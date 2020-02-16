Euroshop 2020: the new-generation solutions and services for commercial refrigeration

Euroshop 2020 marks an important milestone for CAREL; at the show, the company will be presenting significant enhancements to its offering for commercial refrigeration, in the food retail and food service segments, with important innovations in both control solutions and digital services. 'Better control, better environment is the theme that perfectly reflects our goals and the results we aim to achieve, as can be seen tangibly in the innovations on show at Euroshop 2020', commented Alessandro Greggio, CAREL

Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer - Refrigeration. 'CAREL's control systems and the innovations that support them are in fact designed to support the HVAC/R industry with solutions that increasingly enable reductions in energy consumption, environmental impact and operating costs for our customers and end users.'

At the forefront of the news on show at stand 16E01 are iJ, the new control platform for commercial refrigeration, and RED, the new-generation CAREL digital services platform. Heos, the CAREL control solution for the development of semi plug-in and air-cooled plug-in waterloop systems, has been extended to include Heosbox, the new condensing unit entirely conceived and developed by CAREL, and Heosone, designed for medium- and low-capacity commercial and professional refrigerated units that use propane as the refrigerant. Finally, the range of local monitoring systems has also been extended with boss micro, and the solutions for centralised refrigerated cabinets now also include MPXzero, the new entry level controller, and MPXone advanced, enhanced with built-in management of electronic expansion valves.

euroshop.carel.com