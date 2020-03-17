CareTech : Result of AGM

17 March 2020

CareTech Holdings PLC

('CareTech' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

CareTech Holdings PLC (AIM: CTH), a pioneering provider of specialist social care and education services to adults and children in the UK, announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all proposed resolutions were duly passed.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings plc is a leading provider of specialist social care and education services, supporting around 4,500 adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in more than 550 residential facilities and specialist schools around the UK and employing approximately 10,000 staff.

Committed to the highest standards of care and care governance, CareTech provides its innovative care pathways covering; Adult learning disabilities and specialist services; Children's residential and education services; and foster care.

CareTech, which was founded in 1993, began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2005 under the ticker symbol CTH.

