CARGOTEC OYJ    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ (CGCBV)
12/27 06:26:34 pm
26.6 EUR   -4.25%
10/23CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
07/16CARGOTEC OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
04/19CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

12/27/2018 | 11:50am EST

CARGOTEC CORPORATION           ANNOUNCEMENT           27.12.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27.12.2018  
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 40.000 shares
Total cost 1.098.232,00 EUR
Average price/ share 27,4558 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 339.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi         Ilari Isomäki

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084


www.cargotec.fi




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
11:50aCARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.12.2018
GL
10:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives clearance from the South Korean competition re..
GL
08:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : Change of Cargotec's auditor
GL
12/22CARGOTEC OYJ : won its appeal in the USA to dispute a USD 13 million verdict of ..
AQ
12/22CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives EUR 22 million orders for cruise access equipm..
AQ
12/21CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 21.12.2018
GL
12/21CARGOTEC OYJ : won its appeal in the USA to dispute a USD 13 million verdict of ..
GL
12/21UPDATE ON THE REGULATORY PROCESS : MacGregor`s TTS acquisition expected to close..
AQ
12/21CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN : van Roozendaal, Michel
AQ
12/21CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives EUR 22 million orders for cruise access equipm..
AQ
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 350 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 544 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,06
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 1 533 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-41.14%1 746
KOMATSU LTD-44.64%20 106
PACCAR-20.54%19 736
KUBOTA CORP-33.93%16 695
CNH INDUSTRIAL-29.87%12 150
ALSTOM0.13%8 838
