Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 16, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital Research released a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s diagnostic test, AlloSure, is “fundamentally incapable of identifying the most common type of kidney rejection.” Moreover, the report stated that AlloSure revenues are derived from “protocol usage in clinical testing, which is suffering 20-30% quarterly attrition.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.83, or nearly 13%, to close at $32.57 on July 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

