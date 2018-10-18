Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CareTech Holdings plc    CTH   GB00B0KWHQ09

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC (CTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CareTech : Schedule 1 Update - CareTech Holdings PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Admission is being sought as a result of the proposed reverse takeover of Cambian Group plc ('Cambian' and, following completion of the acquisition by CareTech, the 'Enlarged Group') (the 'Acquisition').

CareTech is a leading provider of specialist social care services, supporting adults and children with a wide range of complex needs in approximately 330 specialist services around the UK. The Company provides care pathways through five divisions covering adult learning disabilities, specialist services, young people residential services, foster care and learning services.

Cambian is a leading UK children's specialist education and behavioural health service provider. Cambian's services have a specific focus on children who present high severity needs with challenging behaviours and complex care requirements across a portfolio of 222 residential facilities.

Cambian's service offering and geographical coverage is highly complementary to CareTech's which will provide the Enlarged Group with a nationwide integrated care pathway focused on higher acuity social care. The combined operational expertise of the Enlarged Group is expected to better service local authority partners, deliver strong user outcomes, implement positive staff engagement and result in improved care quality.

The Enlarged Group's main country of operation is the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

CareTech Holdings plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:07:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
04:08pCARETECH : Schedule 1 Update - CareTech Holdings PLC
PU
03:03pCARETECH : Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc – Ordinary shares
PU
03:03pCARETECH : Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective
PU
10:28aCARETECH : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Caretech Holdings PLC
PU
10/17CARETECH : Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
10/17CARETECH : Form 8.3 - Caretech Holdings
PU
10/17CARETECH : Form 8.3 - Replacement
PU
10/17CARETECH : Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc
PU
10/17CARETECH : Form 8.5 - CareTech Holdings PLC
PU
10/17CARETECH : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- CareTech Holdings plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 179 M
EBIT 2018 37,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CareTech Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haroon Rashid Sheikh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farouq Rashid Sheikh Executive Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
John Joseph Ivers Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard Hill Secretary, Executive & Group Finance Director
Junaid Bajwa Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-19.19%344
ORPÉA2.49%7 759
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-12.27%1 666
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC-9.93%821
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-9.59%568
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%357
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.