Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2019

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2.1.2019
SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2019
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 2.1.2019
|
| Bourse trade
| BUY
| Share
| CGCBV
| Amount
| 40.000
| shares
| Total cost
| 1.116.632,00
| EUR
| Average price/ share
| 27,9158
| EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 419.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.1.2019.
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.
NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084
www.cargotec.fi
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire