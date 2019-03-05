Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CareTech Holdings plc    CTH   GB00B0KWHQ09

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

(CTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 07:31:12 am
348 GBp   +0.29%
07:35aCARETECH : Result of AGM
PU
02:10aCARETECH : AGM Statement
PU
02/08CARETECH : UK competition watchdog clears CareTech-Cambian deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CareTech : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:35am EST

For immediate release 5 March 2019

CareTech Holdings PLC

('CareTech', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

CareTech Holdings PLC (AIM: CTH), a pioneering provider of specialist social care and education services in the UK,announces that, at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

CareTech Holdings PLC 01707 601800

Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman

Gareth Dufton, Interim Group Finance Director

Buchanan (PR Adviser) 020 7466 5000

Mark Court

Sophie Wills

Tilly Abraham

Panmure Gordon (Nomad and Joint Broker)020 7886 2500

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Charles Leigh-Pemberton

WH Ireland (Joint Broker)020 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden

Chris Viggor

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings plc is a leading provider of specialist social care services, supporting around 4500 adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in more than 550 residential facilities and specialist schools around the UK and employing approximately 10,000 staff.

Committed to the highest standards of care and care governance, CareTech provides its innovative care pathways covering adult learning disabilities, specialist services, young people residential services, education services, foster care and learning services.

CareTech, which was founded in 1993, began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2005 under the ticker symbol CTH.

For further information please visit: www.caretech-uk.com

Disclaimer

CareTech Holdings plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
07:35aCARETECH : Result of AGM
PU
02:10aCARETECH : AGM Statement
PU
02/08CARETECH : UK competition watchdog clears CareTech-Cambian deal
RE
02/08CARETECH : CMA Clears Cambian Acquisition
PU
01/23CARETECH : Board Appointment
PU
01/11CARETECH : Block listing Interim Review
PU
2018CARETECH : Michael Hill
PU
2018CARETECH : Preliminary Results
PU
2018CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2018CARETECH : Notification of Full Year Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 390 M
EBIT 2019 52,2 M
Net income 2019 22,3 M
Debt 2019 320 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,17
P/E ratio 2020 13,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 383 M
Chart CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CareTech Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haroon Rashid Sheikh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farouq Rashid Sheikh Executive Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
John Joseph Ivers Chief Operating Officer
Gareth Norman Dufton Group Finance Director
Junaid Bajwa Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC1.17%504
ORPÉA16.90%7 519
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-1.64%1 271
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC15.31%897
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC1.37%645
HUMANA AB16.00%397
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.