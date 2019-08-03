Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareDx Inc    CDNA

CAREDX INC

(CDNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CareDx, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 09:16am EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA). This investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital published a report questioning the efficacy and safety of CareDx’s AlloSure diagnostic test. More specifically, the report accuses AlloSure of being ineffective in diagnosing kidney rejection and dangerous if used as directed by the Company. According to the report “[e]very single clinical paper and study of AlloSure leads, in our view, to one inescapable conclusion: AlloSure is an utter failure as a comprehensive biomarker of rejection.” On this news, CareDx’s share price fell $4.83, or 12.9%, to close at $32.57 on July 16, 2019.

If you acquired CareDx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAREDX INC
09:16aKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/01CAREDX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CAREDX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/01CAREDX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/24CAREDX Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
07/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. ..
BU
07/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, I..
BU
07/17CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Car..
PR
07/16CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Inves..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 125 M
EBIT 2019 -19,8 M
Net income 2019 -22,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -62,0x
P/E ratio 2020 3 501x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,81x
Capitalization 1 484 M
Chart CAREDX INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,60  $
Last Close Price 35,01  $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter K. Maag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reginald Seeto President & Chief Business Officer
Michael D. Goldberg Independent Chairman
Michael Bell Chief Financial Officer
James P. Yee Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREDX INC39.26%1 484
GUARDANT HEALTH INC144.91%8 434
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP74.86%4 362
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC168.02%2 930
INVITAE CORP--.--%2 434
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-0.82%1 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group