Carel Industries S p A : Updated Documents available to the public for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 20th of April 2020

Updated Documents available to the public for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 20th of April 2020.

Brugine, 5 April 2020 - Pursuant to the recent provisions regarding the conduct of Shareholders' Meetings of listed companies (Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, art. 106), please note that on 27 March 2020 CAREL Industries S.p.A. announced that the participation of the shareholders to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 20 April 2020, at 11:00 am, in a single call, will only be possible by proxy conferred to the Designated Representative, identified, pursuant to article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and to art. 10 of the Articles of Association, as Spafid S.p.A., excluding, therefore, The physical participation or the participation through remote connection systems of individual shareholders. For further information concerning the methods of participation to the Shareholders' meeting through the conferral of the proxy to the Designated Representative, please refer to the press release published on 27 March 2020 related to additions to the Notice of Call.

In order to allow the participation to the Shareholders' meeting with the aforementioned methods, the Company announces that,

today the updated versions of the following documents have been made available to the public on the website - www.carel.com, in the

"Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section:

Proxy to the Designated Representative form

The Reports of the Board of Directors concerning the items No. 1 and 2 on the Shareholders' meeting agenda

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage, www.emarketstorage.com

