Cargotec : ONE Breaks Record For Highest Utilized Vessel by Augmenting Human Planners with Navis Stowage Planning Software

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of on premise and collaborative stowage planning solutions, announced that Ocean Network Express (ONE) has broken the last reported world record for the largest amount of cargo ever stowed – carrying over 19,100 TEU aboard the MOL Tribute. Utilizing Navis’ StowMan vessel stowage planning software to optimize the ship, the record load surpasses the record previously announced by Maersk at 19,038 TEU, achieved in August 2018.

The MOL Tribute, with a total capacity of 20,146 TEU achieved the new record on February 11, 2019. Prior to the latest achievement, ONE completed two additional record stows aboard the MOL Trust and MOL Tradition in its last two calls at PSA Singapore.

“As vessel sizes increase, so too do the complexities associated with safe and effective stowage planning,” said Capt. Kunihiko Nishimura, General Manager Global Vessel Operations, ONE. “With the help of Navis and PSA Singapore, we were able to accomplish a tremendous feat – not only planning, but successfully executing a vessel call with more than 19,100 containers on board. It is truly remarkable and we will continue to innovate and leverage the best possible technology to further advance our performance to better serve our customers.”

ONE partnered with Navis for its expertise in vessel stowage planning – leveraging its StowMan solution on a vessel also equipped with the MACS3 loading computer for the most recent voyage. The benefit of combining the two technologies is twofold as StowMan shows the same results in terms of stability and strength as MACS3, supporting more efficient planning. With Navis’ help, ONE was able to optimize the cargo load based on accurate vessel profile information, resulting in higher utilization, fewer restows and better user engagement. Navis plans to expand these results to other terminals and look beyond to advance collaboration between the planners and terminals so that all parties are better aligned. Currently, 50 carriers and logistics providers with approximately 3,000 users worldwide stow their vessels with StowMan.

“Many aspects of terminal operations have already seen improvement through optimization technology, but greater collaboration in stowage planning for better productivity is an often overlooked means for efficiency gains and cost savings,” said Bruce Jacquemard, Chief Customer Officer at Navis. “An efficient stowage plan is one of the most important factors in saving the transportation cost of shipping companies and getting vessels to their next port of call in a timely manner. The record-breaking load by ONE is a great demonstration of what can be achieved when the right pieces are in the right place at the right time.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

