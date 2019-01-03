Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Career Education Corp.    CECO

CAREER EDUCATION CORP. (CECO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Career Education Corporation : Reaches Significant Agreements to Resolve Multi-State Inquiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 06:56pm CET

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) today announced that it has reached agreements with attorneys general from 48 states and the District of Columbia to bring closure to the multi-state attorneys general inquiry on-going since January 2014. As part of the agreements the Company expressly denied any allegations of wrongdoing or liability. In addition, the attorneys general have provided a release of potential claims that they may have brought.

“The resolution of this open inquiry is an important milestone for the Company that coincides with the completion last month of a multi-year process of teaching out and closing our transitional campuses.” said Todd Nelson, Chief Executive Officer. “We have remained steadfast in our belief that we can work with the attorneys general to demonstrate the quality of our institutions and our commitment to students.”

In connection with these agreements, the Company expects to record a total pre-tax charge of $6.3 million, consisting of (i) a $5.0 million payment to the attorneys general to cover expenses incurred during the course of their inquiry over the last five years (which the attorneys general will distribute as they elect), and (ii) the write-off of approximately $1.3 million of accounts receivable. Although the Company agreed to forgo efforts to collect on approximately $556 million of old accounts receivable that were incurred during the last 30 years by students at more than 100 campuses who reside in participating states, all but approximately $1.3 million of these old accounts receivable were written-off in prior reporting periods in the ordinary course of the Company’s operations. The agreement to forgo efforts to collect on previously written-off receivables does not require additional write-off expense to the Company’s financial statements.

The agreements build upon the significant compliance monitoring processes the Company has adopted over the past several years with commitments to a number of additional operational initiatives that will benefit our students. Our future students will receive additional informational resources on important policies, academic program information and financial aid information during the enrollment process and an enhanced refund policy all of which to the extent not already implemented the Company plans to implement over the next six months.

The Company will work with a third-party administrator over the next three years who will provide ongoing oversight and review of the Company’s implementation of the terms of the agreements. The Company will reimburse the administrator a total of $2.0 million for fees and expenses to be paid over the next three years.

The Company has entered into agreements with the attorneys general of all states except for New York and California. The state of California is expected, per its own procedures, to enter into a stipulated judgment with the Company at a later date reflecting the terms of the agreements and as a result the amounts above include California. The Company had previously entered into an agreement with the attorney general of New York.

For further information and additional detail the Company refers you to the Form 8-K which was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the agreements with the attorneys general.

About Career Education Corporation

Career Education’s academic institutions offer a quality education to a diverse student population in a variety of disciplines through online, campus-based and blended learning programs. Career Education institutions are committed to providing a quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAREER EDUCATION CORP.
06:57pCAREER EDUCATION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
06:56pCAREER EDUCATION CORPORATION : Reaches Significant Agreements to Resolve Multi-S..
BU
2018CAREER EDUCATION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination ..
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION : Students Land Local Jobs by Gaining Skills Employers Need
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2018CAREER EDUCATION CORPORATION : Reports Results for Third Quarter and Year to Dat..
BU
2018CAREER EDUCATION CORPORATION : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 580 M
EBIT 2018 74,0 M
Net income 2018 58,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,90
P/E ratio 2019 10,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 802 M
Chart CAREER EDUCATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Career Education Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREER EDUCATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,2 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd S. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Lally Chairman
Ashish R. Ghia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave C. Czeszewski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis H. Chookaszian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREER EDUCATION CORP.0.00%802
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-2.59%14 744
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC-2.79%4 499
KROTON EDUCACIONAL4.28%4 018
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC0.79%3 441
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC0.00%2 783
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.