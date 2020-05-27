Log in
CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting

05/27/2020 | 02:15am EDT

CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MAY 2020 AT 9:15 AM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 27 May 2020, at 1.00 p.m. Finnish time in Helsinki, Finland. The CEO review will focus on Cargotec’s financial results in 2019, company performance during the first quarter of 2020, and Cargotec’s climate ambition. The CEO review does not include any material new information.

The presentation material is attached to this press release and is also available at www.cargotec.com. A video recording of the CEO review is available at Cargotec's website within coming days. Cargotec’s interim report January–March 2020 is available via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
