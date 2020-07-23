Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Carel Industries S.p.A.    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carel Industries S p A : A virtual launch event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

The launch event for µChiler Process, the new solution for the complete management of air/water and water/water process chillers with on-off and/or continuous modulation compressors (BLDC), was held on 16 July. The event took place online, so as to ensure social distancing, yet still maintained the same live event format, with the product presentation and a game at the end.

'We had planned to present µChiler Process at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort, and we would have loved to have been able to do it in style', commented Enrico Boscaro, Group Marketing Manager - HVAC Industrial. 'Presenting it online however was not a makeshift solution, rather a way to respond to the current situation using available technologies. It was our first virtual event, and we worked hard to try and make it special for all of our guests'.

The μChiller Process system represents the ideal solution for the management of HVAC systems in process industries, and combines the reliability of traditional design with innovative elements that ensure high efficiency and connectivity. The solution will be available from the end of July, in three different models: basic, enhanced and high efficiency. This differentiation allows different levels to be proposed according to market needs.

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
05:06aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : A virtual launch event
PU
05/13CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Consolidated revenues in line with the first quarter of..
PU
05/08CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved th..
PU
05/04CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Mr. Nicola Biondo is the new CFO of the Group
PU
04/20CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the 2019 Finan..
PU
04/05CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Updated Documents available to the public for the Gener..
PU
03/27CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Additions to the notice of call to the Shareholders' Me..
PU
03/23CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Update on the activities of the CAREL Group production ..
PU
03/18CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Sharehold..
PU
03/12CAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : reports solid revenue growth in 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 326 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 46,9 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 860 M 1 860 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 689
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,80 €
Last Close Price 16,06 €
Spread / Highest target -1,62%
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,62%
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rossi Luciani Luigi Chairman
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Nalini Deputy Chairman
Giovanni Costa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.15.87%1 860
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.81%24 332
HEXAGON AB12.00%24 290
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.15%19 755
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.44%14 509
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED95.38%12 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group