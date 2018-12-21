Log in
CARGOTEC OYJ
12/21 06:31:15 pm
27.48 EUR   -0.65%
10/23CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
07/16CARGOTEC OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
04/19CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018

12/21/2018 | 06:02pm CET

CARGOTEC CORPORATION           ANNOUNCEMENT           21.12.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 21.12.2018  
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 40.000 shares
Total cost 1.109.376,00 EUR
Average price/ share 27,7344 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 299.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 21.12.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi         Ilari Isomäki

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084


www.cargotec.fi




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 346 M
EBIT 2018 231 M
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 525 M
Yield 2018 4,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,74
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 1 526 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-41.40%1 748
KOMATSU LTD-41.69%21 114
PACCAR-22.79%19 362
KUBOTA CORP-28.29%18 068
CNH INDUSTRIAL-28.09%12 466
ALSTOM6.66%9 439
