CareDx and Johns Hopkins Partner on AlloSure Lung Surveillance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) and Johns Hopkins University, announced today the launch of the ALARM (AlloSure Lung Allograft Remote Monitoring) Partnership.



With the COVID 19 pandemic, there has been an emergent need to implement patient home isolation to reduce the risk of community spread and exposure to the dangerous virus. For high-risk populations who need close medical monitoring, Johns Hopkins has adopted CareDx’s RemoTraC for their kidney, heart, and lung transplant patients. RemoTraC provides home blood draws for routine transplant surveillance tests for their immunosuppressed transplant patients. For lung transplant patients, RemoTraC and AlloSure (dd-cfDNA) provide a potential alternative to clinical diagnostics such as bronchoscopic biopsies that have to be performed in the hospital setting. This avoids exposure to a group setting that can be associated with health care facility waiting rooms and invasive procedure rooms.

CareDx has offered AlloSure for lung transplant patients under compassionate use since February 2019. During the COVID-19, crisis Johns Hopkins will partner with CareDx to launch the ALARM Partnership to measure the impact of AlloSure and RemoTraC on their lung transplant patients.

“Lung transplant patients are at the highest risk of infections and rejection, so they need close monitoring and care. We are glad to partner with CareDx to offer remote solutions to this highest need group of patients,” said Pali Shah, MD, clinical director of Johns Hopkins Lung Transplant Program.

“CareDx has offered AlloSure to the lung transplant population as compassionate use, and we are now seeing the broader need with RemoTraC during these unique times,” said Sham Dholakia, SVP Medical Affairs at CareDx. “We are glad to provide continued support to the transplant community and further the science necessary to improve long term outcomes.”

