Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA)

07/22/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital Research released a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s diagnostic test, AlloSure, is “fundamentally incapable of identifying the most common type of kidney rejection.” Moreover, the report stated that AlloSure revenues are derived from “protocol usage in clinical testing, which is suffering 20-30% quarterly attrition.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.83, or nearly 13%, to close at $32.57 on July 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CareDx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
