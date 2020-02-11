Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareDx, Inc    CDNA

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/10 04:00:00 pm
24.28 USD   +0.62%
07:01aCareDx's Patent Rights Upheld By Delaware Court
GL
02/04CareDx Launches AiTraC Conference
GL
01/13CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CareDx's Patent Rights Upheld By Delaware Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that on February 10, 2020, Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware recommended the denial of Natera Inc.’s and Eurofins Viracor, Inc.’s motions to dismiss CareDx’s patent infringement complaints against them.

CareDx alleges that both Natera’s and Viracor’s organ transplant products infringe CareDx’s patent rights. Natera and Viracor argued to the court that those patents are invalid because they allegedly cover ineligible subject matter. The court rejected their attack on the patents, explaining that the patents state that the invention is a “new, more accurate and useful analytic method” to help determine if a transplanted organ is rejected. The Court stated that the patents do not merely claim as the invention an unprotectable natural law.  

CareDx is very pleased with the court’s decision and is confident in the intellectual property rights protecting its industry leading organ transplant surveillance products. Edward Reines, counsel for CareDx, stated that “the Delaware court’s decision properly upholds CareDx’s patent rights with a well-reasoned legal analysis.” He further commented that “on the heels of CareDx’s success in its false advertising case against Natera, this courtroom success is another key step in its enforcement of its valid patent rights to protect its organ transplant surveillance products.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAREDX, INC
07:01aCareDx's Patent Rights Upheld By Delaware Court
GL
02/04CareDx Launches AiTraC Conference
GL
01/13CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
01/13CAREDX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10CareDx's AlloSeq cfDNA Awarded CE Mark Approval
GL
01/09CareDx Leadership at ASTS Meeting
GL
01/08CareDx's False Advertising Complaint Upheld By Court
GL
2019CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
2019CAREDX : Supports Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Kidney Transplant Patients
AQ
2019CareDx Supports Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Kidney Transplant Patients
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 127 M
EBIT 2019 -25,8 M
Net income 2019 -23,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -88,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,05x
Capitalization 1 030 M
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,20  $
Last Close Price 24,28  $
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter K. Maag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reginald Seeto President & Chief Business Officer
Paul Ciccolella Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
James P. Yee Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREDX, INC12.56%1 026
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.1.04%7 422
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION5.53%4 236
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-15.97%2 833
INVITAE CORPORATION49.85%1 888
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.12.57%1 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group