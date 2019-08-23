Log in
CARGOJET INC

CARGOJET INC

(CJT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/23 12:43:27 pm
102 CAD   +12.50%
12:49pCargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement
DJ
10:08aTSX slips as energy shares drop, U.S.-China trade dispute deepens
RE
08:31aCARGOJET : Amazon Enter Warrant Agreement Tied to Performance
DJ
News 
Cargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement

Cargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement

08/23/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Cargojet rose more than 10% Friday after the air-cargo company said Amazon would get warrants to buy a nearly 15% stake as part of an agreement aimed at expanding its business with the e-commerce giant.

The Ontario company, which already provides transportation services to Amazon, said the warrants will vest based on the achievement of commercial milestones.

Cargojet said Amazon will receive an initial tranche of warrants exercisable at C$91.78 a share for up to a 9.9% stake. The warrants will vest over six and a half years, tied to the delivery by Amazon of up to 400 million Canadian dollars (US$300 million) in business volumes over that period.

A second tranche of warrants, entitling Amazon to buy up to an additional 5% Cargojet stake, will be tied to the delivery of up to an additional C$200 million in business, the company said.

Cargojet said it expects the agreement with Amazon will "generate additional revenue growth and be meaningfully accretive to Cargojet's earnings and cash flows over time."

The company said it plans to add more nonstop flights among the 15 major cities it already serves and to add new cities to its overnight network, expanding its reach to roughly 95% of Canada's population.

Amazon in 2016 inked deals with Air Transport Services Group and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings that resulted in the e-commerce giant holding warrants to buy large stakes in both U.S. air-cargo companies, which agreed to transport merchandise around the U.S. for Amazon.

Amazon holds warrants to buy up to 39.9% of Atlas and about 33.2% of Air Transport Services, though not all of those warrants have vested, and Amazon hasn't yet exercised any of the warrants.

Shares of Cargojet were recently trading at C$102.73, up 13.3%.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC. -2.59% 19.96 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
AMAZON.COM -2.07% 1768.93 Delayed Quote.20.22%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. -2.52% 25.975 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
CARGOJET INC 12.32% 101.84 Delayed Quote.28.08%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 484 M
EBIT 2019 58,1 M
Net income 2019 17,6 M
Debt 2019 708 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 94,0x
P/E ratio 2020 77,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
Capitalization 1 220 M
Chart CARGOJET INC
Duration : Period :
Cargojet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOJET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,20  CAD
Last Close Price 90,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajay K. Virmani President & Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Crane Non-Executive Chairman
John Kim Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Governance
Jamie B. Porteous Director, Chief Commercial Officer & EVP
Paul Victor Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOJET INC28.08%917
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE18.14%98 940
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.00%41 243
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.48%39 723
DSV52.56%22 651
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG10.45%16 982
Categories
