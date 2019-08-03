Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CareDx, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA). This investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital published a report questioning the efficacy and safety of CareDx’s AlloSure diagnostic test. More specifically, the report accuses AlloSure of being ineffective in diagnosing kidney rejection and dangerous if used as directed by the Company. According to the report “[e]very single clinical paper and study of AlloSure leads, in our view, to one inescapable conclusion: AlloSure is an utter failure as a comprehensive biomarker of rejection.” On this news, CareDx’s share price fell $4.83, or 12.9%, to close at $32.57 on July 16, 2019.

