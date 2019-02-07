Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Caretrust REIT Inc    CTRE

CARETRUST REIT INC (CTRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareTrust REIT Schedules Year-End Earnings Call for Thursday, February 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:33pm EST

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Representatives of CareTrust REIT’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to tune in to its call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), during which CareTrust REIT’s management team will discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance and other current matters. The toll-free dial-in number for this call is (855) 232-8954 (US/Canada) and (844) 220-4972 (International). The conference ID number is 1598754.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com/. The call will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website for 30 days following the call.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 195 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities nationwide to acquire additional properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com

CareTrust_REIT_logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARETRUST REIT INC
05:33pCareTrust REIT Schedules Year-End Earnings Call for Thursday, February 14, 20..
GL
02/05CareTrust REIT Bolsters WLC Master Lease with Illinois Campus
GL
01/31CARETRUST REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
GL
01/18CARETRUST REIT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01/18CARETRUST REIT : Appoints Diana Laing to Board of Directors
AQ
01/17CARETRUST REIT : Appoints Diana Laing to Board of Directors
AQ
2018CARETRUST REIT : Grows in Colorado
AQ
2018CARETRUST REIT : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.205 per Share
AQ
2018CARETRUST REIT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 156 M
EBIT 2018 55,0 M
Net income 2018 57,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 30,07
P/E ratio 2019 28,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 1 833 M
Chart CARETRUST REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Caretrust REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETRUST REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Stapley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Sedgwick Vice President-Operations
William M. Wagner CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Jon D. Kline Independent Director
Allen C. Barbieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARETRUST REIT INC18.36%1 833
WELLTOWER INC10.57%28 831
VENTAS9.76%22 768
HCP11.31%14 845
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC12.01%7 901
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.11.01%6 614
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.