investment Managers coordinate the due diligence procedure and the negotiation and contracting with regard to the effective realisation of the investment. For this, depending on the investment, they rely on external service providers. 9.6. Financial team The financial team is responsible for accounting, budgeting, preparing forecasts, attracting the necessary financing consisting of equity and debt, credit control, supporting the investment team with regard to the financial aspects of the investment projects, reporting quarterly results to the board of directors and the preparation of the financial statements and the half-yearly and annual financial reports. Furthermore, it is also responsible for maintaining relationships with the relevant trade and industry associations and the communication with the new and existing investors. Care Property Invest has chosen to perform all accounting and/or financial operations and reporting internally with its own staff. The CFO (who previously worked as a company lawyer) manages the financial department and reports to the CEO, the management committee and the board of directors. He is the first point of contact for both bodies. 9.7. Legal team The legal team, the company lawyer supported by a paralegal assistant, assists the operational and investment team with regard to the legal settlement of the investment projects. This includes dealing with the notarial and contractual aspects during the acquisition and awarding of real estates and/or companies and settling the restructures within the Company (mergers, de-mergers, contribution in kind, capital increase,...). In addition, the legal team is also responsible for the internal legal operation of the Company. 68 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10. Corporate Governance Statement 10.1 Corporate Governance Statement Care Property Invest (or 'The Company') recognises the importance of correct and transparent corporate governance, and intends to ensure clear communication about this issue with all persons and parties involved. The board of directors dedicated a specific chapter to corporate governance in its annual financial report. This sets out the Company's practices relating to correct corporate governance during the relevant financial year, including the specific information required pursuant to the applicable legislation and the Corporate Governance Code. This Corporate Government Statement is a chapter in the 2019 annual report and is part of the management report. It describes the situation as at 31 December 2019. In 2019 Care Property Invest complied with general and sector-specific legislation, the provisions of its own Articles of Association and the Belgian Corporate Governance Code of 12 March 2009 (hereafter referred to as the Code 2009) as a reference code. The Royal Decree of 6 June 2010 specifying the Corporate Governance Code to be complied with by listed companies stipulated that the 2009 Code was the only applicable code. The text of the Code 2009 is available from the Belgian Official Gazette's website and from www.corporategovernancecommittee.be. Since 1 January 2020, Care Property Invest applies the new Belgian Corporate Governance Code (the 'Code 2020'), in accordance with the Royal Decree of 12 May 2019 specifying the corporate governance code to be complied with by listed companies. The Code 2020 is also available on the website of the Belgian Official Gazette and on www.corporategovernancecommittee.be. Therefore, this Statement also refers to the Company's intentions regarding the application of the recommendations of the Code 2020 as from 1 January 2020. The full Corporate Governance Charter (the 'Charter') sets out the principles, rules and agreements that determine the Company's management, checks and balances, and the company structure that form the framework of the Company's corporate governance. The board of directors of Care Property Invest subscribes to these principles based on transparency and accountability. This enhances the shareholders' and investors' trust in the Company. From the Company's establishment onwards, Care Property Invest has considered fair and correct business conduct as a main priority. In addition, Care Property Invest attaches a great deal of importance to a good balance between the interests of the shareholders and those of the other parties that are directly or indirectly involved with the undertaking. The board of directors guarantees frequent updating of the Charter. On 18 March 2020, the Charter was updated and adapted to the Code 2020. The latest version can be consulted on the Company's website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. The Charter also includes the rules and code of conduct to prevent market abuse and insider dealing (the 'Dealing Code'). The board of directors makes every effort to comply at all times with the principles of corporate governance, always taking into account the specific character of the Company and applied the 2009 Code in accordance with the 'comply or explain' principle until 2019. The scope and specific deviations from the 2009 Code are further explained in this Corporate Governance Statement (the 'Statement'). Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 69 Deviations from the Code 2009 Care Property Invest deviated from the 2009 Code only on a limited number of points in 2019. The deviations from these recommendations could mainly be explained in light of the Company's activities and the associated operation and structure of the board of directors: Principle 2, Provision 2.9 of the 2009 Code - Secretary: in view of the limited number and simplicity of the procedures, rules and regulations applicable to the operation of the board of directors, no secretary has been appointed up to and including the financial year 2019. However, any director could contact the CEO of the Company directly for any question in this respect. However, a reporter was appointed at the beginning of each meeting of the board of directors. As from the financial year 2020, the board of directors decided on 11 December 2019 to appoint a secretary.

the CEO of the Company directly for any question in this respect. However, a reporter was appointed at directors decided on 11 December 2019 to appoint a secretary. Principle 7, Provision 7.11 of the 2009 Code - partial variable remuneration for executive management: the CEO, the CFO and the COO received in accordance with this provision as members of the management committee a partial variable remuneration. The other two managing directors were not involved in the day-to-day activities and rather supervised the day-to-day operations on a global basis, so that a variable remuneration seemed less appropriate. However, they did receive a remuneration per attended meeting of the management committee. Deviations from the Code 2020 When revising its Charter and drawing up the remuneration policy (to which the Charter also refers), Care Property Invest decided to deviate from the following recommendations of the Code 2020: Recommendation 5.5: in accordance with the 2020 Code, non-executive directors should not hold more than five directorships in listed companies. After all, the Company is of the opinion that, when one weighs the extent of the duties of the director concerned within the Company and the resulting required allocation of time against the extent and required allocation of time of this director concerned linked to other engagements or mandates in listed companies, a deviation from this recommendation could possibly be justified in certain cases. For this reason, the Charter provides that the board of directors may grant permission to deviate from this recommendation. At present, however, no such derogation has been approved by the board of directors.

non-executive directors should not hold more weighs the extent of the duties of the director concerned within the Company and the resulting required allocation of time against the extent and required allocation of time of this director concerned linked to other engagements or mandates in listed companies, a deviation from this recommendation could may grant permission to deviate from this recommendation. At present, however, no such derogation has been approved by the board of directors. Recommendation 7.6: Contrary to the 2020 Code, the Company does not pay its non-executive director any remuneration in the form of shares. This deviation is motivated by the fact that a remuneration in shares of non-executive directors is new in the Code 2020 and is also not established in Belgian listed companies in general or more specifically in the Public RREC sector. The Company is of the opinion that the judgement of these directors - in particular as non-executive directors - is not affected by the absence of a remuneration in shares. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there is no international consensus that a remuneration in shares ensures that the interest of the non-executive directors is aligned with the shareholders' interest. The Company has decided to await the development of the practice of Belgian listed companies in general or more specifically in the public RREC sector and to regularly reconsider whether it may be in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to proceed with the (partial) payment of non-executive directors in shares. 70 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Recommendation 7.8: Contrary to the Code 2020, two of the executive directors do not receive variable remuneration. The absence of a variable remuneration and a remuneration in shares for these two executive directors and this distinction in remuneration with the other executive directors (CEO, COO and CFO) is justified in the light of the difference in scope of duties of these directors. The duties of the executive directors other than the CEO, COO and CFO mainly consist of the global supervision and monitoring of the day-to-day operations of the Company. In addition, they are always available to the CEO, COO and CFO for consultation and discussion concerning the daily management and operation of the Company. For this reason, the Company does not consider it appropriate to remunerate these executive directors in shares or to grant them a performance-related remuneration. The Company is of the opinion that the absence of such remuneration does not prevent the interest of these executive directors from being in line with the shareholders' interest and does not affect the judgement of these executive directors.

the executive directors other than the CEO, COO and CFO mainly consist of the global supervision and monitoring of the day-to-day operations of the Company. In addition, they are always available to the CEO, COO and CFO for consultation and discussion concerning the daily management and operation of the Company. For this reason, the Company does not consider it appropriate to remunerate these executive directors in shares or to grant them a performance-related remuneration. The Company is of the opinion that the absence of such remuneration does not prevent the interest of these executive directors from being in line with the shareholders' interest and does not affect the judgement of these executive directors. Recommendation 7.12: Contrary to the Code 2020, the Company does not stipulate a right of reclaim with regard to the variable remuneration. The absence of this right is motivated by the fact that the Company only grants the variable remuneration after the audit of the consolidated annual figures has been completed. In 2019, the Company still uses the Corporate Governance Code 2009 as its reference code, but also states the Company's intentions with regard to the application of the recommendations of the Code 2020 as from 1 January 2020.7 Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 71 10.2 Internal audit and risk management This sections describes the key characteristics of the systems that the Company has specified relating to internal auditing and risk management. 10.2.1 INTERNAL AUDITING (METHODOLOGY) The audit committee is responsible for establishing and evaluating the Company's risks and reports to the board of directors, which approves the framework of the internal control systems and risk management set up by the management committee. The management committee is responsible for setting up a system of appropriate internal controls in accordance with Article 17 of the RREC Law. In addition, the management committee is responsible for the overall supervision of this internal control system. The management committee is required to report to the board of directors on the internal control system. These appropriate internal controls consist of three components, i.e. internal audit (internal audit procedures + internal audit function); risk management (risk management + risk manager); compliance (integrity policy and compliance function) whereas internal audit should not be seen solely as a stand-alone third pillar here, but also as playing a 'transversal' role with respect to the two other pillars. Het systeem van interne controle beoogt de verwezenlijking van met name de volgende elementen: business operations are conducted in an orderly manner, with due care and clearly delineated objectives

resources are used economically and efficiently; the risks are identified and are adequately controlledto protect the assets

financial and management information is honest and reliable; laws and regulations, as well as general policies, plans and internal regulations are all observed. An internal control system is set up within the Company, which is appropriate to the nature, scale and complexity of the business of the Company and its environment. Care Property Invest has a relatively limited size in terms of employees, which has an impact on the structure and operation of the system of internal controls within the Company. The design of the internal controls took account of the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Threadway Commission (COSO) model, which is built around five components that are discussed below. Account was also taken of the guidelines in the context of the Law of 6 April 2010 to strengthen corporate governance in listed companies and autonomous public enterprises and to amend the regulation on professional prohibitions in the banking and financial sector and the 2009 Code. 72 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The five control components considered were: the control environment; the risk management process; the control activities; information and communication; management. Risk management function (Risk Manager) At least once a year, the board of directors examines the internal control and risk management systems set up by the management committee in order to ensure that the main risks (including the risks related to compliance with existing laws and regulations) are properly identified, managed and be notified to the board of directors. Mr Dirk van den Broeck, Managing Director/ member of the management committee, was appointed as risk manager, in compliance with Article 17, §5 of the RREC Law. The mandate of Mr Dirk Van den Broeck as risk manager is of indefinite duration. He has the required professional reliability and the appropriate expertise. Compliance function The Compliance Officer shall ensure that Care Property Invest complies with the applicable laws, regulations and rules of conduct, in particular the rules relating to the integrity of the Company's activities, by monitoring of the various risks which the Company runs on the basis of its Articles of Association and activities. The Company appointed Mr Filip Van Zeebroeck, CFO and effective manager/ member of the management committee as the Compliance Officer. The Compliance Officer is appointed for an indefinite duration and has the necessary professional reputation and appropriate expertise for the performance of his duties. On 11 December 2019, the board of directors decided to replace Mr. Filip Van Zeebroeck by Mrs. Nathalie Byl, paralegal at Care Property Invest, as of February 18 (being the date on which the approval by the FSMA was obtained) as reporter/secretary and as compliance officer of Care Property Invest. Internal audit function Internal audit function within the meaning of Article 17 §3 of the RREC legislation is carried out by an external consultant (a so-called external internal auditor), who is appointed by means of an 'outsourcing of the internal audit function' agreement for an indefinite period of time and an internal audit charter approved by the board of directors, which is revised every three years. The internal auditor makes a risk analysis per risk area and determines a risk profile and score for each of these areas. The internal audit is carried out within Care Property Invest by Mazars Advisory Services bvba. The Company has appointed Willy Pintens, managing director/member of the management committee, as internal audit manager within the meaning of Article 17 §3 of the RREC legislation. Mr. Willy Pintens's mandate as internal audit manager is for an indefinite period of time. He has the required professional reliability and appropriate expertise. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 73 10.2.2. THE CONTROL ENVIRONMENT Care Property Invest's governing body has defined its own corporate culture and ethical rules, subscribing to the principles set out in its integrity policy. Throughout the Company's organisation, the Company continuously highlights integrity, the ethical values and expertise of the personnel, the management style and its philosophy, the organisational culture in general, the policy relating to delegation of authorisations and responsibilities and the human resources policy. The integrity policy of Care Property Invest forms an inseparable part of its corporate culture and places particular emphasis on honesty and integrity, adherence to ethical standards and the specific applicable regulations. In that regard, the Company or its directors and its employees must conduct themselves with integrity, i.e. in an honest, reliable and trustworthy manner. The integrity policy specifically includes, but is not limited to the following fields of work: rules on conflicts of interest, rules on incompatibility of mandates, the Company's code of ethics and insider trading and abuse of power (insider trading and market manipulation), rules on abuse of company property and bribery (Article 492 bis of the Criminal Code). Care Property Invest has a compliance officer, within the meaning of Article 17 §4 of the RREC Law, who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules relating to the integrity of the business operations of the public RREC by the RREC itself, its directors, its effective leadership, employees and authorized representative(s) and for drafting and testing recommendations. Up to and including the financial year 2019, the compliance officer is a member of the management committee, to which he reports, but also has the possibility within the Company to directly contact the (chairman of) the board of directors. In 2016, a Charter of the compliance function was drawn up, in which the working method and the organisation of the compliance is further explained. The board of directors supervises the integrity of financial information provided by Care Property Invest, in particular by assessing the relevance and consistency of the accounting standards applied by the Company, as provided for in Article 5 of the RREC Royal Decree. This supervision involves assessment of the accuracy, completeness and consistency of the financial information. This supervision covers the regular information before it is disclosed. The Audit Committee shall inform the board of directors of the methods used for recording significant and unusual transactions, the processing of which may be open to different approaches. The board of directors discusses significant financial reporting issues with both the audit committee, the management committee and the statutory auditor. Since 1 July 2016, Care Property Invest also has a CFO, namely Mr Filip Van Zeebroeck. In this way, the financial reporting process to the board of directors is strengthened and the board of directors has an additional point of contact. The annual accounts and the (semi-)annual financial report are subject to a review by the statutory auditor, who explains the work carried out as part of his assignment to the audit committee. 74 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.2.3. RISK MANAGEMENT At least once a year the audit committee examines the internal control and risk management systems set up by the management committee in order to ensure that the main risks (including the risks related to compliance with existing laws and regulations) are properly identified, managed and be notified to the board of directors. As a result of the adoption of the status of RREC, a risk manager was appointed, in compliance with Article 17, §5 of the RREC Law, namely Mr Dirk Van den Broeck. The risk manager's responsibilities include, among other things, drafting, developing, monitoring, updating and implementing the risk policy and risk management procedures (e.g. the whistleblowers' scheme, conflict of interest regulations and the procedures described in the Dealing Code). On the basis of his position, the risk manager fulfils his role by analysing and evaluating each category of risks facing the Company, both at regular intervals and on an ad hoc basis. On this basis, concrete recommendations can be formulated for the management committee or the board of directors (which bears final responsibility for the risk management of the Company). The board of directors annually adopts the risk policy, ensuring correct analysis and estimates of the existing risks as prepared by the risk manager prior to inclusion in the annual report. The Company has staff regulations on dealing with suspicions of possible irregularities in financial reporting or other matters (the 'whistle-blowers' scheme'). The board of directors therefore investigates reports made under the specific regulations according to which staff members may express concerns regarding possible irregularities in financial reporting or other matters in confidence. If deemed necessary, arrangements will be made for an independent investigation and appropriate follow-up of these matters, in proportion to their alleged seriousness. Regulations are also made with regard to which staff members can inform the Chairman of the board of directors directly. The Company also has detailed policies on staff, including with regard to integrity, qualifications, training and assessment, and applies a business continuity policy, including a business continuity plan. As part of its supervisory task, the board of directors evaluates twice a year the main risks that give rise to a mention in the half-yearly and annual financial reports on the basis of the reports of the audit committee. In addition to these periodic reviews, the board of directors closely monitors the risks in its regular meetings and also takes note of the risk analysis and the findings of both internal and external audit. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 75 10.2.4 THE CONTROL ACTIVITIES The organization is structured in such a way that all the important decisions concerning strategic, tactical, financial and operational matters are taken by several different people or are at least be subject to control by the management. With regard to the financial reporting process, it can be reported that controls are built in which should ensure the quality and accuracy of the reported information. The internal audit function, within the meaning of Article 17 §3 of the RREC Law, is fulfilled by an external consultant (also referred to as an 'external internal auditor'). This auditor is appointed based on a contract 'relating to outsourcing the internal audit function' of an indefinite duration and an internal audit charter approved by the board of directors, that will be revised every three years. The internal auditor performs a risk analysis for each risk area, determining a risk profile and a score for each of these domains. On the basis of this analysis, a plan is prepared and comprehensive annual audits are conducted of each area, with recommendations being formulated. These recommendations are followed up regularly by Mazars Advisory Services bvba. Since the Company has opted for an external internal auditor, it has also designated a managing director from among its own members to ensure implementation of the recommendations of this internal external auditor and who will also check the auditor's work. In addition, the reports will be submitted to the board of directors and discussed. The financial reporting function is also subject of frequent evaluation by the internal auditor. The findings and any comments from internal and external auditors are also always taken into account. Please see the description above with regard to the supervision by the board of directors of the integrity of financial information provided by the Company. The recommendations provide a guide for the Company to optimise its operations in relation to operational, financial and management matters, as well as risk management and compliance. The board of directors receives all internal audit reports or regular summaries of these. The external internal auditor also provides explanation on the work carried out on a regular basis. The board of directors, on the advice of the audit committee, assesses the effectiveness of the internal audit and, in particular, makes recommendations on its operation. The board of directors, on the advice of the audit committee, also examines to what extent its findings and recommendations are met. 10.2.5. INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION Communication is an important element of internal control and within Care Property Invest, is adjusted to the size of the organisation. General staff communication, internal memos, working meetings, e-mail and electronic calendars are used for communications. For the records, there is a system of central archive, stored both in physical form and electronically. The management committee is responsible for appropriate communication and exchange of information from and to all levels within the Company, and monitors the objectives and responsibilities required for internal control, supporting the performance level of internal control, and presenting and expressing this with transparency. 76 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Providing periodical financial and other occasional external information is streamlined and supported by appropriate allocation of responsibilities, coordination between the various employees involved and a detailed financial calendar. 10.2.6. SUPERVISION AND MONITORING Managing internal control within an organization is a continuous process that should be evaluated on an ongoing basis and if necessary, adjusted. Periodical assessments are conducted at the level of the board of directors concerning the adequacy of internal control and risk management. Among other things, the findings and recommendations of the internal and external audit constitute an important source of information in this context. The follow-up procedure consists of a combination of supervision by the board of directors and the management committee, and independent objective assessments of these activities based on internal audit, external audit or other third parties. Relevant findings of internal audit and/or the statutory auditor relating to guidelines and procedures, segregation of responsibilities and application of IFRS accounting standards are reported to the audit committee and, if necessary, the board of directors. In addition, financial information is explained in detail by the CFO in the management committee and subsequently in the audit committee, which reports to the board of directors. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 77 10.3 Shareholding structure The Company has no knowledge of any shareholders holding more than 5% of the voting rights, as no notifications have been received to this effect within the context of the transparency legislation. During the 2019 financial year he Company has received no notifications for exceeding the threshold of 3%. An overview of the shareholder structure is given in chapter 'IV. Care Property Invest on the Stock Market' on page 118 of the annual financial report. 10.4 Board of directors 10.4.1 CURRENT COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS On 31 December 2019, the board of directors consisted of seven members, three of whom were independent directors who met the conditions of the then applicable Article 526ter of the Companies Code (the 'W.Venn- or Belgian Companies Code.') (now Article 7:87 BCCA). There are three executive (managing) directors and four non-executive directors. The three managing directors are members of the management committee. The directors do not have to be shareholders. There are no family ties between the members of the board of directors. In order to improve the continuity of the functioning of the board of directors and thus prevent several directors from resigning at the same time, the board of directors drew up a schedule according to which the directors are to resign periodically. The directors were appointed at the ordinary general meeting of 16 May 2018 for a period of three years and four years respectively until after the ordinary general meetings in 2021 and 2022. Their appointment may be revoked at any time by the general meeting. The directors are eligible for reappointment. The list of directors and summary table are shown on the following pages. 78 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors MARK SUYKENS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Chairman of the board of directors / of the nomination and remuneration committee / of the investment committee PETER VAN HEUKELOM MANAGING (EXECUTIVE) DIRECTOR CEO Chairman of the management committee Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 79 CAROLINE RISKÉ BRIGITTE GROUWELS NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DIRECTOR ° 04/01/1952 Riemenstraat 76, 2290 Vorselaar Start 1st mandate: 28/01/2004 End of mandate After the ordinary general meeting of 2021 Current position: Retired. Former CEO of the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) NPO. Background As a Law graduate, he heads the Board and oversees the interaction between the Board and the management committee. His experience and knowledge in the field of municipal and public welfare authorities are particularly important to his constructive contribution to the decision-making of the Board and, where appropriate, its communications with the public authorities. Other current Chairman of the board of directors of mandates PINAKES NV, director of Natuurwerk vzw, director of Regionale Televisie Kempen/ ° 26/08/1955 Ruggeveldstraat 103, 2110 Wijnegem Start 1st mandate: 21/05/2003 End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2022. Current position: CEO of Care Property Invest. Background After graduating in Commercial Law and Financial Sciences, specializing in marketing, and post-graduate studies in Health Economics, Peter van Heukelom has continually enhanced his professional experience through courses in the field of finance/investments in social profit and the public sector. Prior to taking up his position as CEO of the Company in October 2009, he served in several positions, most recently as General Manager Social Profit and Public Sector at KBC Bank Other current Permanent representative of Care Property mandates Invest who is a director of Link 29 vzw. Various mandates held in subsidiaries of ° 11/05/1964 Vrijgeweide 7, 2980 Zoersel Start 1st mandate: 16/09/2015 End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2022 Current position: manager / gerontologist at Adinzo bvba Background Qualified Hospital Nurse with a degree in Medical and Social Sciences (Catholic University of Leuven), a Master's degree in Gerontology (Benelux University) and a Post Graduate degree in Health Care Real Estate. She has attended various courses in subjects such as social legislation and psycho- gerontology and has gained experience in a variety of health care-related fields. With her expertise, she is able to make a valuable contribution to decision-making by the board of directors. The board of directors is of the opinion that she meets the criteria of independence imposed by article 526ter of the Companies Code and annex A of the 2009 Code (now article 7:87 of the CCA). ° 30/05/1953 Bordiaustraat 30, 1000 Brussels Start 1st mandate: 20/05/2015 End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2022 Current position: Former Representative of the Brussels-Capital Parliament, Vice-Chairman of the Council of the Flemish Community Commission and Senator Background Her political career includes the following public functions: Member of the Parliament of the Brussels-Capital Region (1992-97)/ Member of the Flemish Parliament (1995-97) / Flemish Minister for Brussels Affairs and Equal Opportunities Policy (1997-99) / Party leader in the Parliament of the Brussels-Capital Region and member of the Flemish Parliament (1999 -2004) / State Secretary, Brussels-Capital Region (2004-2009), responsible for Equal Opportunities Policy, Public Administration and the Port of Brussels; member of Flemish Community Commission (VGC) for Welfare, Health and Family, Ethnic and Cultural Minorities and Civil Service Affairs/ Minister of the Brussels Regional Government (2009-2014) responsible for Public Works and Transport, Mechelen vzw, acting director of Poolstok cvba. Care Property Invest. Other current Manager of Adinzo bvba (before Carol Riské bvba) Information Technology Policy, Port of Brussels; Mandates expired / in the last 5 years Mandates in list- / ed companies. DIRK VAN DEN BROECK MANAGING (EXECUTIVE) DIRECTOR Member of the management committee ° 11/09/1956 Mandates expired in the last 5 years Mandates in listed companies. Only mandates held in subsidiaries of Care Property Invest. / WILLY PINTENS MANAGING (EXECUTIVE) DIRECTOR Member of the management committee ° 11/09/1946 mandates Mandates expired in the last 5 years Mandates in listed companies. Managing Director of Senes bvba which acted as the shareholder and director of C.Consult (Curaedis) (July 2014 through December 2015), Herenhof vzw (end of mandate 2015). / PAUL VAN GORP NON-EXECUTIVEINDEPENDENT DIRECTOR Chairman of the Audit Committee ° 18/10/1954 Dorp Nr. 2 Koningin Fabiola vzw, Bosuil 138, 2100 Deurne. member of Flemish Community Commission for Welfare, Health and Family Affairs (including Flemish local service centers, child care, care of the disabled and other areas), Ethnic and Cultural Minorities and media policy; member of Joint Community Commission for Assistance to persons (bi-Community N/F rest homes, care of the disabled, etc.; guardianship of OCMWs and Public Hospitals). The board of directors is of the opinion that she meets the independence criteria imposed by article 526ter of the Companies Code and annex A of the 2009 Code (now article 7:87 of the CCA). Other current / mandates Mandates expired / in the last 5 years Mandates in list- / ed companies. Leo de Bethunelaan 79, 9300 Aalst Biezenmaat 10, 8301 Ramskapelle Start 1st mandate: 18/05/2011 Start 1st mandate: 30/10/1995 End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2021. Current position: Director of real estate companies Background A Law and Economics graduate, he was a partner at Petercam until the end of 2010. He is a former member of several boards of directors of property companies and was involved in the launch of several REITs. He is currently active as an independent consultant and director of real estate companies. His financial expertise in this field contributes to balanced and well- founded decision-making of the board of directors. Start 1st mandate: 30/10/1995 End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2021 Current position: Retired Background Commercial Engineer and graduate in Commercial and Consular Sciences. He has extensive professional experience at Belfius Bank in the areas of finance, investment in social profit and the public sector. As a director and Managing Director, his expertise gives him the necessary skills to contribute towards balanced and well-founded decision-making by the Board. Willy Pintens has been closely involved in the effective management and daily operations of the Company since its formation. End of mandate after the ordinary general meeting of 2022 Current position: Chairman of the Board of Dorp nr. 2 Koningin Fabiola vzw, as well as from the custom-made company ACG vzw and the care company De Vijver vzw. Background Graduated in Commercial and Financial Sciences. Served as General Secretary of the Antwerp Public Social Welfare Centre (OCMW) in the period from 2000 to 2007, with responsibilities including the management of 17 nursing homes (2,400 beds), more than 2,000 assisted living flats and nine general hospitals. As managing director of a non-profit association, he is today active in employment, housing and care for people with disabilities. The board of directors is of the opinion that it meets the independence criteria imposed by article 526ter Other current mandates Mandates expired in the last 5 years Mandates in listed companies. Director of Meli nv, Patrimmonia Real Estate nv and subsidiaries, Promotus bvba and Radiodiagnose vzw and Radiomatix nv (including director of a foreign subsidiary) Director of Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA (mandate expires in April 2015)*, independent director Omega Preservation Fund (mandate expires in June 2015), Director of Reconstruction Capital II Ltd.* (mandate expires in 2018), Chairman of Terra Capital Partners* (mandate expires during 2019) As indicated above with* Other current Director of Frontida vzw mandates Mandates expired / in the last 5 years Mandates in list- / ed companies. of the Companies Code and annex A of the 2009 Code (now article 7:87 of the CCA). Other current Director vertrouwensartsencentrum (center for mandates confidential doctors) VKA. Mandates expired Director of 'Het Orgel in Vlaanderen' vzw (end of in the last 5 years mandate in 2016) (social organisation). Managing Director of Dorp nr. 2 Koningin Fabiola, of vzw ACG and vzw De Vijver (end of mandate in 2019) Mandates in list- / ed companies. 80 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 81 name function Start of End of mandate board mandate of directors Mark Suykens • Non-Executive Director 28/01/2004 After the ordinary • Chairman of the board of directors general • Chairman of the nomination and meeting of 2021 remuneration committee • Chairman of the investment committee • Member of the Audit committee Peter Van Heukelom • Managing (executive) director / CEO 21/05/2003 After the ordinary • Chairman of the management committee general • Member of the investment committee meeting of 2022 Willy Pintens • Managing (executive) director 30/10/1995 After the ordinary • Member of the management committee general • Member of the Nomination and meeting of 2021 remuneration committee (advisory) • Member of the investment committee Dirk Van den Broeck • Managing (executive) director 30/10/1995 After the ordinary • Member of the management committee general • Member of the investment committee meeting of 2021 • Participates in the meetings of the audit committee Brigitte Grouwels • Non-executive director / Independent 20/05/2015 After the ordinary director general • Member of the nomination and meeting of 2022 remuneration committee • Member of the Audit Committee • Member of the investment committee Caroline Riské • Non-executive director / Independent 16/09/2015 After the ordinary director general • Member of the nomination and meeting of 2022 remuneration committee • Member of the investment committee Paul Van Gorp • Non-executive director / Independent 18/05/2011 After the ordinary director general • Chairman of the Audit Committee meeting of 2022 • Member of the nomination and remuneration committee • Member of the investment committee CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

The composition of the board of directors remained unchanged during the financial year 2019. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE GENERAL MEETING 2020 As the board of directors will propose to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 27 May 2020 to abolish the management committee in view of the introduction of the new Code of Companies and Associations, the board of directors has revised the governance structure of the Company in its Corporate Governance Charter and proposes to appoint the two effective leaders who were not yet members of the board of directors as directors. In light of this, the board of directors will propose to the annual meeting of 27 May 2020 to appoint the following persons as new directors: Mr. Filip Van Zeebroeck, CFO of the Company, as Executive Director, for a term of four years until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2024.

Mrs. Valérie Jonkers, COO of the Company, as executive director, for a term of four years until the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2024.

Ms Ingrid Ceusters, as non-executive, independent director within the meaning of Article 7:87 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA), for a term of four years until the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2024.

non-executive, independent director within the meaning of Article 7:87 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA), for a term of four years until the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2024. Mr Michel Van Geyte, as a non-executive, independent director within the meaning of article 7:87 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA), for a term of four years until the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2024. 10.4.4 ASSIGNMENTS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The board of directors has the broadest powers to perform all acts that are necessary or useful for the realization of the objects of the Company. The Board may perform all other actions that are not expressly reserved for the general meeting by law or by the Articles of Association. The board of directors decides upon the long-term operating strategy, investments, disinvestments and financing strategy of the Company, closes the annual financial statements, and draws up the half-yearly and quarterly financial statements of the RREC. It draws up the 'Report of the board of directors' that contains, among others, the 'Corporate Governance Statement', it decides how the authorized capital is used and convenes the Ordinary and extraordinary general meetings of Shareholders. It ensures the relevance, accuracy and transparency of communication to the shareholders, financial analysts and the general public, such as prospectuses, Annual Financial Reports, half-yearly and quarterly statements, and press releases. It is also the body that decides on the Company's management committee structure and determines the powers and duties of the Company's Effective Managers. 10.4.5 FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 10.4.5.1 FREQUENCY AND CONVOCATION OF MEETINGS The board of directors convenes meetings as often as necessary for the performance of its duties. The board of directors normally meets every two months, and also whenever this is required in the interests of the Company. The board of directors is convened by the Chairman or by two directors whenever the interests of the Company so require. The notices convening meetings state the location, date, time and the agenda for the meeting and are sent at least two full days before the meeting, by letter, e-mail, fax or in some other written form. Each director who attends a meeting of the board of directors or is represented at such meeting is considered to be regularly called up. 82 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.4.5.2 DELIBERATIONS AND VOTING The board of directors can only validly deliberate and decide if at least a majority of the directors are present or represented. If this quorum is not reached, a new board of directors may be convened with the same agenda, which will validly deliberate and decide if at least two directors are present or represented. With respect to items not on the agenda, it may only deliberate with the consent of the entire Board of Directors and provided that all directors are present or represented. Any director may authorize a fellow director by letter, fax, e-mail or in another written form to represent him or her at a meeting of the board of directors. The board of directors may meet by conference call, video conference or similar communications equipment, by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other. Any director may also provide his or her advice to the chairman by letter, fax, e-mail or other written form. The board of directors may (in view of the entry into force of the new BCCA and with regard to the situation previously under the Belgian Company Code when justified by urgent necessity and by the corporate interest) adopt a decision by unanimous written consent of all directors. However, with regard to the period under the Belgian Company Code, the board of directors was not allowed to use this procedure for the approval of the annual accounts and the authorized capital. The decision-making within the board of directors may not be dominated by an individual or by a group of directors. Resolutions are carried by a simple majority of the votes cast. Blank or invalid votes shall not be counted as votes cast. In the event of a tie in the votes of the board of directors, the chairman shall have a casting vote. 10.4.5.3 MINUTES The decisions of the board of directors are recorded in minutes after each meeting. They are sent to each director together with the invitation to the next meeting and approved and signed at this meeting. The minutes of the meeting summarize the discussions, specify the decisions taken and mention any reservations on the part of certain directors. They are kept at the registered office. In view of the limited number and simplicity of the procedures, rules and regulations that apply to the operation of the board of directors, no Secretary shall be appointed. Any director may, however, address any question directly to the CEO of the Company. However, a reporter was appointed at the beginning of each meeting of the board of directors. As from the financial year 2020, the board of directors decided on 11 December 2019 to appoint a secretary. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 83 10.4.5.4 INTEGRITY AND COMMITMENT OF THE DIRECTORS All directors, executive and non-executive, and the latter regardless of whether or not they are independent, must make decisions on the basis of an independent view. The directors should ensure that they receive detailed and accurate information and should study it thoroughly in order to be able to control the main aspects of the Company's business properly, in the present and the future. They should seek clarification whenever they deem it necessary. Although they are part of the same collegiate body, both executive and non-executive directors each have a specific and complementary role on the Board. The executive directors provide the board of directors with all relevant business and financial information to enable it to fulfil its role effectively. The non-executive directors discuss the strategy and key policies proposed by the management committee in a critical and constructive manner and help to develop these in more detail. Non-executive directors should scrutinize the performance of the management committee in light of the agreed goals. Directors must treat confidential information they have received in their capacity as directors with due care and may use it only in the context of their mandate. 10.4.5.5 REPRESENTATION In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association, the board of directors appointed a management committee to which the board of directors may transfer certain mandates under its supervision, subject to the determination of the general policy of the Company or of all acts which pursuant to other statutory provisions are reserved for the board of directors. The Company is lawfully represented by two directors in all its actions, including representation in legal matters, acting jointly; or by two members of the management committee, acting jointly within the scope of the mandate and authorization they were granted by the board of directors, or by a Managing Director acting alone within the context of the Company's daily management. A managing director may delegate his powers to an agent, even if this is not a shareholder or director, for special and specific matters. Authorized representatives shall bind the Company within the limits of the powers of attorney granted to them, notwithstanding the responsibility of the board of directors in the event of an exaggerated power of attorney. 10.4.5.6 CHANGE AS FROM FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 With regard to the representation of the Company, the board of directors will propose to the EGM of 27 May 2020 the necessary changes as a result of its proposal to dissolve the management committee as a management body. According to this proposal, the Company will be legally represented within the limits of the daily management by two members of the college of daily management acting jointly. Furthermore, as in the financial year 2019, the Company will continue to be validly represented by two directors acting jointly. 84 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.4.6 ACTIVITY REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS During the 2019 financial year, the board of directors met 21 times. The main agenda items handled by the board of directors during the 2019 financial year can be summarized as follows: Operating and financial reporting.

Analysis and approval of the financial and business plan.

Analysis and approval of budgeting.

Discussion of the financial and investment strategy.

Analysis and determination of the Company's strategic initiatives.

Reporting on the implementation of decisions taken.

Update of the Corporate Governance Charter.

Internal audit reporting

Reporting by the effective leaders on internal control.

Reporting of the nomination and remuneration committee

Reporting of the Audit Committee

Preparation of interim statements, annual and half-yearly reports.

half-yearly reports. Discussion and approval press release on the annual figures.

Remuneration policy and bonus scheme.

Decision to introduce a long-term incentive plan including discussion and decision on Share Purchase Plan.

long-term incentive plan including discussion and decision on Share Purchase Plan. Staff framework.

Evaluation of the size, composition and functioning of the board of directors and its interaction with the effective leaders.

Preparation of the general meetings.

Preparation of the special reports of the board of directors within the framework of a capital increase by means of a contribution in kind, an optional dividend and an amendment to the articles of association relating to the authorized capital.

Decision to offer an optional dividend and determination of the terms and conditions.

Preparation and realization of various amendments to the articles of association.

Analysis and approval of investment files.

Approval of merger proposals and realization of these mergers.

Approval of the conversion of subsidiaries to CFPF status (FIIS) and its implementation.

Establishment of Dutch subsidiaries.

Discussion and decision on offers audit mandate.

Discussion of and nomination to the general meeting of the appointment of the statutory auditor for the next 3 financial years.

Discussion of the result of the credit application.

Decision MTN programme. 10.4.7 REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS See further in the remuneration report, point 'Overview of remuneration of directors' mandates in the financial year 2019' on page 112 hereafter. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 85 10.4.8 CCOMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The board of directors has set up committees in its midst to assist and advise the board of directors in their specific areas. They have no decision-making power but report to the board of directors, which takes the decisions. The nomination and remuneration committee was set up in 2018. The audit committee and the investment committee, on the other hand, were only set up at the beginning of 2019. 10.4.8.1 NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE On 14 February 2018, the board of directors decided to set up a nomination and remuneration committee that, in terms of composition, meets the conditions imposed by the then applicable article 526quater of the Belgian Company Code (now article 7:100 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)). The chairman of the board of directors, Mr Mark Suykens, is chairman of this committee. Furthermore, the committee consists of three non-executive directors, namely Ms Caroline Riské, Ms Brigitte Grouwels and Mr Paul Van Gorp. They are regarded as independent directors within the meaning of the then applicable article 526ter of the Companies Code (now article 7:87 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)). The board of directors is of the opinion that they have the required expertise in the field of remuneration policy. Mr Willy Pintens, managing director/member of the management committee, attends the meetings of the nomination and remuneration committee in an advisory capacity as representative of the management committee. 10.4.8.1.1 THE ROLE OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is an advisory body within the board of directors and will assist and advise it. It will make proposals to the board of directors with regard to the composition and evaluation of the board of directors and its interaction with the management committee, the remuneration policy, the individual remuneration of the directors and the members of the management committee, including variable remuneration and long-term performance premiums, that may or may not be linked to shares, in the form of stock options or other financial instruments, and of severance payments, and where applicable, the resulting proposals to be submitted by the board of directors to the shareholders. In its role as remuneration committee, the committee prepares the remuneration report that is added by the board of directors in the corporate governance statement as referred to in article 96, § 2 of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code (now Article 3:6, §2 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)). The remuneration report is further included in this chapter under item '10.11 Remuneration report 2019' on page 105. 10.4.8.1.2 THE FUNCTIONING AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The nomination and remuneration committee shall meet at least twice a year and whenever it deems it necessary for the proper performance of its duties. The chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee, in consultation with the managing director who participates in the meetings with an advisory vote as representative of the management committee, draws up the agenda for each meeting of the nomination and remuneration committee. The committee reports regularly to the board of directors about the exercise of its tasks. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee evaluates at least every three years 86 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors its efficiency, its functioning and its synergy with the board of directors, revises its internal regulations and recommends subsequently, when applicable, the necessary modifications to the board of directors. A more detailed description of the role, functioning and responsibilities of the nomination and remuneration committee can be found in the Charter, which is available on the website www.carepropertyinvest.be. 10.4.8.1.3 ACTIVITY REPORT OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE During the financial year 2019, the nomination and remuneration committee met twice to discuss the following matters: Evaluation of the interaction of the non-executive directors with the effective leaders preparation of the remuneration report that is part of the corporate governance statement.

non-executive directors with the effective leaders preparation of the remuneration report that is part of the corporate governance statement. Analysis of the remuneration policy for the members of the board of directors and the management committee.

Proposal to introduce a long-term incentive plan as part of the fixed remuneration of the CEO, CFO and

COO including proposal to approve the Share Purchase Plan.

long-term incentive plan as part of the fixed remuneration of the CEO, CFO and COO including proposal to approve the Share Purchase Plan. Determination of the amount of the variable remuneration of the CEO, CFO and COO for performance year 2018, payable in 2019. 10.4.8.1.4 CHANGES AS FROM FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 As from the financial year 2020, the Charter has been adapted to the new Code 2020 and the BCCA, which entails a number of minor changes regarding the functioning of the committee, as well as a further refinement of its mission. 10.4.8.2 AUDIT COMMITTEE The board of directors decided on 13 February 2019 to set up an audit committee. The composition of the audit committee and the qualifications of its members meet the requirements of the then article 526bis of the Belgian Company Code. (now article 7:99 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)) and to the Code 2009. The committee consists of three non-executive directors, two of whom are independent: Mrs Brigitte Grouwels, Mr Paul Van Gorp (independent directors) and Mr Mark Suykens (non-executive director). The audit committee is chaired by Mr Paul Van Gorp. All members of the audit committee have the collective expertise required by law with regard to the activities of the audited company. The independent directors who sit on the audit committee and the board of directors of Care Property Invest all meet the criteria set out in article 526ter of the Companies Code and the appendix A of the 2009 Code. (now Article 7:87 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)). 10.4.8.2.1 THE ROLE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE In summary, the Company's audit committee has the task of ensuring the accuracy and reliability of all financial information, both internal and external. It ensures that the Company's periodic financial reports give a true, fair and clear picture of the situation and of future prospects of the Company and audits in particular the annual and periodic financial statements before they are published. The Audit Committee also verifies the correct and consistent application of the various applied accounting standards and valuation rules. It also monitors the independence of the statutory auditor and has an advisory role during the (re)appointment of the statutory auditor. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 87 10.4.8.2.2 THE FUNCTIONING AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE The audit committee meets at least four times a year, i.e. at the end of each quarter, and then reports its findings to the board of directors. Its main tasks are the following: Notifying the board of directors of the result of the statutory audit of the annual accounts and, as the case may be, the consolidated annual accounts and explaining how the statutory audit of the annual accounts and, as the case may be, the consolidated annual accounts contributed to the integrity of the financial reporting and the role played by the audit committee in that process;

monitoring the Company's quarterly periodic financial reports, consisting of monitoring the integrity and accuracy of the figures and the relevance of the accounting standards applied, and making recommendations or proposals to ensure the integrity of the process;

monitoring the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems, including the adaptation of the IT system to cover risks relating to IT security and internal security as much as possible, as well as monitoring the internal audit and its effectiveness;

following up the recommendations of the external internal auditor;

monitoring the statutory audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements, including following up the questions and recommendations formulated by the statutory auditor;

assessing and monitoring the independence of the statutory auditor, in particular assessing whether the provision of additional services to the Company is appropriate. More specifically, the audit committee analyses with the statutory auditor the threats to his independence and the security measures taken to mitigate these threats, when the total fees in a public-interest entity, as referred to in Article 4/1, exceed the criteria set out in Article 4, § 3 of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014;

analyses with the statutory auditor the threats to his independence and the security measures taken to mitigate these threats, when the total fees in a public-interest entity, as referred to in Article 4/1, exceed the criteria set out in Article 4, § 3 of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014; recommend to the board of directors of the Company the appointment of the statutory auditor and, where appropriate, the auditor responsible for the statutory audit of the consolidated financial statements, in accordance with Article 16(2) of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014. The Company's internal auditor and statutory auditor reports to the Audit Committee on the important issues that he identifies during his assignment for the statutory audit of the annual accounts. The Audit Committee gives an explanation of this to the board of directors. The Audit Committee makes recommendations to the board of directors regarding the selection, appointment and reappointment of the external auditor and regarding the conditions of his appointment. The board of directors submits the Audit Committee's proposal to the shareholders for approval. A more detailed description of the role, functioning and responsibilities of the audit committee has been included in the Charter, which is available on the website www.carepropertyinvest.be. 88 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.4.8.2.3 CHANGES AS FROM FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 As from the financial year 2020, the Charter has been adapted to the new Code 2020 and the Code of companies and associations, which entails a number of minor changes to the functioning of the committee, as well as a further refinement of its mission. 10.4.8.3 INVESTMENT COMMITTEE On 13 February 2019, the board of directors set up an Investment Committee consisting of the entire board of directors. After all, the members have the desired professional experience and the necessary educational background, and this in various fields within both the real estate and the economic domain. This allows the different skills of its members to be used flexibly according to the nature and needs of the submitted file and where the presence is considered useful. Mr. Mark Suykens has been appointed as chairman. 10.4.8.3.1 THE ROLE OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE The Investment Committee is an advisory body charged with the task of advising on investment and possible divestment files in order to speed up the decision-making process. The board of directors remains responsible for supervising and taking the final decision on this matter. The Investment Committee carries out its task in accordance with the Company's Integrity Policy. 10.4.8.3.2 THE FUNCTIONING AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE The Investment Committee meets on an ad hoc basis, i.e. whenever the discussion of a concrete file is deemed necessary with the members whose experience and expertise is most appropriate to the case in question. The Investment Committee then formulates its findings and verdict on a file to the Board of Directors. The final decision on a handled file is taken thereafter by the board of directors of the Company. The Investment Committee is responsible for the following tasks: selection of investment files (or possible divestment files)

analysis of investment files (or possible divestment files)

preparation of investment files (or possible divestment files)

following up on the negotiations In the Charter, which is available on the Company's website, www.carepropertyinvest.be, a more detailed description of the role, functioning and responsibilities of the investment committee is included. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 89 10.4.9 OVERVIEW OF THE DIRECTORS AND THEIR ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019: name mandate capacity and presence Mark Suykens Start: januari 2004 Non-Executive Director/Chairman board of directors Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 21/21 End: May 2021 Chairman nomination and remuneration committee: 2/2 Audit Committee: 5/5 Investment Committee: 3/4 Peter Van Heukelom Start: May 2003 CEO / Delegated (Executive) Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 21/21 End: May 2022 Chairman management committee: 17/17 Investment Committee: 4/4 Willy Pintens Start: October 1995 Delegated (Executive) Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 19/21 End: May 2021 management committee: 16/17 Present with advisory vote nomination and remuneration committee: 2/2 Responsible for Internal Audit Investment Committee: 2/4 Dirk Van den Broeck Start: October 1995 Delegated (Executive) Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 18/21 End: May 2021 Management committee: 17/17 Responsible Risk Management - Risk Manager Participation in Audit Committee meetings: 5/5 Investment Committee: 3/4 Brigitte Grouwels Start: May 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 18/21 End: May 2022 Nomination and remuneration committee: 2/2 Audit Committee: 5/5 Investment Committee: 2/4 Caroline Riské Start: September 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 15/21 End: May 2022 Nomination and remuneration committee: 2/2 Investment Committee: 4/4 Paul Van Gorp Start: May 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director Last renewal: May 2018 Board of directors: 21/21 End: May 2022 Nomination and remuneration committee: 2/2 President Audit Committee: 5/5 Investment Committee: 4/4 90 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.5 Management committee 10.5.1 MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND EFFECTIVE MANAGERS In accordance with Article 7:104 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA) (formerly article 524bis of the Companies Code) and Article 28 of the coordinated Articles of Association, the board of directors delegated management powers to the management committee. The management committee is responsible for the daily management of the Company. The role, functioning and composition of the management committee have been determined, in addition to the Statutes, by the board of directors and are described below: 10.5.2 PROPOSAL FOR AMENDMENT 2020 The board of directors will propose to the EGM on 27 May 2020 to dissolve the management committee as a management body. The board of directors will set up an executive board as provided for in article 7:121 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA), which will largely take over the role of the management committee. 10.5.3 MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE IN 2019 THE ROLE OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE De rol van het directiecomité is voornamelijk:

The role of the management committee mainly consists of:

• Implementing the decisions made by the board of directors;

• Performance of the daily management of the Company and reporting to the board of directors accordingly;

• A suitable governance structure and implementing and maintaining an administrative, accounting, financial and technical organization that enables the Company to perform its activities and organize suitable controls, such in accordance with the RREC Law, based on a reference framework as approved by the board of directors;

• Supervision of the financial reporting process in accordance with the applicable standards for annual financial statements, the accounting standards and the valuation rules of the Company;

• Proposing a balanced and comprehensible assessment of the Company's financial situation, the budget and the business plan to the board of directors;

• Implementing general management of the property assets insofar not already inherent in the items above. THE POWERS AND FUNCTIONING OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE The powers of the management committee include at least the following elements: Analysis, definition and setting out proposals of the Company's general policy and strategy, and presenting this to the board of directors for discussion and adoption (including the general policy themes relating to financial management, risk management, preparing the business and the budget);

themes relating to financial management, risk management, preparing the business and the budget); Studying investment and disposal projects in accordance with the general strategy determined by the board of directors and preparing recommendations to the board of directors relating to property projects;

Detailing, preparing and presenting proposals to the board of directors or its committees, if any, relating to all issues that fall within their responsibility;

All financial and non-financial communication, including publication of the Company's mandatory Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 91 disclosures (including the statutory and consolidated annual financial statements, the annual and half year financial reports and interim statements) and other key financial and non-financial information, based on mandatory or voluntary disclosure; Operational management of the Company; daily operations that includes the following aspects, not limited to the listed items::

* Implementing the decisions made and policies issued by the board of directors; * The commercial, operational and technical management of the property assets;

* Managing the financial liabilities;

* Preparing financing schemes relating to investment projects;

* The introduction and continued implementation of a suitable internal control in accordance with the RREC Law (including an independent internal audit function, a risk management function and a risk policy, and an independent compliance functions including integrity policy, based on the reference framework as adopted by the board of directors and any committees, without prejudice to the statutory requirements to persons tasked with the internal controls as set out in the RREC Law;

* Organization and management of the supporting functions, including:

. Human resources, including recruitment, training and remuneration of the Company's personnel;

. Internal and external (if relevant) communication;

. Management of the information systems (IT);

. Legal and tax issues.

* Implementing the decisions made and policies issued by the board of directors; * The commercial, operational and technical management of the property assets; * Managing the financial liabilities; * Preparing financing schemes relating to investment projects; * The introduction and continued implementation of a suitable internal control in accordance with the RREC Law (including an independent internal audit function, a risk management function and a risk policy, and an independent compliance functions including integrity policy, based on the reference framework as adopted by the board of directors and any committees, without prejudice to the statutory requirements to persons tasked with the internal controls as set out in the RREC Law; * Organization and management of the supporting functions, including: . Human resources, including recruitment, training and remuneration of the Company's personnel; . Internal and external (if relevant) communication; . Management of the information systems (IT); . Legal and tax issues. Providing all the information in due course that the board of directors requires for the performance of its obligations.

The CEO, who is also a managing director, has, next to his responsibility as the president of the management committee, a general and coordinating function and is responsible for the daily management of the Company. As head of staff he is also responsible for the general management and supervision of the team, including determination of the task allocation and monitoring of their presence, missions and performance.

The other managing directors are also monitoring the daily operations and are performing the role of internal audit and risk manager.

The CFO has been designated as compliance manager of the Company. Article 26 of the articles of association provides that the Company in all its actions, including legal representation, is validly represented by two members of the management committee acting jointly. The management committee and its members exercise their powers in accordance with the Charter, the Company's articles of association, the decisions of the management committee and of the board of directors, the specific or general guidelines of the board of directors, the provisions of the former Belgian Companies Code, the provisions of the RREC legislation and any other applicable legal, administrative or regulatory provisions. The committees support the management committee in a number of its aforementioned powers. If there is a conflict of interest on the part of one of the members of the management committee, this member shall refrain from the deliberations and decisions taken by the other members of the Management Committee. 92 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.5.3.2.1 COMPOSITION OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 93 As at 31 December 2019, the management committee consisted of the following persons, all effective managers in the sense of Article 14 of the Act of 12 May 2014, as altered by the Act of 22 October 2017: name function start first man- end mandate manage- date ment committee Peter Van Heukelom • Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / 21/05/2003 Permanent Managing Director contract • Chairman of management committee Willy Pintens • Managing (Executive) Director 30/10/1995 after general meeting 2021 Dirk Van den Broeck • Managing (Executive) Director 30/10/1995 after general meeting 2021 Filip Van Zeebroeck • Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 01/07/2016 Permanent • Compliance Officer (1) contract Valérie Jonkers • Chief Operating Officer (COO) 01/07/2016 Permanent contract The mandate of the members of the management committee is in principle of indefinite duration, provided that the mandate of the managing directors, except for that of the CEO, coincides with the term of their mandate within the board of directors. Ms. Nathalie Byl, paralegal at Care Property Invest, has taken over the position of compliance officer of Care Property Invest on 18

February 2020. VALÉRIE JONKERS EFFECTIVE MANAGER Member of the management committee ° 7/09/1985 Kempenlaan 25, 2160 Wommelgem Start 1st mandate 1/07/2016 End of mandate Permanent contract Current position Chief Operating Officer. Background She has held the position of Investment Manager at the Company since May 2014 and has been appointed as effective manager / member of the management committee since 1 July 2016 in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Other current Treasurer and Director of vzw Frontida. mandates Various mandates held in subsidiaries of Care Property Invest. Mandates expired Treasurer Sint- Bernardus Care vzw (end of in the last 5 years mandate january 2014), vzw Herenhof (end of mandate june 2017). FILIP VAN ZEEBROECK EFFECTIVE MANAGER Member of the management committee ° 30/05/1979 Cornelis de Herdtstraat 16, 2640 Mortsel Start 1st mandate 1/07/2016 End of mandate Permanent contract Current position Chief Financial Officer (+ Compliance Officer till 31/12/2019). Background He has been employed by the Company as a company lawyer since April 2014 and has been Chief Financial Officer since 1 July 2016. He has also been the Compliance Officer till 31/12/2019). Other current Various mandates held in subsidiaries of mandates Care Property Invest. Mandates expired Only mandates held in subsidiaries of Care in the last 5 years Property Invest. 94 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 95 Overview of the start and end dates of the mandates of the effective leaders: name mandate function mandate as Managing mandate as a member of Director the Management Committee start date Expiration start date Expiration date date Peter Van Managing CEO 17/09/2003 07/01/2004 01/07/2016 Permanent Heukelom Director Chairman of 28/01/2004 16/05/2007 contract management committee 16/05/2007 30/09/2009 01/04/2010 18/05/2011 18/05/2011 20/05/2015 20/05/2015 16/05/2018 16/05/2018 After GM 2022 Dirk Van den Managing Risk management 01/07/2012 20/05/2015 01/07/2016 After GM Broeck Director - Risk Manager 20/05/2015 16/05/2018 2021 (= mandate 16/05/2018 After GM director) 2021 Willy Pintens Managing Internal audit 08/04/1998 16/05/2001 01/07/2016 After GM Director 16/05/2001 28/01/2004 2021 (= mandate 28/01/2004 16/05/2007 director) 16/05/2007 18/05/2011 18/05/2011 20/05/2015 20/05/2015 16/05/2018 16/05/2018 After GM 2021 Filip Effective Chief Financial Officer 01/07/2016 Permanent Van Zeebroeck manager (CFO) + contract Compliance Officer Valérie Jonkers Effective Chief Operating 01/07/2016 Permanent manager Officer (COO) contract The entire management committee 96 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.5.3.3 REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE See further in the remuneration report, point 'Overview total gross remuneration of the effective managers in the financial year 2019.' on page 113 hereafter. 10.6. Statements concerning the directors, effective leaders and members of the management team (Annex I to the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2019/980) The board of directors of Care Property Invest declares that on December 31, 2019: none of its directors, effective leaders or members of the executive management have been convicted of any fraudulent offences during the last 5 years, none of its directors, effective leaders or members of the executive management have been subject to or involved in any official and publicly expressed accusation and/or sanction by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognized professional organizations) during the last 5 years; none of its directors, effective managers or members of the executive management have been disqualified by a court from acting as a member of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of an issuer or from acting in the management or exercise of the activities of an issuer for the preceding 5 years; none of its directors, effective managers or members of the executive management have been involved in bankruptcy, suspension of payments (sequestration) or liquidation during the last 5 years; no employment contract has been concluded with the directors, effective leaders or members of the executive management that provides for benefits on termination of employment, with the exception of the management contracts with the CEO, COO and CFO that are of indefinite duration and provide for contractual provisions on termination and severance pay that never exceed eighteen (18) months;

contractual provisions on termination and severance pay that never exceed eighteen (18) months; the following directors, effective leaders or members of the executive management Care Property Invest hold shares: Willy Pintens (2,642), Peter Van Heukelom (5,081), Mark Suykens (2,642), Dirk Van den Broeck (10,000), Paul Van Gorp (2,056) (directors); Filip Van Zeebroeck (3,382) and Valérie Jonkers (1,829) (effective leaders), no option on the shares of Care Property Invest has so far been granted by Care Property Invest;

there is no family relationship between the directors, effective leaders or members of the executive management among themselves. 10.7 Diversity policy The board of directors takes into account gender diversity, diversity in general and complementarity in terms of skills, experience and knowledge when defining the long-term values, core policies, standards and objectives of the Company. The nomination and remuneration committee also takes this intended diversity within the board of directors into account when formulating advice regarding the appointment of directors, members of the management committee and other leaders. After all, such a diversity policy makes it possible to approach problems from different points of view within the board of directors and within the management committee, thus contributing to balanced decision-making. On the basis of Article 518bis, §1 W of the Company Code then applicable (now Article 7:86 of the Code of Companies and Associations), at least one third of the members of the board of directors (rounded up to the nearest whole number) must be of a different gender from the other members. As of 31 December 2019, the board of directors consists of two women and five men, as a result of which this one-third rule has already been complied with. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 97 Care Property Invest will continue to strive to maintain this gender diversity when proposals for appointment are considered. 10.8 Prevention of conflicts of interest Each Director and Effective manager is encouraged to arrange his/her personal and business affairs so as to avoid any direct or indirect conflicts of interest with the Company. With regard to the regulation of conflicts of interest, the Company is subject to the legal rules (the then applicable articles 523 and 524 of the Companies Code and articles 36 to 38 of the RREC Law and the rules in its articles of association and in the Charter. Without prejudice to the application of legal procedures, the Company's Charter sets out specific procedures to offer a way of resolving potential conflicts. The board of directors ensures that the Company is managed exclusively in the Company's interests and in accordance with the provisions of the RREC legislation. The integrity policy attached to the Charter also sets out rules relating to conflicts of interest. 10.8.1 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST RELATING TO DIRECTORS / MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE If a director has, directly or indirectly, an interest of a proprietary nature that conflicts with a decision or transaction falling within the competence of the board of directors, he or she must comply with the provisions of article 523 of the Companies Code then applicable (now article 7:96 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA)). This means that all directors must notify the board of directors and the statutory auditor of any conflicts of interest when they arise and must abstain from voting on these matters. Any abstention due to a conflict of interest must be disclosed in accordance with the relevant provisions of the then applicable Companies Code and is therefore reported in the annual report. The members of the board of directors must also comply with Articles 36 to 38 of the RREC Law. In addition to the provisions of the Companies Code and the rules on conflict of interest arising from the RREC Law, Care Property Invest requires each (managing) director or member of the management committee to avoid conflict of interest as far as possible. If a conflict of interest (not covered by the statutory regulations on conflicts of interest) nevertheless arises in relation to a matter that falls within the competence of the board of directors or the management committee, and on which it must take a decision, the director in question must notify his or her fellow directors of this. They then decide whether the member concerned may or may not vote on the matter to which the conflict of interest relates and whether he/she may attend the discussions on this matter. It is explicitly made clear here that non-compliance with the above (additional) rules on conflicts of interest cannot affect the validity of decision-making by the board of directors. 98 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.8.1.1 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST RELATING TO TRANSACTIONS WITH AFFILIATED COMPANIES Care Property Invest also serves the procedure of the then applicable article 524 of the Code of Companies (now Section 7:97 of the Code of companies and associations). In the financial year 2019, the Company had no persons who qualify as affiliated persons within the meaning of Section 7:97 of the Code of companies and associations, being natural persons or legal entities affiliated with the Company and which are not a subsidiary of the Company. 10.8.1.2 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST CONCERNING TRANSACTIONS WITH AFFILIATED PERSONS, THE EFFECTIVE MANAGERS AND STAFF OF THE COMPANY Transactions between the Company or an affiliated company and a member of the board of directors, the management committee or member of staff must always be conducted on an arm's length basis, under the supervision of the board of directors. Pursuant to Article 37 of the RREC Law, the Company must notify the FSMA in advance if one of the persons referred to below acts as a counterparty in a property transaction with the Company or with a company over which it has control, or if any benefits are gained through such a transaction by persons including those listed below: • the persons who control the public RREC or hold participating interests in it; • the promoters of the public RREC; • the persons with whom the RREC or a promoter of the RREC are affiliated or with which the RREC or a promoter of the RREC have a participating interest relationship; • the directors, managers, members of the management committee, the persons responsible for the daily management, the senior managers or agents of the RREC or the promoters of the RREC, or the persons who control the Company or hold participating interests in the Company. In its notification of the FSMA, the RREC must show its interest in the planned transaction and that the transaction in question forms part of the normal activities of the RREC. If the FSMA finds that the information in the aforementioned notice is insufficient, incomplete, inconclusive or irrelevant, it shall notify the RREC accordingly. If no action is taken in response, the FSMA may publish its position. These transactions must be conducted on an arm's length basis. When a transaction that takes place in the circumstances described above relates to property as referred to in Article 47 § 1 of the RREC Law, the valuation of the expert is binding on the RREC (for determining the minimum price in the case of a transfer, or the maximum price in the case of an acquisition). The transactions referred to above, as well as the information contained in the preceding notice to the FSMA, must be disclosed immediately and explained in the annual financial report and the statutory auditor's report. Pursuant to Article 38 of the RREC Law, these provisions do not apply to: transactions relating to a sum of less than the lower of 1% of the Company's consolidated assets and €2,500,000;

the acquisition of securities by the Company in connection with a public issue by a third-party issuer for which a promoter of the RREC or one of the persons referred to in Article 37 § 1 of the RREC Law act as intermediaries within the meaning of Article 2, 10° of the Act of 2 August 2002;

third-party issuer for which a promoter of the RREC or one of the persons referred to in Article 37 § 1 of the RREC Law act as intermediaries within the meaning of Article 2, 10° of the Act of 2 August 2002; the acquisition of or subscription to shares in the Company issued pursuant to a decision of the general meeting by the persons referred to in Article 37 § 1 of the RREC Law; and

transactions relating to cash and cash equivalents of the Company or one of its subsidiaries, provided that the person acting as the counterparty has the status of intermediary within the meaning of Article 2, 10°, of the Act of 2 August 2002 and that these transactions are conducted on an arm's length basis.

. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 99 10.8.2 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PROCEDURE DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 Article 523 of the Company Code (now article 7:96 of the Companies and Associations Code) on conflicts of interest between the Company and a director was applied during the deliberations of the board of directors described below: The board of directors of 16 January 2019 decided on the adjustments to the remuneration of the members of the board of directors and the management committee (CEO, CFO and COO). Extract from the minutes: De raad van bestuur neemt kennis van het verslag van het benoemings- en The board of directors takes note of the report of the nomination and remuneration committee with its appendices and the recommendations and proposals to adjust the remunerations made therein. Peter Van Heukelom and Willy Pintens declare, in their capacity as managing directors, to have a direct conflicting interest of a patrimonial nature within the meaning of Article 523 of the Companies Code in connection with this agenda item. They have notified this to the statutory auditor by e-mail. The conflict of interest means that on the one hand they have the capacity of managing director and on the other hand this agenda item concerns their personal remuneration as managing director and member of the management committee. They leave the meeting and do not take part in the deliberations or the vote on this item on the agenda. The board of directors decides to adjust the remuneration policy and the remunerations as recommended and motivated in the report of the nomination and remuneration committee and the submitted note. The adjustment of the remuneration for the mandate of director will be submitted for approval to the general meeting of 29 May 2019. The board of directors is of the opinion that the decision taken can be justified in the context of the desire to align the interests of the management with those of the shareholders in the short and longer term, the continuous growth of the Company and the maintenance of market conformity in comparison with the Company's peers. The patrimonial consequences are that with effect from the 2019 financial year, the fixed remuneration and the pension plan of the CEO will increase by 20%, an amount of EUR 100,000 will be awarded upon introduction of the long-term incentive plan, and the bonus will be increased to a maximum of half of the fixed remuneration. The bonus will be paid over 3 years. In the year of award 50% and in the two following years 25% each. The condition is that the conditions are met in the 3 years. The increase of the remuneration of the managing directors will be applied retroactively as from 1 January 2019, after approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the adjusted remuneration of the directors. The board of directors emphasizes that the adjusted remuneration is granted ad nominatim and is not linked to the mandate. The board of directors decides unanimously to approve the adjustment mentioned in the note. For the long-term incentive plan component, the board of directors authorizes the management committee to develop this further. The detailed plan will then be submitted again for approval. After the discussion and approval of this item, the managing directors rejoin the meeting. 100 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The board of directors of 20 March 2019 took a decision on the determination of the amount of the variable remuneration for the CEO, CFO and COO for financial year 2018, payable in 2019. Extract from the minutes: 'Mr Peter Van Heukelom declares, in his capacity as managing director, to have a direct conflicting interest of a patrimonial nature within the meaning of Article 523 of the Companies Code in relation to this agenda item. He has reported this to the auditor by e-mail. The conflict of interest means that on the one hand he has the capacity of managing director and on the other hand this agenda item concerns his personal remuneration as CEO. He leaves the meeting and does not take part in the deliberations or the vote on this item on the agenda. On the recommendation of the B&R committee, the board of directors unanimously approves the granting of variable remuneration for financial year 2018. The board of directors determines the variable remuneration for the CEO, CFO and COO as follows: 50% of the fixed remuneration for financial year 2018, the payment of which will be spread over the 3 following financial years according to the ratio 50% in 2019, 25% in 2020 and 25% in 2021. After discussion and approval of this item, Mr Peter Van Heukelom rejoins the meeting.' The board of directors of 8 April 2019 took a decision on the approval of the 2019 Share Purchase Plan (point 1) and 2019 bis (point 2) for the executive management of Care Property Invest. Extract from the minutes: 'Mr Peter Van Heukelom declares that he has a conflict of interest within the meaning of article 523 of the Companies Code in the sense that he is, on the one hand, a director of the Company and, on the other hand, a beneficiary of the 2019 Share Purchase Plan and the 2019 bis Share Purchase Plan. After all, the Share Purchase Plan 2019 provides for a gross distribution of € 100,000 in shares as fixed compensation. The Share Purchase Plan 2019 bis provides for the possibility of having all or part of the variable part of the remuneration paid in shares. Mr Peter Van Heukelom left the discussion of agenda items 1 and 2. The Company will also write to the FSMA in the context of article 37 for the 3 beneficiaries of both plans. The board of directors unanimously approves the Share Purchase Plan 2019 for the executive management of Care Property Invest. The board of directors unanimously resolves to approve the Share Purchase Plan 2019 bis for the executive management of Care Property Invest subject to the addition of the words 'current' and the names of the current CEO, CFO and COO in the definitions provided in the Share Purchase Plan 2019.' The board of directors of 29 November 2019 took a decision on the continuation of the share buy-back program under the Share Purchase Plan 2019 for the executive management of Care Property Invest. Extract from the minutes: 'Decision to repurchase 1,500 own shares as from 3 December 2019. Mr Peter Van Heukelom declared that he had a conflict of interest within the meaning of Section 523 of the Companies Code in the sense that he is, on the one hand, a director of the Company and, on the other hand, a beneficiary of the 2019 Share Purchase Plan and the 2019 bis Share Purchase Plan. After all, the Share Purchase Plan 2019 provides for a gross distribution of € 100,000 in shares as fixed compensation. The Share Purchase Plan 2019 bis provides for the possibility of having all or part of the variable part of the remuneration paid in shares. To the extent necessary, the Executive Board confirms that these provisions will also apply for 2020. Mr Peter Van Heukelom left the discussion of agenda items 1 and 2. The Company will also write to the FSMA under Article 37 for the 3 beneficiaries of both plans. The board of directors decides unanimously to approve the purchase of 1,500 treasury shares as from 3 December 2019'. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 101 10.8.3 SUPERVISION OF CARE PROPERTY INVEST SHARE TRANSACTIONS The board of directors set out its policy relating to market abuse and insider trading in the Charter. Mr Filip Van Zeebroeck, also the CFO and an effective manager since 1 July 2016, performs the independent compliance function(1). The Company prepared a Compliance function Charter setting out the purpose and process of the Compliance function in accordance with the FSMA circular. The board of directors, management committee and employees of the Company are aware of the content of this Charter. The Compliance Officer monitors compliance with the bylaws and statements relating to transactions in Care Property Invest shares completed at personal accounts of the Directors and other Insiders in order to limit the risk of insider trading. 10.8.4 CHANGES AS FROM 2020 Where for financial year 2019 reference was made to the management committee, the board of directors will propose to the EGM of 27 May 2020 to replace this reference with a reference to the college of daily management. As from financial year 2020, the amended Charter explicitly includes a number of additional matters relating to conflicts of interest, in particular that: a director must put the interests of the Company above his own interests and that he must represent the interests of the shareholders in an equal manner. Each director must act in accordance with the principles of fairness and reasonableness;

directors must declare at the beginning of each board or committee meeting whether they have a conflict of interest with respect to the items on the agenda;

directors who are nominated by (an) important or controlling shareholder(s) (if any) must ensure that the interests and intentions of the shareholder(s) are sufficiently clear and made known to the board of directors in a timely manner;

directors in a timely manner; when the board of directors takes a decision, the directors may not pursue their personal interests. They may not use business opportunities intended for the Company for their own benefit. Ms. Nathalie Byl, paralegal at Care Property Invest, has taken over the position of compliance officer of Care Property Invest on 18

February 2020. The Company is not aware of any other potential conflicts of interest during the financial year 2019. 102 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.9 The powers of the administrative body, in particular with regard to the possibility of issuing or repurchasing shares In response to the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 16 May 2018, the Board is allowed to acquire, hold in pledge and sell own shares with a maximum of twenty per cent (20%) of the total issued shares, to a unit price not lower than ninety per cent (90%) of the average rate of the last thirty (30) days of the listing of the share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, nor higher than hundred and ten per cent (110%) of the average rate of the last thirty (30) days of the listing of the share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, or a maximum raise or decrease of ten per cent (10%) in comparison with the above mentioned rate. This approbation is granted for a renewable period of five (5) years, counting from publication in the attachment of the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 16 May 2018. The board of directors is permitted, in particular, to acquire, hold in pledge and sell the own shares of the Company without prior decision of the general meeting when this acquirement or sale is necessary to avoid serious or threatening damage to the Company for a duration of five (5) years, counting from publication in the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 16 May 2018. The Company can sell its own shares, in or out of stock market, with respect to the conditions set by the board of directors, without prior permission of the general meeting, provided they respect the applicable market regulations. Pursuant to this authorization, the board of directors is authorized to alienate its own shares listed within the meaning of Article 4 of the Company Code within the meaning of Article 622, §2, paragraph 2, 1° of the Company Code (now Article 7:218, §1, paragraph 1, 2° of the Code of companies and associations, on the basis of which the board of directors is also authorized to alienate its own shares without the authorization of the general meeting - see also proposal to amend the articles of association in this respect under point 10.9.1). The permissions that are mentioned above are also applicable to the acquisition and sale of shares of the Company by one or multiple direct subsidiaries, in terms of the legal regulations concerning the acquisition of shares of the parent company by its subsidiaries. In the financial year 2019, the Company acquired 12,280 of its own shares. The Company holds a total of 5,658 treasury shares as at 31 December 2019. As part of the share purchase plan, a total of 6,622 of these shares were transferred to the CEO, CFO and COO during 2019. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 103 10.9.1 PROPOSAL TO THE EGM 2020 The board of directors will propose to the EGM of 27 May 2020 to approve the extension of the authorization to the board of directors in connection with the repurchase of treasury shares as follows: 'The Company may acquire its own shares or take them into pledge in accordance with the conditions laid down in the Companies and Associations Code. Following the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 27 May 2020, the board of directors is authorized to acquire or pledge its own shares at a unit price which may not be lower than ninety percent (90%) of the average price of the share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels during the last thirty (30) days of its listing, or more than one hundred and ten percent (110%) of the average price of the share during the last thirty (30) days of its listing on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, or a maximum increase or decrease of ten (10%) percent in relation to the aforementioned average price. This authorization is granted for a renewable period of five (5) years starting from the publication in the annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 27 May 2020. The Company may dispose of its own shares, whether on or off the stock exchange, under the conditions set by the board of directors, without the prior permission of the general meeting, provided that it respects the applicable market regulations. The board of directors is permitted to dispose of its own shares that are listed in accordance with Article 7:218, §1, paragraph 1, 2° of the Companies and Associations Code. The above authorizations also apply to the acquisition and disposal of shares of the Company by one or more direct subsidiaries of the parent company within the meaning of the legal provisions relating to the acquisition of shares of the parent company by its subsidiaries. The board of directors is authorized, for a period of three (3) years from the publication in the Belgian Official Gazette of the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of 27 May 2020, to acquire, pledge and alienate, on behalf of the Company, the Company's own shares, without a prior decision of the general meeting and without application of the restrictions imposed in the previous paragraphs, when such acquisition or alienation is necessary to avoid serious and imminent harm to the Company'. 10.10 Evaluation process Under the direction of its Chairman, the board of directors evaluates, every two to three years, its size, composition, operation and interaction with the management committee. Prior to any reappointment of directors, the individual contribution, commitment and effectiveness of each director shall be assessed in accordance with the evaluation procedure. The evaluation process has four objectives: assessing the functioning of the board of directors;

checking that important items of business are thoroughly prepared and discussed;

evaluating the actual contribution of each director, his or her attendance of meetings of the Board and his or her constructive involvement in discussions and decision-making;

decision-making; examining whether the current composition of the board of directors corresponds to the desirable composition. The non-executive directors should regularly (preferably once a year) assess their interaction with the management committee. They must meet for this purpose at least once a year, in the absence of the management committee members. 104 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The contribution of each director is reviewed periodically - taking account of changing circumstances - in order to be able to adjust the composition of the board of directors. The Board should act on the basis of the results of the evaluation by recognizing its strengths and addressing its weaknesses. Where appropriate, this will mean that nominations are made for new members, proposals are made not to reappoint existing members or that measures are taken that are deemed to be conducive to the effective functioning of the board of directors. The board of directors ensures that the necessary measures are taken to provide for orderly succession of the members of the board of directors. The Board also ensures that all appointments and reappointments of both executive and non-executive directors make it possible to maintain an appropriate balance of skills and experience on the Board. The board of directors is assisted in this evaluation process by the nomination and remuneration committee. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 105 10.11 Remuneration report 2019 This remuneration report fits within the framework of the provisions of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code of 12 March 2009 (the '2009 Code') and of Article 96 §3 of the Company Code (the 'C.Comp') (now Article 3:6, §3 of the Companies and Associations Code (the 'CCA')). The remuneration report is included as a specific section in the Corporate Governance Statement, which forms part of the annual report of Care Property Invest (or the 'Company'). It describes the performance year 2019. It takes into account the positions held by those involved during the financial year 2019. The board of directors will submit a remuneration policy to the annual meeting for approval in application of recommendation 7.3 of the new Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 (the 'Code 2020'). The vote of the general meeting is purely advisory. The presented remuneration policy is based on the existing policy of the Company as presented and approved at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2019 and takes into account the announced changes in the governance structure at Care Property Invest, a.o. in the context of the CCA and the Code 2020, and will, with regard to the policy that has not already been approved by the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2019, if approved by the general meeting, apply as from 2020. This remuneration report does not discuss this further. 10.11.1 PRINCIPLES OF THE POLICY IN 2019 The nomination and remuneration committee assists the board of directors in its policy and prepares this remuneration report. Based upon the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors determines the remuneration policy of the non-executive and executive directors (managing directors) and the other members of the management committee. Nobody decides on his or her own remuneration. The remuneration of directors is proposed to and then adopted by the general meeting. When determining the remuneration level of the managing directors and the other members of the management committee, these do not participate in the deliberations and voting in the board of directors. Remuneration of the directors The performance of the Board's mandate is based on remuneration on a fixed, annual basis and an additional attendance allowance. This does not grant entitlement to performance-based remuneration, such as bonuses or long-termshare-related incentive programmes, benefits in kind or benefits linked to pension plans. Under Belgian law, each director's mandate may be terminated 'ad nutum' (at any time) without any form of compensation. 106 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Remuneration of the executive directors excepting the CEO The executive directors (managing directors) with the exception of the managing director / CEO, receive the same remuneration for the performance of their mandate of managing director as the remuneration allocated to all directors by the general meeting of Shareholders. The managing directors, with the exception of the CEO, therefore receive two remunerations: one allowance allocated by the general meeting of Shareholders for their position as a director, and an allowance allocated by the board of directors as an allowance for their additional tasks as a member of the management committee. This allowance is increased with an attendance allowance for each attendance to a management committee meeting and a fixed monthly representation allowance. The executive directors with the exception of the CEO receive a mileage allowance. This does not grant entitlement to performance-based remuneration, such as bonuses or long-term share-related incentive programmes, benefits in kind or benefits linked to pension plans, nor is there any provision for severance pay. Remuneration of de CEO, CFO and COO The board of directors determines the remuneration of the CEO, CFO and COO for the exercise of their mandate as member of the management committee. In order to align the interests of the CEO, CFO and COO with those of the Company and its shareholders, an appropriate part of their remuneration package is linked to the achievement of the objectives formulated by the board of directors. The board of directors regularly examines the remuneration policy of the Company in order to offer a competitive remuneration that allows to attract, motivate and retain the desired profiles. The board of directors also adapts its remuneration policy to new strategic visions and operational improvements as well. The CEO is remunerated on the basis of the specific conditions laid down in a management agreement of indefinite duration as from 1 January 2017. Following the decisions of the board of directors of 16 January and 8 April 2019 within the framework of an adjusted remuneration policy for the financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021, an addendum to this management agreement was added on 8 April 2019. The CEO receives no separate remuneration for the exercise of his mandate as director, nor as managing director. The CFO and the COO are remunerated in accordance with the management contracts approved by the board of directors with effect from 1 January 2017, each supplemented by an addendum concluded on 8 April 2019 in the context of the adjusted remuneration policy for the financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021. The management contracts concluded with the CEO, CFO and COO with regard to their mandate as members of the management committee provide for the following contractual provisions regarding resignation and severance pay: The Company may terminate the contract with immediate effect at any time, subject to a 12-month period notice or by paying a replacement fee equal to the annual remuneration as stated in the contract.

12-month period notice or by paying a replacement fee equal to the annual remuneration as stated in the contract. In the event where the member of the management committee wishes to terminated his/her mandate, termination is subject to a 12-month cancellation period, subject to the Company's approval of early termination. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 107 In the event of gross negligence of the either a member of the management committee or the Company, the mandate may be terminated with immediate effect without any reminders and without any notice of default. This does not affect the right to claim compensation.

Furthermore, in derogation of the above provision, the Company may terminate the andate of the member of the Management Committe without being subject to any notice period and/or payment of the fees set out in the management contract, if the member of the management committee:

during a consecutive period of 3 months, for whichever reason, excepting in the event of illness or accident, cannot efficiently perform the office of member of the management committee; during a consecutive period of 6 months, for whichever reason, pursuant to illness or accident (other than pregnancy or childbirth rest - only included in the contract of the COO) cannot efficiently perform the office of member of the management committee; is guilty of a material error or gross negligence relating to his/her obligations toward the Company or toward a client of the Company (whether pursuant to the Contract or otherwise), or refuses or omits compliance with the relevant requirements that apply in the context of regular performance of the contract governing the office of member of the management committee; or is gaining or has gained such a reputation due to his/her behavior or conduct towards third parties - among others in the context of criminal and penalized actions - that he/she no longer can be expected to represent the Company.

In the event of termination due to control of the Company changing hands, the Company may only terminate the office, subject to an 18-month notice period or payment of a corresponding penalty, equal to the annual remuneration (converted to 18 months ) as set out in the agreement. 108 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors The remuneration policy has been applied as follows for the 2019 financial year: 10.11.2 REMUNERATION OF THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS In accordance with the decision of the ordinary general meeting of 29 May 2019, the Chairman of the board of directors receives a fixed remuneration of €20,000 for the financial year 2019. The other directors(1) receive a fixed annual remuneration of €10,000. The directors receive an attendance fee of €750 per participation in the meetings of the board of directors, the nomination and remuneration committee and the audit committee. All remunerations are fixed, there is no provision for variable remuneration or share- linked remuneration. Participation in the meetings of the Investment Committee is unremunerated. For the financial year 2019, the directors received a total amount of €176,500. The compensation paid per director is shown in the table under 'Overview of remuneration of directors' mandates in the financial year 2019' on page 112. 10.11.3 REMUNERATION OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE (EFFECTIVE LEADERS) Executive Directors other than the CEO The remuneration policy of the executive (managing) directors, with the exception of the CEO, is applied as follows: The executive (managing) directors, with the exception of the CEO, receive a second remuneration of €10,000 per year as remuneration for their mandate as member of the management committee, supplemented by a fixed representation allowance of €1,800 per year. An attendance fee of € 750 per meeting is granted for their participation in the meetings of the management committee. The executive directors with the exception of the CEO receive a mileage allowance. These remunerations for the executive directors, with the exception of the CEO, are fixed, fixed remunerations, no variable remuneration is provided for, nor is there any share-linked remuneration. Members of the management committee, i.e. CEO, CFO and COO The level of remuneration of the other effective leaders, in particular the CEO, CFO and COO, has - in their capacity as members of the management committee - been determined by the board of directors and is based on the management contracts as explained above. The management contract of indefinite duration concluded with Mr Peter Van Heukelom, CEO, and the management contracts of indefinite duration concluded with Mr Filip Van Zeebroeck, CFO, and Mrs Valérie Jonkers, COO, each valid as from 1 January 2017 and amended by the board of directors on 16 January 2019 for a period of 3 years (financial year 2019, 2020 and 2021), provide for fixed remuneration consisting of an indexed annual (gross) basic remuneration, payable in monthly instalments, an representation allowance and variable directors' remuneration in the form of an annual bonus. The terms of the grant and the amount of the bonus are determined by the board of directors in the bonus regulations and any additional decisions. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 109 Furthermore, the remuneration includes an insurance 'individual pension commitment' with certain contributions and additional covers (for an annual amount of €180,000 for the CEO and for an amount of €12,043 for the CFO and COO together), a long-term incentive plan and other components of the remuneration (hospitalization insurance, meal vouchers (CEO only) and benefits in kind related to the use of a company car, mobile phone and laptop). The variable remuneration for the financial year 2018, paid out in 2019, was subject to the overall score issued by the board of directors based on quantitative and qualitative targets and objective set out by the board of directors. The payment modalities were determined as follows: cash payment, acceptance in the pension plan, warrants or share options, or payments in the form of shares in Care Property Invest. The extent to which the quantitative targets were achieved is evaluated on the basis of the accounting and financial data analyzed by the board of directors. The following criteria were considered in the board of directors' evaluation: Quantitative targets concerning adding new project developments / investments in the reference period, representing a pre-determined total annual value in ground rent and/or lease income. Qualitative objectives: quality of the HR management (team spirit, organization, performance, employee satisfaction, etc.); the quality of the communication with the board of directors; the quality of the investment projects. For the financial year 2019, the performance of the CEO, CFO and COO was evaluated on the basis of the criteria set out below. For 2019, the variable remuneration could amount to a maximum of 50% of the fixed remuneration. The bonus must be spread over three (3) years. In the year of award 50% and in the two following years 25% each. The condition is that the following criteria for payment must be met in each of these three years. The central objective of applying these new criteria is to align the interests of the members of the Management committee with the interests of the shareholders. On the proposal of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors decided on 19 February 2020 to grant an amount of maximum 50% of the fixed remuneration of 2019 within the framework of the variable remuneration. This variable remuneration will be distributed in 2020 (50%), 2021 (25%) and 2022 (25%) in accordance with the table below. With regard to the amount of the variable remuneration granted for the financial year 2018, the board of directors decided on 19 February 2020 to pay the second tranche of 25%, in accordance with the distribution plan. The CEO does not receive any remuneration for his mandate as a director within Care Property Invest. The mandate of director in a subsidiary of Care Property Invest is not remunerated. 110 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors CEO performance criteria for the performance year 2019 Criterion Weight Year of payment 2020 Year of payment 2021 Year of payment 2022 IFRS result / distributable 65% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = result, min. 90% of the budget € 36,254.78 potential € 36,254.78 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = € 103,915.34 potential € 51,957.67 potential € 51,957.67 Operating margin, min. 90% of 10% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = the budget € 5,577.66 potential € 5,577.66 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = € 15,986.98 potential € 7,993.49 potential € 7,993.49 Other (qualitative criteria(1)) 25% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = € 13,944.15 potential € 13,944.15 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = € 39,967.44 potential € 19,983.72 potential € 19,983.72 CFO + COO performance criteria for the performance year 2019 Criterion Weight Year of payment 2020 Year of payment 2021 Year of payment 2022 IFRS result / distributable 65% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = result, min. 90% of the budget € 34,376.04 potential € 34,376.04 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = € 108,658.81 potential € 54,329.40 potential € 54,329.40 Operating margin, min. 90% of 10% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = the budget € 5,288.62 potential € 5,288.62 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 25% bonus 2019 = € 16,716.74 =potential € 8,358.37 potential € 8,358.37 Other (qualitative criteria(1)) 25% 25% bonus 2018 = 25% bonus 2018 = € 13,221.55 potential € 13,221.55 50% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = 25% bonus 2019 = € 41,791.85 potential € 20,895.92 potential € 20,895.92 Quality of HR management (team spirit, organisation, performance, staff satisfaction, etc.); quality of communication with the board of directors; quality of investment files. In 2019, the board of directors introduced a long-term incentive plan for the CEO, CFO and COO. As part of this plan, they received a gross cash amount of €250,000 for financial year 2019 with the specific purpose and under the obligation to purchase a package of shares in the Company with the net amount after tax and social security contributions. They buy the Company's shares at a price per share equal to the weighted average share price during the period of 20 trading days preceding the day before the date of signature of the purchase agreement, multiplied by 100/120th. The Company considers this to be a market price, and justifies the discount with, among other things, the lock-up period. Previously, these beneficiaries did not receive any share-related remuneration. The gross amount for 2019 was determined on the basis of the relative weight of the remuneration of the CEO, COO and CFO. The beneficiaries acquired shares as follows: Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 111 LTIP 2019 Performance period Grant date End retention Shares granted in 2019 period CEO 2019-2021 26/4/2019 26/4/2022 2,439 CFO 2019-2021 26/4/2019 26/4/2022 1,829 + 525 = 2,345 (part of the variable bonus awarded in 2019 was used to acquire an additional 525 shares through the 2019 Share Purchase Plan Bis) COO 2019-2021 26/4/2019 26/4/2022 1,829 The shares thus acquired must then be held by the beneficiaries for a lock-up period of three (3) years as provided for in the 2019 Share Purchase Plan. Shares acquired under the 2019 Bis Share Purchase Plan have a lock-up period of two (2) years. During that lock-up period, they will be entitled to dividends, voting rights, preferential subscription rights or irreducible allocation rights attached to the shares purchased and the right to participate or not in an optional dividend. 112 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors Overview of remuneration of directors' mandates in the financial year 2019 Amounts shown in euros. 2019 Board of Audit Nomina- Remuner- Attendance Total directors commit- tion and ation of fees remuneration tee remu- mandate neration Name Mandate Presence Peter Van Executive 21 - 21 - - - Heukelom Director Willy Pintens (1) Executive 19 - 21 2 - 2 10,000.00 15,750.00 25,750.00 Director Dirk Van den Executive 18 - 21 5 - 5 10,000.00 17,250.00 27,250.00 Broeck (2) Director Brigitte Grouwels Non-execu- 18 - 21 5 - 5 2 - 2 10,000.00 18,750.00 28,750.00 tive director / Independent director Carol Riské Non-execu- 15 - 21 2 - 2 10,000.00 12,750.00 22,750.00 tive director / Independent director Mark Suykens Non-execu- 21 - 21 5 - 5 2 - 2 20,000.00 21,000.00 41,000.00 tive director Paul Van Gorp Non-execu- 21 - 21 5 - 5 2 - 2 10,000.00 21,000.00 31,000.00 tive director / Independent director 70,000.00 106,500.00 176,500.00 In addition, Willy Pintens receives a separate remuneration in his capacity as member of the management committee (see 10.11.3 'Remuneration of the executive directors and members of the executive committee (effective leaders)'). In addition, Dirk Van den Broeck receives a separate remuneration in his capacity as member of the executive committee (see 10.11.3 'Remuneration of the executive directors and members of the executive committee (effective leaders)'). Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 113 Overview total gross remuneration of the effective managers in the financial year 2019. Amounts shown in euros. Peter Van Heukelom, Other members of the Total managing director / management commit- CEO tee (1) Fixed allowance (basic) €359,479.08 €520,626.56 €880,105.64 Fixed allowance (Long €100,000.00 €150,000.00 €250,000.00 term incentive plan) Allowance for attendance of meet- 0.00 €24,750.00 €24,750.00 ings of the management commit- tee by the managing directors. Short term variable allowance (re- €111,553.17 €105,772.18 €217,325.35 lating to the financial year 2018) Pension plan €180,000.00 €12,043.00 €192,043.00 Representation allowance €3,000.00 €11,905.26 €14,905.26 and travel expenses (2) Benefits in kind €7,767.10 €11,021.98 €18,789.08 Total €761,799.35 €836,118.98 €1,597,918.33 Pro memorie: severance payment (3) €642,479.08 €668,669.56 €1,311,148.64 Including the fixed remuneration in the financial year 2019 of Willy Pintens and Dirk Van den Broeck for the performance of their duties as managing (executive) director/member of the executive committee as determined by the board of directors (the meetings of the executive committee were attended 16 times by Willy Pintens and 17 times by Dirk Van den Broeck). Including the fixed representation allowance + travel expenses against the legally applicable rate in the financial year 2019 for fulfilment of the office of Managing Director (Willy Pintens and Dirk Van den Broeck). Information provided only for illustrative purposes. The Company may either make the CEO, CFO and COO perform a notice period of 12 months or pay them a severance payment, equal to the annual remuneration of the effective manager. based on management agreements with the CEO, CFO and the COO, a notice period of 18 months or a severance payment (together €1.966.722,90) will apply in the event of a change of control over the Company. 10.11.4 CHANGES IN REMUNERATION AS FROM THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR The board of directors proposes a (new) remuneration policy to the general meeting applicable to the remuneration as of financial year 2020, the content of which is in line with the provisions of the Code of companies and associations and the Code 2020. This remuneration policy is based on the existing remuneration policy of the Company, as approved by the general meeting of 29 May 2019 and does not contain any significant changes with respect to the policy that was applied in 2019. 114 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Report of the board of directors 10.12 Other relevant parties 10.12.1 THE AUDITOR The audit of the financial situation, the financial statements and the regularity in terms of the Belgian Corporate Code and the Articles of Association of the operations of the Company, shall be entrusted to one or more statutory auditors appointed by the auditors or firms of auditors approved by the FSMA in compliance with Article 222 of the Act of 25 April 2014 concerning the Articles of Association and supervision of credit institutions. The mandate of the cvba PwC Company auditors, with registered office at 1932 Sint-Stevens-Woluwe, Woluwedal 18, as statutory auditor of the Company, reappointed on 18 May 2016 for a term of three years, represented by Mr Damien Walgrave, statutory auditor, expired after the general meeting that approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2018. The general meeting of 29 May 2019 appointed the limited liability company EY Bedrijfsrevisoren bv, with registered office at De Kleetlaan 2, 1831 Diegem, registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under number 0446.334.711 (RPR Brussels) as statutory auditor for a period of three years. This company has appointed Mrs Christel Weymeersch and Mr Christophe Boschmans, company auditors, as representatives authorised to represent it and charged with the performance of the mandate in the name and on behalf of the bv. The mandate expires after the general meeting that must approve the annual accounts as at December 31, 2021. The fees at consolidated level of the current statutory auditor for the financial year 2019 amount to € 82,500 excluding VAT and costs, and are broken down as follows: Criterion Remuneration (excl. VAT and costs) Mandate financial year 2019 70,000.00 Additional audit assignments 4,500.00 Other assignments outside auditing 8,000.00 No separate fee or split is provided for the two representatives of the statutory auditor. The other tasks outside the auditing tasks have always been approved in advance by the Audit Committee of the Company. 10.12.2 INTERNAL AUDIT The internal audit function within the meaning of article 17 §3 of the RREC Law is fulfilled by an external consultant (also referred to as an external internal auditor), who is appointed by means of an agreement on outsourcing the 'internal auditing function', which on 6 September 2017 was extended for an indefinite duration with bvba Mazars Advisory Services, with registered office at 1050 Brussels, Marcel Thirylaan 77, represented by Ms Cindy Van Humbeeck, director-manager. The agreement can be terminated on the basis of compliance with a notice period of 3 months. The fee for this audit assignment amounts to €17.020 in2019, exclusive of VAT. Report of the Bbard of directors Care Property Invest NV/SA | 115 10.12.3 REAL ESTATE EXPERT The Company appoints a real estate expert to value the property portfolio (both in Belgium and in the Netherlands) based on a temporary contract. The real estate expert Stadim CVBA, represented by Philippe Janssens, was appointed for a new period of three years with effect from 1 January 2020. The fee is determined according to the nature of the property to be valued (nursing home or assisted living accommodation), the number of units and the valuation method (full report on initial valuation or quarterly valuation). The fee is therefore independent of the fair value of the property. The fee for the valuations of the property portfolio in the financial year 2019 amounts to €175,255.15 and is determined as follows.: Assisted living apartments Residential care centres € 50 per unit € 80 per unit (for the first 40 units) first entry at € 1,250 € 40 per unit (from the 41st unit) projects in project phase at 75% first entry at 30% with a minimum of € 1.500 final entry at 50% with a minimum of € 1.000 projects in project phase at 75% IV.Care Property Invest on the Stock Market 118 | Care Property Inves NV/SA Care Property Invest on the Stock Market IV. Care Property Invest on the Stock Market 1. Stock price and volume 1.1. Number and types of shares Number of shares on 31 December 2019 Amounts are in euro. 2018 Total number of shares 20,394,746 19,322,845 of which: - number of ordinary shares 20,389,088 19,322,845 - number of own shares 5,658 0 Amounts shown in euro. Value of shares on 31 December 2018 2017 Stock price on cut-off date €29.50 €20.20 Highest closing share price of this period €29.90 €20.30 Lowest closing stock price of this period €19.90 €17.80 Average share price €24.96 €18.98 Market capitalisation €601,645,007 €390,321,469 Net value per share €13.06 €11.92 Premium compared to the net fair value 125.87% 69.40% EPRA NAV €18.47 €16.50 Premium compared to the EPRA NAV 59.68% 22.41% Free float 99.97% 100.00% Average daily volume 18,551 9,664 Turnover rate 23.67% 12.80% Dividend per share Gross dividend per share (1) €0.77 €0.72 Net dividend per share €0.654 €0.612 Applicable withholding tax rate 15.00% 15.00% Gross dividend per share compared to the share price 2.61% 3.56% Pay out ratio (on statutory level) 98.60% 115.89% Pay out ratio (on consolidated level) 83.94% 83.54% (1) Subject to the approval of the general meeting of shareholders on 27 May 2020 For the 2019 financial year, the Company will propose a gross dividend of at least €0.77 per share. This represents a net dividend of €0,65 per share and an increase of 7% Care Property Invest on the Stock Market Care Property Invest NV/SA| 119 COMPARISON STOCK PRICE SHARES EVOLUTION OF THE SHARE PRICE IN RELATION TO THE NET VALUE (OR NET ASSET VALUE) OF THE SHARE Evolution share price (in %) 100 30,0 90 80 70 22,5 60 50 15,0 40 30 20 7,5 10 0 0,0 -10 2014 HY2015 2015 HY2016 2016 HY2017 2017 HY2018 2018 HY2019 2019 2014 HY2015 2015 HY2016 2016 HY2017 2017 HY2018 2018 HY2019 2019 Care Property Invest BEL Mid (in %) Share price per share (in €) Bel 20 EPRA Index (in %) Net value per share (in €) EPRA NAV per share (in €) LIQUIDITY OF THE SHARES EVOLUTION MARKET CAPITALISATION Average number of shares traded per day Million € 20000 700 649 600 602 15000 500 400 390 10000 359 300 270 5000 200 200 166 100 0 31 dec 2019 (1) 0 15 jan 2020(2) 31 dec 2014 31 dec 2015 31 dec 2016 31 dec 2017 31 dec 2018 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Strong increase liquidity of share by:

-Capital increase in kind (3 April 2019 - 'La Résidence du Lac' project in Genval). Number of shares increased from 19,322,845 on 31 December 2018 to 20,086,876 shares.

-Optional dividend (29 May 2019). Number of shares further increased to 20,394,746 shares (including 5,658 treasury shares). Strong increase in market capitalisation as from 15 January 2020 as a result of the capital increase in kind through the purchase of the residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency', in Mons and Bernissart. To this end, 1,250,376 new shares were issued. As a result, the number of shares increased to 21,645,122, including 878 treasury shares. The number of treasury shares fell by 4,780 due to a distribution on 13 January 2020 under the long-term incentive plan. 120 | Care Property Inves NV/SA Care Property Invest on the Stock Market 1.1. Index inclusions of the Care Property Invest share On 31 December 2019, the Care Property Invest share is included in 4 indexes, being the Euronext BEL Mid Index, the Euronext NEXT 150 index and the GPR Index (General Europe and General Europe Quoted). Since December 2016, the Company is also a member of the EPRA organisation and although its share is not included in the EPRA index, it uses this index as a benchmark and also applies the EPRA standards in its yearly and half-yearly financial reporting. By appointing Bank Degroof Petercam and KBC securities as liquidity providers as from 2018, the Company met the liquidity requirements needed to be included in the EPRA index. The Company is currently in consultation with the EPRA organisation to demonstrate that it also meets the qualitative requirements. Inclusion index as at 31 December 2019 Name index Index recording weight Euronext Bel Mid index (Euronext Brussels) 2,01% Euronext NEXT 150 index (Euronext Brussels) 0,18% GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index 0,1220% GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) 0,1635% Care Property Invest on the Stock Market Care Property Invest NV/SA| 121 EVOLUTION OF THE GROSS DIVIDEND (IN €/SHARE) SINCE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING) 1,0 0,92 0,93 0,86 (3) (4) 0,8 0,77 0,73 0,66 0,74 (1) 0,63 0,65 0,80 0,77 0,61 (2) 0,6 0,48 0,52 0,50 0,47 0,49 0,51 0,51 0,53 0,55 0,63 0,63 0,63 0,68 0,72 0,4 0,34 0,37 0,32 0,29 0,30 0,35 0,39 0,41 0,46 0,47 0,48 0,49 0,49 0,51 0,51 0,51 0,51 0,55 0,2 0,34 0,30 0,30 0,35 0,39 0,41 0,0 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2. Dividends policy In accordance with Article 11 §3 of the RREC Law, Article 7: 211 of the Belgian Code of companies and associations (BCCA) - which requires a statutory reserve to be kept - is not applicable. The minimum pay- out requirement is established in accordance with Article 13 of the RREC Royal Decree and amounts to 80%. If necessary, and to the extent that there is sufficient profit, part of the profit is reserved and transferred to the following financial years in order to have more own funds for pre-financing and to provide the Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares by optional dividend Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares through a capital increase in 2015. Although the proceeds of the capital increase were used for new investments in the remaining months of 2015, the result only became apparent in 2016. Earnings per share rising, despite 2 capital increases totalling € 23 million (capital + share premium). Outlook: see further in this section under item '2. Dividend policy' on page 126. Gross dividend (in €/share) - On 24 March 2014 a share split took place (1/1000) Adjusted EPRA earnings (in €/share) Proposed dividend shareholders, in accordance with the original prospectus (1), a stable dividend for the subsequent financial years. The Company's strategy is to increase the dividend whenever sustainably possible and at least to keep it stable. In addition, it aims for a payout ratio close to the legal minimum of 80% and is considering using an optional dividend to keep profits within the Company to finance its growth strategy. For the 2019 financial year, the board of directors will propose to the ordinary general meeting of 27 May 2020 to distribute a gross dividend of at least €0.77 per share (or €0.654 net per share), under application of the special withholding tax rate of 15%, which would represent an increase in the dividend of 6.9% compared to that paid for the 2018 financial year. For the 2020 financial year, the Company proposes a gross dividend of at least €0.80 per share. This represents a net dividend of €0.68 per share and an increase of 3.89%. The Company's solvency is supported by the stable value of its property projects. 3. Bonds and short-term debt securities For the financing of its projects, the Company also relies on the capital market by issuing bonds and debt securities through an MTN programme with Belfius. In 2019, this programme was increased to €140 million. On 31 December 2019, this form of financing is composed as follows: 3.1. Bonds Issuer ISIN code nominal issue expiry remaining coupon indicative amount date date term in share price years as at 31/12/2019 Care Property Invest nv BE6296620592 €5,000,000.00 12/07/2017 12/07/2023 6 1.49% 104.30% Care Property Invest nv BE6296621608 €5,000,000.00 12/07/2017 12/07/2024 7 1.72% 106.05% Care Property Invest nv BE6303016537 €7,500,000.00 28/03/2018 28/03/2029 11 2.08% 111.04% Care Property Invest nv BE6311814246 €1,500,000.00 14/02/2019 14/02/2027 8 1.70% 106.94% Care Property Invest nv BE6311813230 €500,000.00 14/02/2019 14/02/2030 11 1.99% 109.94% Total €19,500,000.00 122 | Care Property Inves NV/SA Care Property Invest on the Stock Market 3.2. Short-term debt securities Issuer ISIN code nominal amount issue expiry remaining coupon indicative dealer date date term in share price months as at 31/12/2019 Care Property Invest nv BE6314981877 €500,000.00 5/07/2019 3/07/2020 12 0.142% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6315107191 €5,000,000.00 16/07/2019 16/01/2020 6 0.158% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6315534584 €4,000,000.00 12/08/2019 12/02/2020 6 0.111% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6316191368 €6,000,000.00 12/09/2019 12/03/2020 6 0.087% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6316445962 €3,750,000.00 24/09/2019 24/03/2020 6 0.137% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6316578358 €1,000,000.00 30/09/2019 31/01/2020 4 0.100% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6316669298 €12,500,000.00 7/10/2019 7/01/2020 3 0.075% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317017869 €7,800,000.00 25/10/2019 27/01/2020 3 0.096% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317180550 €1,000,000.00 5/11/2019 5/02/2020 3 0.106% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317286647 €3,500,000.00 6/11/2019 4/11/2020 12 0.272% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317384657 €1,000,000.00 15/11/2019 17/02/2020 3 0.098% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317372538 €1,000,000.00 15/11/2019 15/05/2020 6 0.172% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317480646 €5,000,000.00 20/11/2019 20/02/2020 3 0.097% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317372538 €5,000,000.00 20/11/2019 15/05/2020 6 0.163% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317454385 €9,000,000.00 21/11/2019 21/02/2020 3 0.096% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317542296 €1,500,000.00 25/11/2019 25/02/2020 3 0.092% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317617072 €2,500,000.00 28/11/2019 30/03/2020 4 0.122% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317617072 €2,500,000.00 5/12/2019 30/03/2020 3 0.122% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317748414 €3,400,000.00 4/12/2019 4/03/2020 3 0.100% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317874707 €5,000,000.00 10/12/2019 19/06/2020 6 0.170% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6316191368 €250,000.00 12/12/2019 12/03/2020 3 0.108% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317874707 €3,250,000.00 12/12/2019 19/06/2020 6 0.173% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6317971701 €3,000,000.00 16/12/2019 16/04/2020 4 0.124% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6318101068 €5,000,000.00 19/12/2019 19/03/2020 3 0.100% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6318140454 €6,900,000.00 20/12/2019 20/03/2020 3 0.097% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6318161666 €750,000.00 23/12/2019 23/03/2020 3 0.102% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6318198064 €2,500,000.00 27/12/2019 27/02/2020 2 0.083% NB Belfius Care Property Invest nv BE6318199070 €3,000,000.00 27-12-2019 27-3-2020 3 0.112% NB Belfius Total €105,600,000.00 4. Shareholding structure The Company has no knowledge of any shareholders holding more than 5% of the voting rights, as no notifications have been received to this effect within the context of the transparency legislation. During the 2019 financial year the Company has received no notifications for exceeding the threshold of 3%, other than those already known to KBC Asset Management and Pensio B. For the publication of these exceedances we refer to the transparency declarations on the website www.carepropertyinvest.be. Care Property Invest on the Stock Market Care Property Invest NV/SA| 123 Share division on 15 January 2020 (1) 31 December 2019 (2) 31 December 2018 % proportion Number of % proportion Number of % proportion Number of vis-à-vis total shares vis-à-vis total shares vis-à-vis total shares capital (expressed in capital (expressed in capital (expressed in nominal nominal nominal value) value) value) ORDINARY SHARES 100% 21,644,244 99.97% 20,389,088 100.00% 19,322,845 OWN SHARES 0% 878 0.03% 5,658 0.00% 0 Registered ordinary 12.08% 2,615,364 6.69% 1,364,988 6.79% 1,311,795 shares Dematerialised 87.92% 19,029,758 93.31% 19,029,758 93.21% 18,011,050 ordinary shares As at 31 December 2019, all shares are ordinary shares, the vast majority of which are dematerialised. The number of shares changed following a capital increase in kind for the purchase of the residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency' , located in Mons and Bernissart respectively. To this end, 1,250,376 new shares were issued on 15 January 2020. The share capital as of this date amounts to €128,777,653.39 and is represented by a total number of voting securities of 21,645,122 ordinary fully paid-up shares, including 878 own shares. On the one hand, the number of shares changed as a result of a capital increase in kind for the purchase of the project in Genval. For this purpose, 764,031 new shares were issued on 3 April 2019. As a result, the share capital as of this date amounted to €119,506,868.80 and was represented by a total number of voting securities of 20,086,876 ordinary fully paid-up shares. On the other hand, after

the general meeting, the shareholders were given the opportunity to participate in an optional dividend, which was successfully completed on 26 June 2019. As a result, the share capital of the Company as of 26 June 2019 amounted to €121,338,541.37. The capital was represented as of this date by 20,394,746 ordinary fully paid-up shares, including 5,658 own shares. 5. Financial calendar EX COUPON (NO. 11) 14 January 2020, before trading hours (1) INTERIM STATEMENT 1ST QUARTER 2020 14 May 2020, after trading hours ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 27 May 2020, 11 a.m. (at the registered office, Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten) PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND 29 May 2020 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 1 September 2020, after trading hours INTERIM STATEMENT 3RD QUARTER 2020 4 November 2020, after trading hours Coupon n° 11 entitling the holder to a gross dividend (subject to and after approval by the general meeting of 27 May 2020) for the entire 2019 financial year was detached on 14 January 2020 before trading hours, for the contribution in kind of 2 residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency', located in Mons and Bernissart respectively, into the capital of Care Property Invest within the framework of the authorised capital (see also the press release concerning the 'Mons' and 'Bernissart' projects dated 15 January 2020). V. EPRA 126 | Care Property Invest NV/SA EPRA V. EPRA 1. EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) With a joint real estate portfolio that exceeds the mark of €450 billion(1), more than 275 EPRA members (companies, investors and their suppliers) represent the core of the European listed real estate. The purpose of this non profit organisation is to promote the European (listed) real estate and its role in society. Its members are listed companies and join forces to improve accounting guidelines, the supply of information and corporate governance within the European real estate sector. Furthermore EPRA provides high-quality information to investors and publishes standards for financial reporting which from the annual financial report of the financial year 2016 on were included in the half-yearly and annual financial reports of Care Property Invest(2). Care Property Invest's efforts in the financial year 2018 to apply the EPRA standards as completely as possible in its yearly and half-yearly financial reports have been rewarded for the third time in September 2019 with an EPRA BPR Gold Award at the annual EPRA conference. The Company is committed to continually improve the transparency and quality of the financial reporting and also wants to earn this recognition in the coming financial years. 1.1. The EPRA-index The EPRA index is used worldwide as a benchmark and is the most used investment index to compare performances of listed real estate companies and REITS. As at 31 December 2019, the index was composed based on a group of 102 companies with a combined market capitalisation of more than €327 billion (full market capitalisation). The Company has the ambition to become a member of this index and met the liquidity conditions in 2019. Two liquidity providers were appointed to bring liquidity to the required level. In addition to the quantitative conditions, qualitative conditions apply, which are solely assessed by the index committee of the EPRA organisation. The Company is of the opinion that based on the analysis of the contracts as included in chapter 'III. Report of the board of directors' under 'Our activities as a healthcare investor' on page 31, it belongs in the index. Nevertheless, the Company was not included in the index by the index committee on 5 March 2020. In November 2016 the board of directors of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) published an update of the report 'EPRA Reporting: Best Practices Recommendations' ('EPRA Best Practices'). The report is available on the EPRA website (www.epra.com). This report contains recommendations for the most important indicators of the financial performance of listed real estate companies. Care Property Invest supports the current tendency to standardise reporting in view of higher quality and comparability of information and provides the investors with the majority of the indicators recommended by EPRA. (1) Exclusively in European real estate (2) See chapter 'VII. Epra in the Annual Financial Report 2018 from page 152, in the Annual Financial Report 2017 from page 100 and in the Annual Financial Report 2016 from page 96. EPRA Care Property Invest NV/SA | 127 1.2. EPRA key performance indicators: detailed overview The EPRA indicators below are considered to be the Company's APMs, which are recommended by the European Association of listed real estate companies (EPRA) and which have been drawn up in accordance with the APM guidelines issued by ESMA. For the objective and definition of these indicators, we refer to chapter 'IX. Glossary', point '1.8 EPRA' on page 267. Period closed on 31 December 2019 2018 EPRA Earnings x 1,000 19,891 19,416 Earnings from operational activities. 0.98 1.00 €/share Adjusted EPRA Earnings x 1,000 18,703 16,654 Earnings from operational activities corrected with company-specificnon-cash items (being finance leases - profit or loss margin attributable to the period, €/share 0.92 0.86 depreciations, provisions and other portfolio result). EPRA NAV x 1,000 376,686 318,875 Net Asset Value (NAV) adjusted to include the investment properties at their fair value and to exclude certain items not expected to crystallise in a long-term €/share 18.47 16.50 investment property business model. EPRA NNNAV x 1,000 325,018 268,376 EPRA NAV adjusted to include the fair value of (i) financial instruments. (ii) debt (2) and (iii) deferred taxes. €/share 15.94 13.89 (2) EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) % 5.15% 5.28% (2) Annualised gross rental income based on current rents ('passing rents') at the closing date of the annual accounts, excluding property charges, divided by the market value of the portfolio and increased by the estimated transfer rights and costs in the event of hypothetical disposal of investment properties. EPRA adjusted NIR ('topped up' NIR) % 5.20% 5.28% (2) This measure incorporates an adjustment to the EPRA NIY in respect of the expiration of rent-free periods and other incentives. EPRA vacancy rate (1) % 0.00% 0.00% Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space divided by the ERV of the total portfolio. EPRA cost ratio (incl. costs of direct vacancy) % 11.08% 14.99% (2) Administrative/operating costs including the direct costs of the vacant buildings divided by the gross rental income. EPRA cost ratio (excl. costs of direct vacancy) % 11.08% 14.99% (2) Administrative/operating costs less the direct costs of the vacant buildings, divided by the gross rental income. The information in this chapter is not compulsory according to the RREC legislation and is not subject to review by the FSMA. The statutory auditor has verified for the EPRA indicators relating to 2019, by means of a limited review, that these data have been calculated in accordance with the definitions of the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines and that the financial data used correspond to the figures included in the audited consolidated financial statements. Care Property Invest only runs a vacancy risk for the Tilia project in Gullegem. For the other projects, the risk is placed with the counterparty and the Company receives the canon/rent, regardless of the occurrence of a certain vacancy. On 31 December 2019, there is no vacancy for the 'Tilia' project. Due to changes in the calculation method of these indicators, the comparative figures of 2018 have been adjusted to allow for correct comparability. 128 | Care Property Invest NV/SA EPRA 1.2.1. EPRA EARNINGS (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Net Earnings as mentioned in the financial statement 26,959 23,002 Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings: -7,068 -3,585 (i) Changes in fair value of investment properties and assets held for sale -10,130 -3,728 (ii) Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties. 0 0 (iii) Profits or losses on sales of assets held for sale. 0 0 (iv) Tax on profits or losses on disposals. 0 0 (v) Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment. 0 0 (vi) Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (IAS 39) and 3,062 142 associated close-out costs. (vii) Acquisition costs and interests on share deals and joint ventures 0 0 (IFRS 3). (viii) Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments. 0 0 (ix) EPRA adjustments (i) to (viii) in respect of joint-ventures. 0 0 (x) Minority interests in respect of EPRA adjustments. 0 0 EPRA Earnings 19,891 19,416 Weighted average outstanding number of shares (1) 20,389,088 19,322,845 EPRA Earnings per share (in €) 0.98 1.00 (1) The weighted average of outstanding shares are the number of shares on closing date with rights to dividends. 1.2.2. ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Net Earnings as mentioned in the financial statement 26,959 23,002 Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings: -8,256 -6,347 (i) Changes in fair value of investment properties and assets held for sale -10,130 -3,728 (ii) Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties. 0 0 (iii) Profits or losses on sales of assets held for sale. 0 0 (iv) Tax on profits or losses on disposals. 0 0 (v) Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment. 0 0 (vi) Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (IAS 39) and 3,062 142 associated close-out costs. (vii) Acquisition costs and interests on share deals and joint ventures 0 0 (IFRS 3). (viii) Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments. 0 0 (ix) EPRA adjustments (i) to (viii) in respect of joint-ventures. 0 0 (x) Minority interests in respect of EPRA adjustments. 0 0 (xi) company-specificnon-cash elements -1,188 -2,762 Adjusted EPRA Earnings 18,703 16,654 Weighted average outstanding number of shares (1) 20,389,088 19,322,845 Adjusted EPRA Earnings per share (in €) 0.92 0.86 (1) The weighted average of outstanding shares are the number of shares on closing date with rights to dividends. EPRA Care Property Invest NV/SA | 129 1.2.3. RECONCILIATION OF THE EPRA EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGSS (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 EPRA Earnings 19,891.31 19,416.09 Depreciation, amortization. write-downs and reversals 180.95 146.33 of impairments taxes - deduction from deferred taxes 0.00 0.00 profit or loss margin projects allocated to the period -1,644.08 -264.88 decrease in trade receivable (profit or loss margin allocated 0.00 0.00 in previous periods) provisions 0.52 1.98 other portfolio result 274.56 -2,645.27 Adjusted EPRA earnings 18,703.25 16,654.24 (in €/ share) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 EPRA Earnings 0.9756 1.0048 Depreciation, amortization. write-downs and reversals 0.0089 0.0076 of impairments taxes - deduction from deferred taxes 0.0000 0.0000 profit or loss margin projects allocated to the period -0.0806 -0.0137 decrease in trade receivable (profit or loss margin allocated 0.0000 0.0000 in previous periods) provisions 0.0000 0.0001 other portfolio result 0.0135 -0.1369 Adjusted EPRA earnings 0.9173 0.8619 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (1) 20,389,088.00 19,322,845.00 (1) The weighted average of outstanding shares are the number of shares on closing date with rights to dividends. 130 | Care Property Invest NV/SA EPRA 1.2.4. EPRA NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 NAV per the financial statements 266,291 230,411 NAV per share per the financial statements 13.06 11.92 Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity 0 0 interests. Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, convertibles and 266,291 230,411 other equity interests. To be included: (i) Re-evaluation to fair value of investment properties. 0 0 (ii) Re-evaluation to fair value of finance lease 87,777 62,736 receivables. (1) (iii) Re-evaluation to fair value of assets held for sale. 0 0 To be excluded: (iv) Fair value of financial instruments. -22,618 -19,556 (v.a) Deferred tax. 0 -6,171 (v.b) Part of goodwill as a result of deferred tax. 0 0 To be included/ To be excluded: Adjustments (i) with respect to (v) respect of joint ventures. 0 0 EPRA NAV 376,686 318,875 Number of shares (2) 20,389,088 19,322,845 EPRA NAV per share (in €) 18.47 16.50 The fair value of the 'finance lease receivables' was calculated by discounting future cash flows at an IRS rate prevailing on closing date, depending on the remaining duration of the underlying contract, increased by a margin. The number of shares is the number of shares on closing date with rights to dividends. 1.2.5. EPRA TRIPLE NET ASSET VALUE (NNNAV) (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 EPRA NAV 376,686 318,875 EPRA Care Property Invest NV/SA | 131 1.2.6. EPRA NET INITIAL YIELD (NIY) & TOPPED UP NET INITIAL YIELD (EPRA 'TOPPED UP' NIY) (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Investment properties in fair value. 355,560 271,093(2) Finance lease receivables in fair value. (1) 286,714 249,138 Assets held for sale. (+) 0 0 Development projects. (-) -43,062 -13,761 Investment properties in exploitation in fair value 599,212 506,470 Allowance for estimated purchasers' rights and costs in 8,606 6,235 (2) case of hypothetical disposal of investment properties. Investment value of investment properties in exploitation 607,818 512,705 (2) Annualised gross rental income. (+) 31,287 27,051 Property charges. (-) 0 0 Annualised net rental income 31,287 27,051 Rental discounts expiring within 12 months and other 303 0 incentives. (-) Topped-up and annualised net rental income 31,590 27,051 EPRA NIY (in %) 5.15% 5.28% (2) EPRA TOPPED-UP NIY (in %) 5.20% 5.28% (2) The fair value of the 'finance lease receivables' was calculated by discounting future cash flows at an IRS rate prevailing on closing date, depending on the remaining duration of the underlying contract, increased by a margin. Due to changes in the calculation method of these indicators, the comparative figures of 2018 have been adjusted to allow for correct comparability. To be included: Fair value of financial instruments Fair value of debt Deferred tax EPRA NNNAV Number of shares (1) EPRA NNNAV per share ( in €) -19,556 (2) -29,051 -24,772 (2) 0 -6,171 (2) -22,618 325,018268,376 20,389,08819,322,845 15.9413.89 The number of shares is the number of shares on closing date with rights to dividends. The comparative figures have been adjusted to allow for a reclassification of the leasing debt and to allow for a proper comparability. 132 | Care Property Invest NV/SA EPRA 1.2.7. EPRA RENTAL VACANCY (1) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Rental area (in m²) 0 0 ERV of vacant surfaces 0 0 ERV of total portfolio 0 0 EPRA rental vacancy ( in %) 0.00% 0.00% Care Property Invest only runs a vacancy risk for the Tilia project in Gullegem. For the other projects, the risk is placed with the counterparty and the Company receives the canon/rent, regardless of the occurrence of a certain vacancy. On 31 December 2019, there is no vacancy for the 'Tilia' project. 1.2.8. PROPERTY PORTFOLIO - LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 2018 2019 31 December net rental Acquisitions Sales In net rental net rental Evolution income at operation income for income at of the net current the period current pe- rental income perimeter (2) rimeter (2) at current perimeter Belgium 24,219 985 0 27,833 28,818 24,578 1.48% Investment properties in 9,833 965 0 12,702 13,667 10,055 operation Finance leases 14,386 20 0 15,131 15,151 14,523 The Netherlands 0 384 0 280 664 0 0.00% Investment properties in 0 384 0 280 664 0 operation Finance leases 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total investment 24,219 1,369 0 28,113 29,482 24,578 1.48% properties and finance leases in operation These are the variations from year to year (indexations, amended rental agreements) of net rental income

(including capital repayments and rent reductions), excluding variations due to changes in size (major renovations, acquisitions) that occurred during the year. Investment properties and finance leases held in operation for 2 consecutive financial years. EPRA Care Property Invest NV/SA | 133 1.2.9. EPRA COST RATIOS (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Administrative/operating expense line per IFRS statement -3,311 -3,821 Rental-related charges 0 0 Recovery of property charges 0 0 Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let 0 0 properties Technical costs 0 0 Commercial costs 0 0 Charges and taxes on unlet properties 0 0 Property management costs 0 0 Other property charges 0 0 Overheads (1) -4,929 -3,908 Other operating income and charges 1,618 87 EPRA Costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A) -3,311 -3,821 Charges and taxes on unlet properties 0 0 EPRA Costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B) -3,311 -3,821 Gross Rental Income (C) 29,893 25,492 (1) EPRA Cost Ratio 11.08% 14.99% (1) (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C) EPRA Cost Ratio 11.08% 14.99% (1) (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C) General and capitalised operating expenses 1,150 488 (including share of joint ventures) Due to changes in the calculation method of these indicators, the comparative figures of 2018 have been adjusted to allow for correct comparability. Care Property Invest capitalises overhead costs and operating expenses that are directly related to the development projects (legal expenses, project management, ...) and acquisitions. 134 | Care Property Invest NV/SA EPRA EPRA Care Property Invest NV/SA | 135 1.2.10.EPRA CAPEX (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Capitalised investment costs related to the investment properties (1) Acquisitions 28,399 31,697(1) (2) Developments 28,353 7,733 (3) Real estate in operation 13 -1,062 (4) Other (capitalised interests and project management) 0 0 Total capitalised investment costs investment properties 56,766 38,368 (x €1.000) Financial year closed on 31 December 2019 2018 Capitalised investment costs related to the finance leases (1) Acquisitions 10,978 13,111 (2) Developments 784 4,079 (1) (3) Real estate in operation -296 -90(1) (4) Other (capitalised interests and project management) 0 0 Total capitalised investment costs the finance leases 11,466 17,101 Care Property Invest nv does not own a share in a joint venture Due to changes in the calculation method of these indicators, the comparative figures of 2018 have been adjusted to allow for correct comparability. Care Property Invest continues to aim for continuous improvement of its financial transparency. VI. Real estate report 138 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Real estate report VI. Real estate report 1. Status of the property market in which the Company operates Care Property Invest occupies a clear position within the RREC landscape through its specialisation within the market segment of housing for senior citizens. This is the segment in which it is mainly active today, but certainly not exclusively, because in 2014 it extended the definition of its social purpose to the market for people with disabilities in order to realise projects in this segment as well. Geographical expansion also figured on the agenda through the realisation of an objective expansion to the entire European Economic Area. The Company's preparations in this context paid off in 2018 with a substantial number of new investments, of which the icing on the cake was its first acquisitions on the Dutch healthcare property market. This financial year Care property Invest proceeded with the effective acquisition of 10 projects and also signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for 2 additional projects. During the 2019 financial year, the Belgian real estate portfolio was enriched with 2 new investment properties, being the residential care centres 'Huyse Elckerlyc' in Riemst and 'La Résidence du Lac' in Genval. The latter was acquired by means of a contribution in kind. More information on these projects can be found in chapter 'III. Report of the board of directors', point '2.1 Important events during the 2019 financial year' on page 39. On 27 September 2019, the Company was also able to report the completion of the residential complex for people with disabilities and acquired brain injuries 'De Nieuwe Ceder' in Deinze, the first project for people with disabilities in the Company's portfolio. On 12 December 2019, it also signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the residential care centres 'La Reposée' in Mons and 'New Beaugency' in Bernissart. These were effectively acquired after the closing of the financial year, on 15 January 2020, by means of a contribution in kind. More information on these projects can be found in chapter 'III. Report of the board of directors', point '2.2 Events after the closing of the 2019 financial year' on page 48. In The Netherlands, the Company proceeded with the acquisition of no less than 8 new projects, all investment properties. Specifically, this concerns the acquisition of the 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' (redevelopment church into care residency) in Tilburg, 'Sterrenwacht' (redevelopment observatory into care residence) in Middelburg, the residential care facility 'Villa Sijthof' in Wassenaar, the care residence 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Laag-Keppel, 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (redevelopment country and coach house into care residency), 'St. Josephkerk' in Hillegom (redevelopment of a church into a care residence), the care residence 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zelhem and the care residence 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (development). More information on these projects can be found in chapter 'III. Report of the board of directors', point '2.1 Important events during the 2019 financial year' on page 39. The Company's real estate strategy is largely determined by the growing demand for real estate with a social added value, specifically care infrastructure that is fully tailored to the needs of its residents. This strategy is supported by the demographic evolution of both the Belgian and Dutch populations. Care Property Invest's approach simultaneously meets the expectations and needs of operators in this market by entering into long-term contracts and partnerships. Real estate report Care Property Invest NV/SA |139 From its experience in building service flats for the Flemish Government, Belgian local authorities and charitable organisations still form an important target group. In this segment, the demand for affordable quality residential accommodation for the elderly and people with disabilities has been further exacerbated by the economic crisis. Furthermore, Care Property Invest also focuses on the private market through the realisation of residential care projects with experienced private operators in Belgium and The Netherlands. Below, the Company includes the description of the healthcare property markets in the countries in which it operates, as provided by the Company's property expert, in addition to the valuation report: The market for housing for the elderly in Belgium(1) As of 1 January 2019, as a result of the 6th state reform, care for the elderly is entirely the responsibility of the regional federated entities. In Belgium, the total number of ROB and RVT beds increased by 887 units to 144,946 in 2018. This is the lowest annual growth rate in recent years. On a national level, the number of beds has increased by 10,649 units over the last five years. This growth was mainly achieved in the Flemish region: + 9,345 units over the last five years. Nevertheless, many studies are based solely on the growth outlook for e.g. the number of over-65s, which will increase from 19% to 24% of the population between 2018 and 2035. However, the proportion of those who are able to care for themselves within this category is also rising sharply, so that the growth in the numbers needing care is less strong. It can be deduced from Statbel figures that life expectancy for men increased from 73.3 to 79.2 years between 1980 and 2010 and that for women from 80 to 83,7. The number of 'unhealthy' years has remained stable for men since 1990, at around 15 years, and for women since 1998, at around 20 years. Home automation and home care also play an increasingly important role. However, the average number of days of residence in the institution remains fairly stable. Health care real estate is increasingly attracting a great deal of interest as a long-term investment. The investor market is rapidly expanding to insurance companies and pension funds, for which (very) long term and, furthermore, index- linked contracts form a decisive element. This is also consistent with the desire of health care operators to pursue a policy that is also focused on the long term. However, other financial reasons apply for this group, such as the ratio of debt to revenue, than for real estate investors. For the latter, a debt equal to eight times the revenue (rental income) is quite feasible, while for operators, the debt ratio is usually 25% of the revenue. The 'affiliated' division between operation and the real estate, which also occurs in the hotel segment, is therefore a logical consequence. However, the two parties remain affiliated in the need for a balanced profitability: they are therefore co-dependent.For the operator, the building, and in the case of expansion, the property is the property machine, as it were, that can never be allowed to stutter. Logically, as in the hotel segment, triple net contracts are also concluded in the care sector. For the operator, it is crucial that the quality of the property is maintained and that the operator can also intervene quickly if there is a threat of restraints. This is a misleading attraction for the investor. The investor is largely relieved of concern for the management of the building and the contract with the operator is for a very long term. The Achilles heel lies in the financial feasibility of the operation and the technical requirements of the building, including conformity with evolving regional regulations. What remains of the value of a building that, in the foreseeable future, will no longer meet the standards? If it is located in a zone for community facilities, the familiar blue zone, what possibilities for re-zoningremain? If the operation proves to be insufficiently profitable due to a reduction in government intervention, altered regulations or an excessive lease agreement, a downward correction of the contract will become necessary, or operation may even become impossible. The estimation and follow-up of all possible technical, regulatory and operation-related changes and trends are crucial for the investor. It is to be welcomed that various government bodies are making moves to limit the offer of individual rooms as investment objects. Fortunately, this will lead to a dead end for joint ownership of health care real estate, as with apartments. Furthermore, apart from for justifiable social reasons, in due course it will be impossible to oblige the multitude of joint owners to make sometimes substantial investments at the same time. Hopefully, not only will this legislation be adopted by the different regional federated entities, but it will also be expanded to other types of ownership for the purpose of operation. How do you enforce the quality requirements for a hotel, a student home or even housing converted into multi-family accommodation in a case of joint ownership? Within this general development of further professionalisation of the operating sector and broadening of the candidate investors, with simultaneous downward pressure on the interest rates, gross rental returns will steadily diminish. Transactions with triple net longer-term rental contracts are already being concluded with rental returns of less than 5%. The need for quality and polyvalence, or in general terms, the sustainability of the investment only increases as a result of this. With such low returns, a correction for incorrect expectations is no longer possible. Research in order to link other target groups needing care, such as young handicapped persons, to the experience built up and the expansion of care for the elderly, in which a number of services are offered jointly, such as nutrition, reception etc. could provide for a desirable addition and flexibility. For a number of target groups, the number of patients is too low to keep the operation affordable and complementarity will generate new opportunities, including for local projects. (1) Drawn up by Stadim cvba and included in this half-yearly financial report with its consent. 140 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Real estate report The market for housing for the elderly in The Netherlands(1) Dutch Economy The Dutch economy has shown a strong recovery since 2016, culminating in 2017. A levelling off of economic growth has been visible since 2018. The gross domestic product of The Netherlands is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2019, compared to 2.6% in 2018 (2017: 2.9%). In 2020, the Federal Planning Bureau expects economic growth to decline further by 1.3%. For 2020, the US trade import tariffs and trade barriers, together with the Brexit and the PFAS and nitrogen emissions problems in The Netherlands, remain the biggest risks for the economy. The increase in gross domestic product in The Netherlands is largely driven by domestic spending. Household consumption is expected to increase by an average of 1.9% per year in the coming year, the same as in 2019. Income and unemployment Disposable incomes in the Netherlands are expected to improve as a result of higher gross salaries for employees, the further reduction of income tax and a strong pick-up in employment. As a result of the tight labour market, salaries will increase by approximately 2.5% in 2019. Salaries are expected to increase further by an average of 2.8% in 2020. In combination with a reduction in taxes, this will lead to an expected improvement in purchasing power in The Netherlands. Unemployment in the Netherlands has fallen significantly since 2017, to a level of approximately 4.0% of the working population in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019. Unemployment is expected to rise slightly in 2020, to 3.6%. Inflation Inflation in The Netherlands has risen significantly in 2019 to a level of 2.7%, from a moderate level in previous years of 1.6% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2017. The increased inflation in 2019 was partly caused by increases in energy taxes and the increase in the low VAT rate (from 6% to 9%). In 2020, CPB (Federal Planning Bureau) expects the annual price increase to decrease to a level of 1.4%. Housing market The Dutch housing market remains cramped. House prices continue to rise, but less sharply than in recent years. In the third quarter of 2019, prices of existing owner-occupied homes were 6.3% higher nationwide than in the same quarter of 2018. In 2018, house prices still grew by 9.0% annually, the biggest increase since the credit crisis. The decline in the number of transactions of existing owner-occupied homes is levelling off. The number of transactions is expected to fall by 2.5% next year. Particularly in the large cities, the housing market is still cramped and the scarcity of new construction is continuing to increase. In addition to staff shortages in the construction industry, the nitrogen and PFAS problems in the Netherlands also play a role at the moment. Because the granting of permits has largely come to a standstill as a result of the aforementioned problems, delays have arisen in projects that are still in the preparatory stages and are difficult to make up for. The postponement of these projects is expected to lead to lower construction production, especially next year. Dutch demand for care Healthcare in the Netherlands is developing rapidly. The former building regime has been abolished. Instead, a normative funding system for the capital costs of healthcare has been introduced in the Netherlands. As a result, Dutch health care institutions have become responsible for the operation of the health care real estate. As a result of this reform, fewer and fewer users will gradually be using existing intramural care. If the health care institution is unable to maintain the occupancy rate of its health care property, it will lose both the reimbursement for the care and for housing and accommodation. This forces Dutch healthcare institutions to behave in a targeted and efficient manner. Renting care property has become an option in this respect. As a result of the extramuralisation of healthcare, a market has emerged in the Netherlands for investors in healthcare real estate. Market for Dutch health care real estate Dutch housing corporations are required to focus primarily on the operation of social housing, as a result of which this traditional Dutch health care real estate investor is forced to be much less active in this area. More and more housing cooperatives are disposing of their care-related properties and putting them at a distance. Stock exchange funds, pension funds and wealthy individuals are increasingly investing in Dutch healthcare real estate. In long-term care, private parties are emerging as an alternative to housing cooperatives. As a result of the extramuralisation of care, with the focus on staying at home for as long as possible, a strong demand has arisen in the Netherlands for the free sector of care apartments. As a result, a rapidly growing shortage of care apartments has arisen in a short period of time. The shortage of private care apartments in the Netherlands continues to grow. Due to the strong demand, the shortage in the Netherlands has increased to approximately 32,000 apartments. As long as this supply is not expanded, this shortage is expected to increase further to a level of approximately 52,000 homes in 2040. (1) Prepared by, and included in this half-yearly financial report in full and unaltered form, in agreement with Stadim cvba. Real estate report Care Property Invest NV/SA |141 The Dutch healthcare real estate market is estimated to be about the same size as the Dutch office market. The market is not only large, but also diverse, with extra- and intramural care homes and first-line and second-line care real estate. The first line of care is the general practitioner or physiotherapist, who are nowadays more and more often housed together in a health centre. An example of second-linecare is the hospital. Extra- and intramural care homes are also referred to as Care, while primary and secondary care are also referred to as Cure. Major plus points of Dutch care real estate are the relatively stable expectations with regard to returns, the economic insensitivity, the limited correlation with other real estate segments and the possibility of often concluding long-termrental agreements. Investment volume In 2019, the transaction volume in healthcare real estate is expected to reach a level of approximately €500 million. In 2018, approximately €950 million worth of care property was still purchased by investors. As a result, this brings the type of investment in 2019 to approximately the same level as in 2017. More and more healthcare institutions and housing cooperatives. The decline in investment volume in 2019 is largely due to a lack of high-quality properties. The majority of transactions concern care housing, with 83 % of the total volume. This brings the share of care housing in the residential investment market to 11 %. The share could have been much higher if more care housing had been built. As is the case for the residential investment market, international investors are increasingly interested in Dutch healthcare real estate. The international share of the transaction volume grew from 28 % to 38 % in 2019, largely due to a number of large transactions. An example of this is the transaction with the American company Heitman, which bought the residential care property De Leyhoeve in Tilburg for €84 million. In addition to American funds, (institutional) investors from countries such as Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg also contributed to the growth in the number of international investors. It is expected that these investors will continue to strengthen their position in the coming years. According to sector association Actiz, several billion in investments will be needed in the coming years to compensate for the housing shortage for the elderly in The Netherlands. The Dutch Senate has also denounced the need for housing for the elderly, based on the conviction that adding houses in this segment will lead to a better flow throughout the housing market. Only about a third of the transaction volume in healthcare real estate concerns new construction. The share of new construction fell from 41 % in 2018 to 36 % in 2019. As the expansion of the supply lags behind the growing demand for suitable housing for senior citizens, the shortage of these homes continues. Return In recent years the direct return of Dutch healthcare real estate (also called the cash flow return) has shown a relatively stable trend around a level of 5.50%. In 2019 this return also seems to have remained at a stable level. Interest rates on Dutch healthcare bonds, which are specifically invested in healthcare real estate, fluctuate between 5.00 and 6.50%. Many investors are primarily involved in funds because of the relative 'certainty' about the direct return. An important indication of this is the gross initial yield (BAR), i.e. the rental income in the first year of operation divided by the investment. In the market, a decline in the gross initial yield was still visible in 2018 compared to 2017. This decline in initial yields continued in 2019. The percentages below represent the 'prime A-1'gross initial yields applicable in the first half of 2018. For healthcare real estate, the starting point here is a 15-yearmarket-based rental agreement with a solvent tenant in a new building that is fully suitable for the healthcare operation in question and is situated in a good location. Primary health centres 5.60% Second-line centres 6.00% Intramural real estate 5.10% Extramural (residential) care real 4.25% estate Private (residential) care real 5.35% estate 142 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Real estate report 2. Analysis of the full consolidated property portfolio Amounts shown in euros. 31 December 2019 Acquisition Fair value Insured % Assured Rental income Insurance value (1) value value in received premium paid relation to fair value Belgium Investment properties in 267,315,679 284,403,034 0(2) 0% 13,666,846 0(2) operation Investment properties under 13,778,558 13,771,920 0 (2) 0% 0 0(2) development Finance leases in operation 220,512,548 286,714,450 91,263,843(3) 0% 15,150,984 0(2) Finance leases under 7,178,146 0 0(2) - 0 0(2) development The Netherlands Investment properties in 26,566,516 28,094,230 0(2) 0% 663,926 0(2) operation Investment properties under 27,866,546 29,290,521 0(2) - 0 0(2) development Total 563,217,992 642,274,155 267,365,427 0% 29,481,755 0 Real estate report Care Property Invest NV/SA |143 2.1 Geographical distribution GEOGRAPHICAL GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION DISTRIBUTION OF THE OF THE NUMBER OF NUMBER OF PROJECTS RESIDENTIAL UNITS 5% 2% 5% Flemish Region (BE) (1) 9% 8% Walloon Region (BE) 10% Brussels-Capital Region 85% 77% (BE) (2) 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 The Netherlands (NL) (3) On 31 December 2019, the finance lease 'Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers' in Middelkerke is still under development. On 31 December 2019, the investment property 'Nuance' in Vorst is still under development. On 31 December 2019 the investment properties 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), 'St. Josephkerk' in Hillegom and 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL) are still under development. For the definition of the acquisition value, reference is made to chapter 'IX. Glossary' on page 266. The necessary insurance policies should be concluded by the operator of the property (given the 'triple net' agreements) or are passed on so that the final costs are to be borne by the operator. In principle, the 10-year liability is covered by the general contractor of the project in question, however the Company, for hedging purposes in case of default by the contractor, has concluded itself an additional 10-year liability insurance for the entire project- the insured values refer only to the construction work covered by the 10-year liability for the projects: Lichtervelde: including administrative center, Hooglede: including municipal center, Hamme: including the substructure, Kapellen: including relaxation room and connecting building, Hamont-Achel: including connecting building and connection with flat no. 12, Oosteeklo: including vicarage,

Hemiksem: including the eligible part being 70.25% of the general contracting, Kontich: including renovation castle, Zulte: including connecting corridor, Lennik including community facilities, Hooglede (Gits) including day care centre, Sint-Niklaas (Priesteragie): including the substructure - Meise: including connecting corridor - Mol: including the 39 flats. All other insurances should, as determined in the contract, be concluded by the lessees. Over the 2019 financial year, Care Property Invest was able to include 10 additional investments in the consolidated real estate portfolio, of which 5 new developments. 2.2 Distribution of the number of projects per operator 3%2% 1% 3%2% 1% 4% 4% 4% 6% 4% 5% 7% 5% 67% 73% 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 The residential care centre 'Nuance' in Vorst, for which construction works have started on 15 September 2017, will be operated by a subsidiary of Anima Care nv (which is a full subsidiary of Ackermans & Van Haaren) after the provisional delivery. A subsidiary of the French listed company Korian. This operator was previously named 'Stepping Stones'. 2.3 Distribution of income received from rental and long lease agreements per operator 2%2% 1% 3% 3% 1% 3%3% 10% 3% 9% 47% 14% 54% 14% 15% 14% 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Belgium The Netherlands Anima Care (1) Valuas Zorggroep Armonea Ontzorgd Wonen Astor vzw Groep Korian Holding Charitable NPOs (vzw/ASBL) Nederland B.V. (2) PCSW (OCMW/ CPAS) De Gouden Leeuw Orelia Group Groep Qaly@Beersel Senior Living Group (2) Vulpia Care Group Résidence du Lac SA 144 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Real estate report 2.4 Breakdown of projects by the remaining term of the leasehold or rental period Financial year closed Number of projects ending on 31 December between 0 between 1 between between between > 20 years Total and 1 years and 5 years 5 and 10 10 and 15 15 and 20 years years years Belgium 0 0 22 22 17 37 98 Investment properties 0 0 0 1 1 16 18 in operation Financial leases 0 0 22 21 16 21 80 The Netherlands 0 0 0 0 3 1 4 Investment properties 0 0 0 0 3 1 4 in operation Total 0 0 22 22 20 38 102 (1) As at 31 December 2019, Care Property Invest has 110 effectively acquired projects in its portfolio, of which 102 were completed and

8 projects under development (The group of assisted living apartments 'Assistentiewoningen Welzijnshuis' in Middelkerke(BE), the residential care home 'Nuance' in Vorst (BE), the care residence 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), the care residence 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), the care residence 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), the care residence 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), the care residence St. Josephkerk in Hillegom(NL) and the care residence 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL).

As at 31 December 2019 the Company has also signed two projects under suspensory conditions (the projects 'La Reposée' in Mons(BE) and 'New Beaugency' in Bernissart(BE)). The first building right (of the initial real estate portfolio) will expire in 2026, i.e. within 6.51 years. The average remaining term of the contracts is 16.69 years(1). This period includes the remaining term of the building right which, for the contracts in the initial real estate portfolio, is equal to the remaining leasehold period and the remaining tenancy period. For the new projects, only the rental or leasehold period is taken into account. The average remaining term of finance leases is 14.94 years and that of investment properties 23.07 years. 2.5 Breakdown of income deriving from leasehold and rental agreements in function of their residual duration Real estate report Care Property Invest NV/SA |145 2.6 Breakdown of projects by age of the buildings Financial year closed on number of projects first occupied in 31 December in 2018 between 1 and 5 between 5 and > than 10 years Total years ago 10 years ago ago Belgium 1 9 30 58 98 Investment properties in 0 6 7 5 18 operation Financial leases 1 3 23 53 80 The Netherlands 0 0 0 4 4 Investment properties in 0 0 0 4 4 operation Investment properties 0 0 0 0 0 under development Total 1 9 30 62 102 (1) As at 31 December 2019, Care Property Invest has 110 effectively acquired projects in its portfolio, of which 102 were completed and

8 projects under development (The group of assisted living apartments 'Assistentiewoningen Welzijnshuis' in Middelkerke(BE), the residential care home 'Nuance' in Vorst (BE), the care residence 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), the care residence 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), the care residence 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), the care residence 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), the care residence St. Josephkerk in Hillegom(NL) and the care residence 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL).

As at 31 December 2019 the Company has also signed two projects under suspensory conditions (the projects 'La Reposée' in Mons(BE) and 'New Beaugency' in Bernissart(BE)). 2.7 Occupancy rate Due to the increasing demand for modified forms of housing for the elderly, the buildings have few, if any voids and enjoy a very high occupancy rate. The vast majority of contracts concluded are 'triple net' contracts, as a result of which the ground rent or rental charge is always due in full, regardless of the actual occupancy rate. This implies that the economic occupancy rate of these projects is always 100% (1). Any voids of the residential units therefore have no impact on the revenues generated by the Company. Therefore the Company can confirm that the general occupancy rate of its investment properties and finance leases amounts to 100% on 31 December 2019. (1) Care Property Invest only encounters a vacancy risk with the project 'Tilia' in Gullegem. The vacancy rate for the 'Tilia' project is therefore negligible in the entire portfolio. It was completely occupied on both 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019, so there were no vacancies. With respect to the projects in the initial real estate portfolio, the risk lies with the counterparty. The Company receives Financial year closed on 31 December Belgium Investment properties in operation Financial leases The Netherlands Investment properties in operation Investment properties under development Income to be received for the period 0-1 years 1-5 years 5-10 years 10-15 years 15-20 years > 20 years total 24,286,373 97,145,493 117,689,681 101,568,965 88,145,684 79,981,541 508,817,738 13,510,517 54,042,067 67,552,584 66,954,831 63,709,269 61,232,491 327,001,759 10,775,856 43,103,426 50,137,097 34,614,134 24,436,415 18,749,051 181,815,979 1,489,480 5,957,920 7,447,400 7,447,400 6,837,012 2,755,507 31,934,720 1,489,480 5,957,920 7,447,400 7,447,400 6,837,012 2,755,507 31,934,720 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 the ground rent, whether or not a certain vacancy exists. For the new projects as well, the Company tries to shift this risk entirely or for a large part to the counterparty. 2.8 Insured value of the real estate For the buildings that the Company develops or has developed itself, the Company contracts CAR insurance as well as liability insurance during the construction phase. 10-year liability insurance is contracted from the date that the projects are made available. The premiums paid by Care Property Invest are all paid by the operator. The lease-, tenancy and provision contracts include an obligation for all leaseholders, tenants and parties to which the property is made available to contract the necessary fire insurance for the new construction value. The insurance obligation for real estate that is shown in investment properties is also borne by the leaseholder or tenant (operator), in accordance with the requirements included in the lease contracts or Total (1) 25,775,853 103,103,413 125,137,081 109,016,365 94,982,696 82,737,048 540,752,458 The balance includes the remaining lease and rental income as at 31 December 2019 on the basis of the non-index-linked ground rent, respectively the rental remuneration for the entire remaining term of the contract (due dates not split) and with regard to the project for which the Company bears the risk of voids ('Tilia' in Gullegem), taking into account an occupancy rate of 100%. tenancy agreements. Care Property Invest therefore pays no insurance premiums for these buildings. The Company exercises control over the compliance of the operators with their insurance obligations.. 146 | Care Property Invest NV/SA Real estate report 2.9 Breakdown by building In compliance with Article 30 of the RREC Law, no more than 20% of the consolidated assets may be invested in property that constitutes a single property unit. As at 31 December 2019, Care Property Invest did not exceed the legal limit of 20% laid down in Article 30 of the RREC Law. The Company takes this legal provision into consideration with every acquisition it makes and the order in which these investments are made. Investment properties 100% 2 3 Occupancy rate 12 13 4 16 1 5 6 €298.17 million 11 18 Fair value portfolio 15 7 14 17 10 8 19 11