CareTech Holdings plc    CTH   GB00B0KWHQ09

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC (CTH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 03:00:24 am
335 GBp   -2.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CareTech : CMA Clears Cambian Acquisition

02/08/2019 | 02:16am EST

For immediate release

8 February 2019

CareTech Holdings PLC

('CareTech' or 'the Company')

CMA Clears Cambian Acquisition

CareTech Holdings PLC (AIM: CTH), a pioneering provider of specialist social care and education services in the UK, welcomes this morning's announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') that it has unconditionally cleared the Company's acquisition of Cambian Group PLC ('Cambian'), a transaction that completed on 19 October 2018.

Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman of CareTech, commented:

'We are delighted by the CMA's decision and would like to place on record our appreciation to all involved during the CMA process particularly the executive teams at CareTech and Cambian. We will now move forward with the integration, creating value for all our stakeholders through the highest quality service offerings and significant synergies.'

For further information, please contact:

CareTech Holdings PLC 01707 601800

Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman

Gareth Dufton, Interim Group Finance Director

Ashurst (Legal Adviser) 020 7638 1111

Ross Mackenzie

Karen Davies

Buchanan (PR Adviser) 020 7466 5000

Mark Court

Sophie Wills

Tilly Abraham

Panmure Gordon (Nomad and Joint Broker)020 7886 2500

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Charles Leigh-Pemberton

WH Ireland (Joint Broker)020 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden

Chris Viggor

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings plc is a leading provider of specialist social care services, supporting adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in more than 330 specialist services around the UK.

Committed to the highest standards of care and care governance, CareTech provides its innovative care pathways covering adult learning disabilities, specialist services, young people residential services, foster care and learning services.

On 19 October 2018, CareTech acquired Cambian Group, which has a specific focus on children with high acuity, challenging behaviours and complex care requirements. Cambian looks after 2,000 children across a portfolio of 224 residential facilities, specialist schools and fostering offices located in England and Wales.

CareTech, which was founded in 1993, began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2005 under the ticker symbol CTH. Its property portfolio comprises more than 200 properties.

For further information please visit: www.caretech-uk.com

Disclaimer

CareTech Holdings plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:14:12 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 383 M
EBIT 2019 52,3 M
Net income 2019 22,3 M
Debt 2019 329 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
P/E ratio 2020 13,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 373 M
