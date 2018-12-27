Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 27.12.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27.12.2018 Bourse trade BUY Share CGCBV Amount 40.000 shares Total cost 1.098.232,00 EUR Average price/ share 27,4558 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 339.603 shares

including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki



For further information, Please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO

tel.+358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations

tel.+358 20 777 4084





www.cargotec.fi





