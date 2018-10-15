NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 15 October 2018

CareTech Holdings PLC ('CareTech')

Result of CareTech General Meeting

CareTech is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier today in connection with the acquisition of Cambian Group plc ('Cambian') (the 'Transaction') and the renewal of certain share allotment authorities, all resolutions were duly passed in accordance with the terms set out in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the combined prospectus and AIM admission document published by CareTech on 19 September 2018 (the 'Prospectus'). Details of resolutions passed are set out in the Notice of General Meeting.

Further details of the Transaction can be found in the Prospectus which is available on the CareTech website at www.caretech-uk.com and in the announcement released by CareTech and Cambian on 16 August 2018 ('Transaction Announcement') and in the announcement released by CareTech on 19 September 2018 (each in connection with the Transaction).

The table below sets out the voting results in respect of the resolutions (which were taken on a poll):

Resolution Votes for* % for** Votes against % against** Total votes cast % of ISC voted** Votes withheld*** 1 Approval of the Acquisition 48,308,421 99.72 137,265 0.28 48,445,686 64.00 0 2 Authority to allot shares in connection with the Acquisition 48,308,421 99.72 137,265 0.28 48,445,686 64.00 0 3 Authority to allot shares up to a specified level, conditional on completion of the Acquisition 48,308,421 99.72 137,265 0.28 48,445,686 64.00 0 4 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 45,287,162 98.15 853,524 1.85 46,140,686 60.96 2,305,000 5 Disapplication of pre-emption rights conditional on completion of the Acquisition 45,240,387 98.15 853,524 1.85 46,093,911 60.90 2,351,775

* Includes discretionary votes

**Rounded to two decimal places

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' any of the resolutions.

As outlined in the Transaction Announcement and the Prospectus, the Transaction is intended to be implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Cambian under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme').

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of certain other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document (and the Prospectus), including the approval of the Cambian Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Cambian General Meeting to be held today and sanctioning of the Scheme by the Court which is scheduled to occur on 17 October 2018. Subject to receiving the sanction of the Court on that date, the Scheme is expected to become Effective on 18 October 2018, with admission of the Enlarged Share Capitalto trading on AIM expected to take place on or around 8:00 am (London time) on 19 October 2018.

The expected timetable of principal events remains as set out in the Prospectus. If any of the remaining times and/or dates in the timetable change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to CareTech Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange.

Defined terms used but not defined in this Announcement have the meanings set out in Transaction Announcement or the Prospectus.

Enquiries

