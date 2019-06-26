Log in
US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx

06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BRISBANE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced the addition of a new transplant patent to the company’s intellectual property portfolio.

US 10,329,607

Title: Non-invasive diagnosis of graft rejection in organ transplant patients

Issued June 25, 2019

“CareDx continues to collaborate with a wide range of leading researchers in transplantation to bring innovation and advance the science in the field,” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. “This latest patent extends our position as the leading provider of genomics-based information in transplantation. Our strong leadership position allows us to focus on our commitment to improve outcomes for transplant patients.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Commercial Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
David Clair
Westwicke Partners
646-277-1266
david.clair@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
