Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar awarded with contract extension to operate internal logistics at a sawmill in Sweden

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JUNE 2019 AT 12 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a five-year extension for comprehensive service agreement with large Swedish sawmill belonging to Nordic forestry corporation. The agreement, which includes the provision of Kalmar as well as third-party equipment, operators and maintenance services, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake and will come into effect at the end of Q3 2019.

Under the service agreement, Kalmar will continue having full responsibility for the customer's internal logistics operations, including the transportation of logs, sawn goods and other related products. Kalmar will provide all the necessary equipment, tools, professional resources and data driven analytics through Kalmar Insight Performance Management Software to ensure that the mill can run effectively and efficiently. The agreement also includes fuel for the equipment with a fuel-consumption guarantee to provide improved cost predictability for the customer.

Martin Hall, Director, Service Operations, Kalmar North Europe: "Our successful track record at this site is built on highly dedicated efforts of our staff, and commitment to efficiency and operational excellence. Our customers can always rely on our commitment to continuous improvements by deploying state of the art tools and technologies constantly ensuring highest level of performance."

