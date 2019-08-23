Cargojet Shares Surge on Amazon Agreement

By Colin Kellaher



Shares of Cargojet rose more than 10% Friday after the air-cargo company said Amazon would get warrants to buy a nearly 15% stake as part of an agreement aimed at expanding its business with the e-commerce giant.

The Ontario company, which already provides transportation services to Amazon, said the warrants will vest based on the achievement of commercial milestones.

Cargojet said Amazon will receive an initial tranche of warrants exercisable at C$91.78 a share for up to a 9.9% stake. The warrants will vest over six and a half years, tied to the delivery by Amazon of up to 400 million Canadian dollars (US$300 million) in business volumes over that period.

A second tranche of warrants, entitling Amazon to buy up to an additional 5% Cargojet stake, will be tied to the delivery of up to an additional C$200 million in business, the company said.

Cargojet said it expects the agreement with Amazon will "generate additional revenue growth and be meaningfully accretive to Cargojet's earnings and cash flows over time."

The company said it plans to add more nonstop flights among the 15 major cities it already serves and to add new cities to its overnight network, expanding its reach to roughly 95% of Canada's population.

Amazon in 2016 inked deals with Air Transport Services Group and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings that resulted in the e-commerce giant holding warrants to buy large stakes in both U.S. air-cargo companies, which agreed to transport merchandise around the U.S. for Amazon.

Amazon holds warrants to buy up to 39.9% of Atlas and about 33.2% of Air Transport Services, though not all of those warrants have vested, and Amazon hasn't yet exercised any of the warrants.

Shares of Cargojet were recently trading at C$102.73, up 13.3%.

