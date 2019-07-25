Cargotec Oyj : CSP Zeebrugge Terminal, Part of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Goes Live with Navis N4

Major Terminal Connecting European Market will Use N4 to Focus on Real-Time Data Sharing and Efficiency for Better Service

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced today that CSP Zeebrugge Terminal N.V. (“CSP Zeebrugge”), a part of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports”), has successfully gone live with Navis N4. The terminal, which is a major hub in the European market, has selected N4 to help optimize operations and data visibility with stakeholders and enable its employees to focus on core tasks with a more modern terminal operating system (TOS).

In 2017, COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquired CSP Zeebrugge making it the first terminal in Northwest Europe in which COSCO SHIPPING Ports holds a controlling stake. The port group set its sights on turning the terminal into its Northern European shipping hub as part of its larger globalization efforts. Located off the coast of Belgium, CSP Zeebrugge connects the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and the Baltic regions, offering its customers direct access to the European market. With an annual handling capacity of 1 million TEU, CSP Zeebrugge uses state-of-the-art equipment and technology including 7 super post-panamax ZPMC gantry cranes, 3 onsite rail tracks of 780 meters each and now N4, to serve its customers in both deepsea and shortsea vessels through the most densely populated region in the world.

“CSP Zeebrugge is responsible for connecting important trade markets through its facility and needs to have the resources to serve their customers in an efficient way,” said Mark Welles, VP Global Partnerships for Navis. “CSP Zeebrugge is the first successful N4 rollout in COSCO SHIPPING Ports’ TOS standardization program. Navis is continuing joint efforts to roll out N4 in the COSCO SHIPPING Ports terminal network across the globe in the coming months.”

In addition to keeping up with customer demand and traffic at the terminal, CSP Zeebrugge has tapped Navis to help data visibility within partners and customers. They will also be utilizing expert decking for improving yard strategy and prime route for optimal use of available resources. By automating some of these processes, CSP Zeebrugge hopes that they can be more transparent with stakeholders and help employees focus on their core tasks and deliverables.

“Based on their past successes and being the leader in terminal operating software, partnering with Navis was the right decision to push our business goals forward,” said Stefan Vanparys, N4 Project Lead of CSP Zeebrugge. “Bringing N4 to CSP Zeebrugge took careful planning and dedication from partners and the migration team and we are happy at the result we achieved at the end of the project.”

To learn more about Navis visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005434/en/