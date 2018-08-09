Log in
Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar and HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai strengthen partnership with order for next-generation electric and hybrid straddle carriers

08/09/2018 | 08:01am CEST
 
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 AUGUST 2018 AT 9 AM (EEST)
 
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), the leading European port and transport logistics group, to supply a total of 10 new straddle carriers. This brings the total number of Kalmar straddle carriers ordered by HHLA in the last two years to 30, further demonstrating the strong relationship with Kalmar and the company's commitment to Kalmar equipment. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2018 third quarter order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place in Q1 2019.
 
Established in 1968, HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) is the largest facility for container handling in the Port of Hamburg. The terminal has an annual capacity of more than 3 million TEU. CTB was the first terminal to introduce the straddle carrier concept as well as a unique automatic stacking crane (ASC) concept featuring three cranes per block. The new units will be used to transport containers from the port's ship-to-shore cranes to the ASCs.
 
The new order from HHLA comprises nine Kalmar straddle carriers with diesel-electric powertrains and one Kalmar hybrid straddle carrier, which features a maintenance-free regenerative energy system. All ten next-generation machines will feature new robust mobile drives, a completely redesigned electrical system for the upper frame and spreader, a more spacious electric cabinet layout and LED working lights as standard. The complete electrical and technical redesign brings a huge variety of benefits for terminals using straddle carriers for container handling, with increased reliability and productivity being the most significant.
 
Jens Hansen, Executive Board of HHLA: "Our partnership with Kalmar goes from strength to strength, and these new machines will be vital in terms of helping us to continue to reduce operating costs and cut noise and emissions. We particularly appreciate the long-term reliability and proven performance of Kalmar equipment, as well as the local support services that help keep it working at its very best, so naturally we turned to Kalmar when it came to this latest expansion of our horizontal transport fleet."
 
Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Intelligent Horizontal Transportation Solutions, Kalmar: "We are proud to be able to continue to support HHLA in achieving its business goals with this new order. With terminals facing increasing pressure to cut noise and emissions while continuously improving productivity, our next-generation machines offer an ideal solution."
 
Further information for the press:
 
Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Intelligent Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 536 0596, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com
 
Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
