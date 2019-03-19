Log in
CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting: Outlook for 2019 unchanged

03/19/2019 | 03:31am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 JANUARY 2019 AT 9.30 A.M. (EET)
 
CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting: Outlook for 2019 unchanged
 
Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 19 March 2019, at 1.00 p.m. Finnish time in Helsinki, Finland. In his review, CEO Mika Vehviläinen will concentrate on the financial results in 2018, strategy development, sustainability as a future growth driver, and on 2019 outlook. In addition, Cargotec's investments in the development of operations as well as progress in M&A will be presented. The CEO review does not include any material new information.
 
CEO Vehviläinen will reiterate Cargotec's 2019 outlook published on 8 February 2019: Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2019 to improve from 2018 (EUR 242.1 million). 
 
The presentation material is attached to this press release and also available at www.cargotec.com. A video recording of the CEO review is available at Cargotec's website within coming days.
 
For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
