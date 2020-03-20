Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareDx, Inc    CDNA

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New AJT Publication: AlloSure Monitors First Patient Retransplanted After Anti-PD-L1 Cancer Therapy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:06am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today that the American Journal of Transplantation (AJT) published a case report from Johns Hopkins on a successful kidney retransplantation in a patient who experienced rejection of a first kidney transplant after undergoing immune-stimulating therapy for the treatment of metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). AlloSure was used following the retransplantation to monitor for allograft rejection.

This case study examines a patient who developed CSCC seven years after an initial kidney transplantation. Over the next 18 years the patient underwent multiple pharmacologic and surgical interventions for the treatment of multiple CSCCs, but the disease continued to progress. The patient was then treated with an anti-PDL1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), which stimulates immune system activity. Two months after initiation of the ICI, the patient experienced acute rejection of the transplanted kidney, which was then surgically removed. The patient remained on ICI therapy for another seven months and achieved a complete response. Four years later the patient underwent a kidney retransplantation and was monitored using AlloSure. 10.5 months following the retransplantation, the patient has had successful allograft function.

“Use of checkpoint inhibitors in transplant patients is new, and this is the first case of a re-transplanted patient. I am glad we had AlloSure to monitor the health of this patient,” said Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins. “This AJT published case study is exciting because it provides evidence that patients who have previously received immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer can successfully undergo kidney retransplantation.”

“CareDx supports the continued innovation in transplant care, and continue to support centers like Johns Hopkins in driving the body of science behind AlloSure clinical utility,” said Sham Dholakia, SVP Medical Affairs at CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAREDX, INC
01:06aNEW AJT PUBLICATION : AlloSure Monitors First Patient Retransplanted After Anti-..
AQ
01:06aNEW AJT PUBLICATION : AlloSure Monitors First Patient Retransplanted After Anti-..
GL
03/17CAREDX LAUNCHES REMOTRAC : Home-Based Monitoring of Transplant Patients
GL
03/12CareDx Joins National Kidney Foundation on World Kidney Day to Support Kidney..
GL
03/05CareDx Brings Personalized Care to Transplant with the Launch of KIRA Immuno-..
GL
02/28CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/28CAREDX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/27CAREDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27CAREDX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27CareDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 M
EBIT 2020 -20,7 M
Net income 2020 -18,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,4x
P/E ratio 2021 695x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,21x
Capitalization 695 M
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 16,21  $
Spread / Highest target 264%
Spread / Average Target 178%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter K. Maag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reginald Seeto President & Chief Business Officer
Paul Ciccolella Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Bell Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREDX, INC-35.37%598
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-20.66%5 852
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-59.02%5 608
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-19.94%2 803
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION-5.00%2 762
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-37.40%2 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group