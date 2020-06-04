Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareDx, Inc    CDNA

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareDx to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference.

CareDx’s management is scheduled to take part in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:20 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.caredxinc.com/.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAREDX, INC
07:01aCareDx to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/28CareDx to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/27CAREDX : Presents the Latest AlloSure Data in Virtual Meetings
AQ
05/15CareDx's AlloSeq Tx 17 Awarded CE Mark Approval
GL
05/14CAREDX : and Veracyte Announce Exclusive Partnership for Transplant Rejection Te..
BU
05/07CareDx Brings the Transplant Patient Community Together
GL
05/05CareDx Collaborates with Weill Cornell Medicine to Lead the Development and C..
GL
04/30CAREDX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30CAREDX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04/30CAREDX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 442 M 1 442 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,20 $
Last Close Price 32,94 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter K. Maag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reginald Seeto President & Chief Business Officer
Paul Ciccolella Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREDX, INC52.71%1 442
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-3.40%13 378
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.8.64%8 029
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION32.55%5 032
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.16.22%4 708
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION1.13%4 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group