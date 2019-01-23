Log in
Cargotec : appoints Stephen Foster as SVP Finance, Kalmar

01/23/2019 | 05:01am EST
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 JANUARY 2019 AT NOON
Cargotec appoints Stephen Foster as SVP Finance, Kalmar
 
Stephen Foster, Cargotec's Senior Vice President Audit & Assurance, member of Cargotec's Extended Executive Board, has been appointed SVP Finance at Cargotec's Kalmar business area as of 1 February 2019. Stephen Foster reports to Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar. 
 
Following the appointment, Stephen Foster leaves Cargotec's Extended Executive Board (EEB), and the amount of members at the EEB will change from 11 to 10.
 
"I want to thank Stephen for all his efforts at Cargotec, especially for his insightful and productive work at the EEB. Stephen's personal contribution and the way he and his team have driven the audit, risk management and compliance development has been absolutely essential for us. I am glad that we still have Stephen in the company, and wish him all the best at Kalmar," says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec.
 
For more information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Communications Manager, tel. +358 20 777 4000
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 346 M
EBIT 2018 222 M
Net income 2018 117 M
Debt 2018 535 M
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 16,41
P/E ratio 2019 10,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 1 648 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC11.75%1 873
KOMATSU LTD20.09%24 310
PACCAR10.22%22 007
KUBOTA CORP12.72%19 134
CNH INDUSTRIAL14.93%14 061
ALSTOM-1.93%8 733
