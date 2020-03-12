Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareDx, Inc    CDNA

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareDx Joins National Kidney Foundation on World Kidney Day to Support Kidney Transplant Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leader in precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today honors World Kidney Day and reinforces commitment to the kidney transplant community.

World Kidney Day is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide. CareDx celebrates World Kidney Day by hosting the National Kidney Foundation Walk Breakfast to raise awareness and funds for the Kidney Walk in San Francisco.

CareDx’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sasha King, was announced by NKF as the 2020 San Francisco Kidney Walk Chair. The Kidney Walk will be held on Sunday, June 14th at the Embarcadero Plaza.

“CareDx is a true partner to the transplant community, with incredible patient centricity. I applaud their focus on patient advocacy and dedication to kidney care,” said Doris Lew, National Kidney Foundation Community Outreach Coordinator and kidney transplant recipient.

“CareDx is deeply entrenched with the kidney community, and we are glad to bring a focus on transplant education to World Kidney Day,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer. “I am honored to be the San Francisco chair for the 2020 Kidney Walk. I look forward to continue working with the NKF to provide kidney transplant patients with the resources and innovations to help improve their lives.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com 

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAREDX, INC
07:01aCareDx Joins National Kidney Foundation on World Kidney Day to Support Kidney..
GL
03/05CareDx Brings Personalized Care to Transplant with the Launch of KIRA Immuno-..
GL
02/28CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/28CAREDX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/27CAREDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27CAREDX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27CareDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
02/26NEW AJT PUBLICATION : AlloSure is the Only cfDNA Test Proven to Differentiate Am..
GL
02/13CareDx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Febru..
GL
02/11CareDx's Patent Rights Upheld By Delaware Court
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 M
EBIT 2020 -21,6 M
Net income 2020 -20,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,3x
P/E ratio 2021 812x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 812 M
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 18,94  $
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 138%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter K. Maag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reginald Seeto President & Chief Business Officer
Paul Ciccolella Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREDX, INC-12.19%812
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-29.81%8 555
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-13.17%5 941
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.6.86%3 742
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION0.73%3 731
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.07%2 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group