Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ (CGCBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 06:49:25 pm
27.99 EUR   +4.75%
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:24pm CET

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2.1.2019

SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2019

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 2.1.2019
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 40.000 shares
Total cost 1.116.632,00 EUR
Average price/ share 27,9158 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 419.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.1.2019.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084

www.cargotec.fi

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 17:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
06:24pCARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 2.1.2019
PU
06:12pCARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 2.1.2019
GL
10:05aCARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar Extends Cooperation with Maher Terminals with New Straddle..
AQ
2018CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 28.12.2018
GL
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives clearance from the South Korean competition re..
AQ
2018CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.12.2018
GL
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives clearance from the South Korean competition re..
GL
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : Change of Cargotec's auditor
GL
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : won its appeal in the USA to dispute a USD 13 million verdict of ..
AQ
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives EUR 22 million orders for cruise access equipm..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 350 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 544 M
Yield 2018 4,18%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 9,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 1 474 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 35,5 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ0.00%1 694
KOMATSU LTD0.00%21 069
PACCAR0.00%19 967
KUBOTA CORP0.00%17 632
CNH INDUSTRIAL0.00%12 238
ALSTOM0.00%9 048
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.