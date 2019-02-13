Cargotec : ONE Breaks Record For Highest Utilized Vessel by Augmenting Human Planners with Navis Stowage Planning Software

Navis,
a part of Cargotec
Corporation, and the provider of on premise and collaborative
stowage planning solutions, announced that Ocean Network Express (ONE)
has broken the last reported world record for the largest amount of
cargo ever stowed – carrying over 19,100 TEU aboard the MOL Tribute.
Utilizing Navis’ StowMan
vessel stowage planning software to optimize the ship, the record load
surpasses the record previously announced by Maersk at 19,038 TEU,
achieved in August 2018.
MOL Tribute achieves stowage record at PSA Singapore using Navis' StowMan planning solution (Photo: Business Wire)
The MOL Tribute, with a total capacity of 20,146 TEU achieved the new
record on February 11, 2019. Prior to the latest achievement, ONE
completed two additional record stows aboard the MOL Trust and MOL
Tradition in its last two calls at PSA Singapore.
“As vessel sizes increase, so too do the complexities associated with
safe and effective stowage planning,” said Capt. Kunihiko Nishimura,
General Manager Global Vessel Operations, ONE. “With the help of Navis
and PSA Singapore, we were able to accomplish a tremendous feat – not
only planning, but successfully executing a vessel call with more than
19,100 containers on board. It is truly remarkable and we will continue
to innovate and leverage the best possible technology to further advance
our performance to better serve our customers.”
ONE partnered with Navis for its expertise in vessel stowage planning –
leveraging its StowMan solution on a vessel also equipped with the MACS3
loading computer for the most recent voyage. The benefit of combining
the two technologies is twofold as StowMan shows the same results in
terms of stability and strength as MACS3, supporting more efficient
planning. With Navis’ help, ONE was able to optimize the cargo load
based on accurate vessel profile information, resulting in higher
utilization, fewer restows and better user engagement. Navis plans to
expand these results to other terminals and look beyond to advance
collaboration between the planners and terminals so that all parties are
better aligned. Currently, 50 carriers and logistics providers with
approximately 3,000 users worldwide stow their vessels with StowMan.
“Many aspects of terminal operations have already seen improvement
through optimization technology, but greater collaboration in stowage
planning for better productivity is an often overlooked means for
efficiency gains and cost savings,” said Bruce Jacquemard, Chief
Customer Officer at Navis. “An efficient stowage plan is one of the most
important factors in saving the transportation cost of shipping
companies and getting vessels to their next port of call in a timely
manner. The record-breaking load by ONE is a great demonstration of what
can be achieved when the right pieces are in the right place at the
right time.”
