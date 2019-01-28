Cargotec : Terminal Puerto Arica Implements N4 as the Site Triples Cargo Volume

Navis,
a part of Cargotec
Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and
services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s
leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Terminal
Puerto Arica (TPA) has successfully gone live with the N4 terminal
operating system to better manage the rapid rise in cargo handling
volume, which has more than tripled since the company was founded in
2004.
TPA sits on the Port of Arica, which has the largest infrastructure in
the region making it a preferred port for large vessels handling cargo
from Chile, Bolivia and South of Peru. Since launching operations in
2004, TPA has tripled its cargo handling, to a total of 3.1 million
tonnes in 2018. One of the main challenges TPA faced is the condition of
free storage offered to Bolivian imported cargo for up to 365 days and
60 days for exported cargo. This generates high dwell times for cargo
(12-day average permanence for imported containers and between 10 to 90
day permanence for imported break bulk), high levels of extra movements
(5.5 extra moves for a delivery import box) and a high level of yard
occupation, reaching maximums of 85% in some periods of 2018.
The rise in cargo volume came and increased operational challenges
motivated TPA to replace its in-house operating system in favor of a
world-class TOS capable of supporting the needs of the multi-purpose
port. The decision to implement N4 was made in 2016 and went live
September 1, 2018. Following a successful go-live the terminal will rely
on N4 to meet its aggressive goals of increasing vessel productivity
from 18 to 22 moves per hour, increasing productivity of the yard
equipment by 20 percent and decreasing extra moves in the yard by 40
percent.
“TPA has a deep-rooted culture of innovation and continuous improvement
that allowed us to adapt quickly to the multitude of operational changes
necessary to be successful under N4,” said Dante Battaglia, Operation
Assistant Manager and Head project N4 implementation, TPA. “We have
enabled a first level tool for our team with which we can provide better
service to our customers. We underwent profound changes in the
organizational structure of our company, integrating all systems around
N4 to completely manage all types of port operations and we’re confident
that we will see a substantial ROI as our operations become safer,
faster and more efficient.”
“TPA is considered a port at the service of Bolivia and as such, has
several unique conditions produced a complex operating system and unique
challenges that had to be considered,” said Susan Gardner, VP and
General Manager, the Americas, Navis. “Navis’ knowhow and seamless
implementation experience, flexibility to operate multiple types of
cargo, ability to integrate with various existing systems and
intelligence in yard operations were all critical factors leading to a
successful transformation for TPA.”
