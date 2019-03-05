CareTech : Result of AGM

For immediate release 5 March 2019

CareTech Holdings PLC

('CareTech', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

CareTech Holdings PLC (AIM: CTH), a pioneering provider of specialist social care and education services in the UK,announces that, at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

CareTech Holdings PLC 01707 601800

Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman

Gareth Dufton, Interim Group Finance Director

Buchanan (PR Adviser) 020 7466 5000

Mark Court

Sophie Wills

Tilly Abraham

Panmure Gordon (Nomad and Joint Broker)020 7886 2500

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Charles Leigh-Pemberton

WH Ireland (Joint Broker)020 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden

Chris Viggor

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings plc is a leading provider of specialist social care services, supporting around 4500 adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in more than 550 residential facilities and specialist schools around the UK and employing approximately 10,000 staff.

Committed to the highest standards of care and care governance, CareTech provides its innovative care pathways covering adult learning disabilities, specialist services, young people residential services, education services, foster care and learning services.

CareTech, which was founded in 1993, began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2005 under the ticker symbol CTH.

For further information please visit: www.caretech-uk.com