CAREER EDUCATION CORP.

(CECO)
Career Education Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 7

07/17/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and 2019 outlook later that evening at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.careered.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-378-6484 (domestic) or 1-412-542-4179 (international). Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.careered.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Career Education Corporation

Career Education’s academic institutions offer a quality education to a diverse student population in a variety of disciplines through online, campus-based and blended learning programs. Our two regionally accredited universities – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and American InterContinental University (“AIU”) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels. Both universities predominantly serve students online with career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® adaptive learning platform. Career Education is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

A listing of university locations and web links to these institutions can be found at www.careered.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 603 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 82,5 M
Finance 2019 65,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 1 388 M
Managers
NameTitle
Todd S. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Lally Chairman
Ashish R. Ghia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave C. Czeszewski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis H. Chookaszian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREER EDUCATION CORP.74.17%1 371
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)39.81%21 297
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC26.64%5 622
KROTON EDUCACIONAL32.47%5 126
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC61.86%3 912
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC6.43%3 475
