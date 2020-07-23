Carel Industries S p A : A virtual launch event

The launch event for µChiler Process, the new solution for the complete management of air/water and water/water process chillers with on-off and/or continuous modulation compressors (BLDC), was held on 16 July. The event took place online, so as to ensure social distancing, yet still maintained the same live event format, with the product presentation and a game at the end.

'We had planned to present µChiler Process at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort, and we would have loved to have been able to do it in style', commented Enrico Boscaro, Group Marketing Manager - HVAC Industrial. 'Presenting it online however was not a makeshift solution, rather a way to respond to the current situation using available technologies. It was our first virtual event, and we worked hard to try and make it special for all of our guests'.

The μChiller Process system represents the ideal solution for the management of HVAC systems in process industries, and combines the reliability of traditional design with innovative elements that ensure high efficiency and connectivity. The solution will be available from the end of July, in three different models: basic, enhanced and high efficiency. This differentiation allows different levels to be proposed according to market needs.