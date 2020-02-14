Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CareTrust REIT, Inc.    CTRE

CARETRUST REIT, INC.

(CTRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareTrust REIT Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call for Friday, February 21, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:01pm EST

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Representatives of CareTrust REIT’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to tune in to its call on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), during which CareTrust’s management team will discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results and other current matters. The dial-in number for this call is (844) 220-4972 (U.S./Canada) or (317) 973-4053 (International). The conference ID number is 2368044.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com. A recording of the call will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call. The Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and website frequently disclose information that may be material to investors and the marketplace, and the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to regularly monitor such outlets for important Company information.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARETRUST REIT, INC.
05:01pCareTrust REIT Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call for Frida..
GL
01/27CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
GL
2019CARETRUST REIT : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share
AQ
2019CARETRUST REIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CARETRUST REIT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
2019CARETRUST REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2019CareTrust REIT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results
GL
2019CareTrust REIT Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call for Friday, November 8, ..
GL
2019CareTrust REIT Expands in California's Central Valley
GL
2019CareTrust REIT Acquires California Memory Care, Initiates New Operator Relati..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 559 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 47,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 2 180 M
Chart CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareTrust REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 22,81  $
Spread / Highest target 9,60%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Stapley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Sedgwick Chief Operating Officer
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jon D. Kline Independent Director
Allen C. Barbieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.10.57%2 180
WELLTOWER INC.4.99%35 980
VENTAS1.40%21 824
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.8.15%18 835
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.10.66%12 217
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.3.21%9 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group