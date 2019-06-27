Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar awarded with contract extension to operate internal logistics at a sawmill in Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:01am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JUNE 2019 AT 12 PM (EEST)
 
 
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a five-year extension for comprehensive service agreement with large Swedish sawmill belonging to Nordic forestry corporation. The agreement, which includes the provision of Kalmar as well as third-party equipment, operators and maintenance services, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake and will come into effect at the end of Q3 2019.
 
Under the service agreement, Kalmar will continue having full responsibility for the customer's internal logistics operations, including the transportation of logs, sawn goods and other related products. Kalmar will provide all the necessary equipment, tools, professional resources and data driven analytics through Kalmar Insight Performance Management Software to ensure that the mill can run effectively and efficiently. The agreement also includes fuel for the equipment with a fuel-consumption guarantee to provide improved cost predictability for the customer.
 
Martin Hall, Director, Service Operations, Kalmar North Europe: "Our successful track record at this site is built on highly dedicated efforts of our staff, and commitment to efficiency and operational excellence. Our customers can always rely on our commitment to continuous improvements by deploying state of the art tools and technologies constantly ensuring highest level of performance."
 
Further information for the press:
 
Martin Hall, Director, Service Operations, Kalmar North Europe, martin.hall@kalmarglobal.com
 
Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
05:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar awarded with contract extension to operate internal logist..
GL
06/26CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor is working together with MSC to maximise performance an..
GL
06/25CARGOTEC OYJ : OOCL to Stow Its Whole Container Vessel Fleet with Navis Stowage ..
BU
06/25UPDATE ON THE REGULATORY PROCESS : Closing of MacGregor's TTS acquisition postpo..
GL
06/18NAVIS : 360 Managed Services Helps Terminals Achieve Success Beyond the Go-live
BU
06/18CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Charts Course for Next Generation TOS
BU
06/13CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis cooperates with ZPMC to drive marine terminal performance, ..
GL
06/13CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor automated mooring solution specified for the world's fi..
GL
06/04CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Completes Automation of Five Continents International Conta..
BU
06/04CARGOTEC OYJ : Suspected aggravated fraud in Cargotec's MacGregor business area ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 719 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 668 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,70
P/E ratio 2020 10,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 819 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 40,2 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ23.35%2 416
PACCAR24.78%24 701
KOMATSU LTD11.80%22 937
KUBOTA CORP15.87%20 325
KNORR-BREMSE23.38%17 880
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV13.66%13 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About