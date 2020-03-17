Log in
CareTech Holdings PLC

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

(CTH)
  Report
03/17
315 GBp   -4.55%
CareTech : Result of AGM

03/17/2020
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Result of AGM
Released 11:10 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4461G
CareTech Holdings PLC
17 March 2020

17 March 2020

CareTech Holdings PLC

('CareTech' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

CareTech Holdings PLC (AIM: CTH), a pioneering provider of specialist social care and education services to adults and children in the UK, announces that at the Group's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all proposed resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

CareTech Holdings PLC 01707 601800

Farouq Sheikh, Executive Chairman

Christopher Dickinson, Group Finance Director

Consilium Strategic Communications 020 3709 5700

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

Angela Gray

Panmure Gordon (Nomad and Joint Broker)020 7886 2500

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Charles Leigh-Pemberton

WH Ireland (Joint Broker)020 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden

Jessica Cave

Matthew Chan

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings plc is a leading provider of specialist social care and education services, supporting around 4,500 adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in more than 550 residential facilities and specialist schools around the UK and employing approximately 10,000 staff.

Committed to the highest standards of care and care governance, CareTech provides its innovative care pathways covering; Adult learning disabilities and specialist services; Children's residential and education services; and foster care.

CareTech, which was founded in 1993, began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2005 under the ticker symbol CTH.

For further information please visit: www.caretech-uk.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RAGJRMBTMTMBBRM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Result of AGM - RNS

Disclaimer

CareTech Holdings plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:19 UTC
