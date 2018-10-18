Admission is being sought as a result of the proposed reverse takeover of Cambian Group plc ('Cambian' and, following completion of the acquisition by CareTech, the 'Enlarged Group') (the 'Acquisition').

CareTech is a leading provider of specialist social care services, supporting adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in approximately 330 specialist services around the UK. The Company provides care pathways through five divisions covering adult learning disabilities, specialist services, young people residential services, foster care and learning services.

Cambian is a leading UK children's specialist education and behavioural health service provider. Cambian's services have a specific focus on children who present high severity needs with challenging behaviours and complex care requirements across a portfolio of 222 residential facilities.

Cambian's service offering and geographical coverage is highly complementary to CareTech's which will provide the Enlarged Group with a nationwide integrated care pathway focused on higher acuity social care. The combined operational expertise of the Enlarged Group is expected to better service local authority partners, deliver strong user outcomes, implement positive staff engagement and result in improved care quality.

The Enlarged Group's main country of operation is the United Kingdom.